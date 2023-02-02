Read full article on original website
Recruiting: Lafayette Christian’s Ju’Juan Johnson commits to Colorado
One of the more highly regarded 2024 football prospects in Louisiana, Lafayette Christian’s Ju’Juan Johnson, has committed to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. The four-star athlete had offers from LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, Ole Miss, Penn State, Michigan State, Florida State, Florida, Oregon and Texas A&M. He cited the fact that Sanders would allow him to play on both sides of the ball in college.
LSU Priority Target Announces College Decision
Tigers will continue their pursuit of the two-way superstar, keep foot on the gas.
Playing every game like it’s their last, LaFayette High presses on amid school consolidation uncertainty
As the decision lingers in the federal court and the schoolyear continues to progress, LaFayette High School’s basketball teams are focusing on themselves despite the uncertainty about the school’s future. The school board is consolidating LaFayette High with Valley High, and as lawyers and a federal judge wrestle...
No time to dwell on loss, Cowgirls look for turnaround at Commerce
For the better part of three weeks the Cowgirls have been pulling themselves out of an early season hole. They’ll have to do it again today. After an ugly performance at home Thursday in a 31-point loss to Lamar, McNeese State goes back on the road to try and get right.
PREP SOCCER UPDATE: St. Louis Catholic sweeps doubleheader in first round of playoffs
St. Louis Catholic boys and girls soccer teams breezed through the first round of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association soccer playoffs on Saturday in a doubleheader at McNeese State’s Cowgirl Field. The St. Louis boys (15-3-4), ranked No. 3 in Division III started the day with an 8-0...
Cowboys search for way out of SLC basement
When last the Cowboys saw the Lions, all was good. McNeese State was off to a 2-0 start in the Southland Conference and feeling good about itself. The Cowboys even owned a 15-point lead over Texas A&M-Commerce on Jan. 7 in Lake Charles. Since then little if anything has gone right for McNeese.
Lake Charles College Prep update
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Oak Park Middle students meet author of ‘Finding Gobi’. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest...
Jennings senior semifinalist in National Merit Scholarship Program
Jonathon Bergeaux, a senior at Jennings High School, has been named as semifinalists in the annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Bergeaux is one of five semifinalists from Southwest Louisiana in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. Other semifinalists are Zachary Broussard, of Barbe High School; Annaliese DeFelice of Sam Houston Jones High School; Ethan McGee of Oakdale High School and Eliana Kitchens of Roseanne High School.
Lake Charles College Prep community wary of its future
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s been a serious concern of students, parents and staff for many months now at Lake Charles College Prep, why is Charter Schools USA coming back on board as management, after failing the school the first time around?. And another recent change, the termination...
Theresa Cain Fondel
Celebration of Life Services for Sis. Theresa Cain Fondel, 83, will be held at 1 pm Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at New Providence Baptist Church, 307 Deshotel Ln., Lake Charles, La. Pastor Rev. Freddie G. Brown will officiate. Visiting in the church is from 11 a.m. until the time of celebration services. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park, directed by Semien-Lewis Mortuary of Jennings, La.
GMA Dave Trips: Louisiana African-American Heritage Trail
The Louisiana African American Heritage Trail includes museums, state historic sites, churches, universities and more. Three of those are right here in Acadiana.
Lake Charles, Louisiana Meteorologist Donald Jones Talks Ice Storm Headed For Louisiana
Meteorologist Donald Jones from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles discusses the effects of the ice storm heading to Louisiana and what we might see here in SWLA tomorrow. An ice storm is currently beating down our neighbors to the west in Texas. It's causing icy roads and massive...
Former State Senator Elbert Guillory announces candidacy for Lt. Governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former State Senator Elbert Guillory is running for Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana, according to a Thursday, Feb. 2 news release from his office. Guillory, a 78-year-old attorney, and Republican politician from Opelousas, has devoted 50 years to public service. His efforts began when he joined the Navy as a young […]
Names in the News: People shaping the future of Lake Area business
QuickTake Health was one of the start-up companies chosen by LG Electronics’ North American Innovation Center (NOVA), for its “Mission for the Future,” a global search for companies with innovative concepts and transformative solutions that provide a positive impact on people and planet, to come explore collaboration opportunities with LG NOVA.
Thelma “MawMaw” Jean Cuvillier Reeves
Thelma “MawMaw” Jean Cuvillier Reeves, 87, passed away on Feb. 1, 2023, at her home in Topsy, La., surrounded by her family. She was born March 16, 1935, to Homer Cuvillier and Ida Duhon Cuvillier from Lake Arthur, La. Thelma was a loving woman of faith that loved...
Two people caught night hunting in Acadiana, both charged
A Lake Arthur man and woman were cited for alleged hunting and fishing violations in Jefferson Davis Parish.
It’s official: Tornadoes touched down last week
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed damage from high winds in Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes last week was from separate EF-1 tornadoes. A 225-foot-wide tornado touched down near Jackson Gimnick Loop in Longville just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 and traveled 7.2 miles before lifting ahead of the Allen Parish line. Wind speeds from the tornado were captured at 100 mph.
New Blue Bell Flavor In Lake Charles, Louisiana Stores Now
The Ice Cream Gods once again heard our cries with Blue Bell announcing they're releasing yet another new flavor of ice cream to Lake Charles stores. Blue Bell stunned ice cream lovers all over the nation during the holidays releasing several fan favorites like Christians Cookies, Egg Nogg, and Peppermint Bark. They weren't finished there.
