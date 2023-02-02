UPDATE 2/4 10:41 AM: ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Roanoke Police Department says three teens were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds on Friday, Feb. 3. Police were called out in reference to a person with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of 22nd Street NW at approximately 8:35 p.m. While responding to the scene they received another call regarding another victim being transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle. Officers say when they arrived at the scene on 22nd Street NW they located a juvenile male inside a home suffering from what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The juvenile at the scene was then transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO