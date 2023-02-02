ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa, LA

crescentcitysports.com

Recruiting: Lafayette Christian’s Ju’Juan Johnson commits to Colorado

One of the more highly regarded 2024 football prospects in Louisiana, Lafayette Christian’s Ju’Juan Johnson, has committed to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. The four-star athlete had offers from LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, Ole Miss, Penn State, Michigan State, Florida State, Florida, Oregon and Texas A&M. He cited the fact that Sanders would allow him to play on both sides of the ball in college.
BOULDER, CO
theadvocate.com

Lafayette Christian quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson headed to Colorado

Lafayette Christian Academy quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson is bound for Boulder, Colorado. Johnson committed to the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday in front of friends, family and teammates at the LCA Sports Complex. The junior, who had nearly two dozen offers, chose the Buffaloes over LSU and Florida. "It was a good...
BOULDER, CO
Lake Charles American Press

Cowboys search for way out of SLC basement

When last the Cowboys saw the Lions, all was good. McNeese State was off to a 2-0 start in the Southland Conference and feeling good about itself. The Cowboys even owned a 15-point lead over Texas A&M-Commerce on Jan. 7 in Lake Charles. Since then little if anything has gone right for McNeese.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles College Prep update

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Oak Park Middle students meet author of ‘Finding Gobi’. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Jennings senior semifinalist in National Merit Scholarship Program

Jonathon Bergeaux, a senior at Jennings High School, has been named as semifinalists in the annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Bergeaux is one of five semifinalists from Southwest Louisiana in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. Other semifinalists are Zachary Broussard, of Barbe High School; Annaliese DeFelice of Sam Houston Jones High School; Ethan McGee of Oakdale High School and Eliana Kitchens of Roseanne High School.
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles College Prep community wary of its future

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s been a serious concern of students, parents and staff for many months now at Lake Charles College Prep, why is Charter Schools USA coming back on board as management, after failing the school the first time around?. And another recent change, the termination...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Theresa Cain Fondel

Celebration of Life Services for Sis. Theresa Cain Fondel, 83, will be held at 1 pm Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at New Providence Baptist Church, 307 Deshotel Ln., Lake Charles, La. Pastor Rev. Freddie G. Brown will officiate. Visiting in the church is from 11 a.m. until the time of celebration services. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park, directed by Semien-Lewis Mortuary of Jennings, La.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Names in the News: People shaping the future of Lake Area business

QuickTake Health was one of the start-up companies chosen by LG Electronics’ North American Innovation Center (NOVA), for its “Mission for the Future,” a global search for companies with innovative concepts and transformative solutions that provide a positive impact on people and planet, to come explore collaboration opportunities with LG NOVA.
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Thelma “MawMaw” Jean Cuvillier Reeves

Thelma “MawMaw” Jean Cuvillier Reeves, 87, passed away on Feb. 1, 2023, at her home in Topsy, La., surrounded by her family. She was born March 16, 1935, to Homer Cuvillier and Ida Duhon Cuvillier from Lake Arthur, La. Thelma was a loving woman of faith that loved...
REEVES, LA
beauregardnews.com

It’s official: Tornadoes touched down last week

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed damage from high winds in Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes last week was from separate EF-1 tornadoes. A 225-foot-wide tornado touched down near Jackson Gimnick Loop in Longville just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 and traveled 7.2 miles before lifting ahead of the Allen Parish line. Wind speeds from the tornado were captured at 100 mph.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
107 JAMZ

New Blue Bell Flavor In Lake Charles, Louisiana Stores Now

The Ice Cream Gods once again heard our cries with Blue Bell announcing they're releasing yet another new flavor of ice cream to Lake Charles stores. Blue Bell stunned ice cream lovers all over the nation during the holidays releasing several fan favorites like Christians Cookies, Egg Nogg, and Peppermint Bark. They weren't finished there.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

