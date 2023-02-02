ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Train derailment in northeastern Ohio sparks massive fire

Evacuation and shelter-in-place orders remain in effect in a northeastern Ohio town after a train derailment sparked a massive fire and concerns about air quality. A Norfolk Southern train with more than 100 cars derailed in East Palestine, about 15 miles south of Youngstown, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.
EAST PALESTINE, OH

