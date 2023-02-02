Read full article on original website
Columbus tax preparer pleads guilty to fraud-related charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A tax preparer based in Columbus pled guilty to submitting false tax credit claims for her clients and failing to pay personal taxes, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. Nadine Word, 35, pled guilty on Feb. 2 to a count of aiding and assisting in the […]
Georgia tax preparer pleads guilty to federal tax fraud charges
COLUMBUS — A Columbus-based tax preparer has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges that she submitted false claims for tax credits for her clients and also failed to pay her own personal taxes. Nadine Word, 35, pleaded guilty Thursdayto one count of aiding and assisting in the preparation...
WTVM
Opelika continues cleanup efforts in 2022 downtown fire
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Opelika is continuing clean up efforts at a downtown building that caught fire last year. At The time of the fire the business was closed and no one was inside and as of today it’s still unknown what exactly caused the fire.
WTVM
LaGrange Police Chief retires after nearly 50 years of law enforcement
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) – LaGrange Police Chief Lou Dekmar is retiring, after nearly fifty years in law enforcement. Dekmar spent twenty-eight years with the LaGrange Police Department. LaGrange Mayor Pro Tem Mark Mitchell presented Chief Dekmar with the Flame of Excellence award, to honor his inspiring career from April...
tourcounsel.com
LaGrange Mall | Shopping mall in Georgia
LaGrange Mall is a shopping mall located on Georgia State Route 109 in LaGrange, Georgia, United States, a few blocks west of Interstate 85. The mall is owned by Hull Property Group. The mall's anchors are Belk, Dunham's Sports, Hobby Lobby, and TJ Maxx. The mall is 233,000 square feet...
WTVM
Exclusive: Assessment contends 1800 gang members in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 continues to take a look at an outside company’s in-depth analysis of the practices within the Columbus police department. That assessment was paid for by local businesses. We take a look at how the police force handles gang activity in the Fountain City.
LaGrange Police Chief Lou Dekmar retires after nearly 50 years of service
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department (LPD) announced the retirement of LaGrange Police Chief Lou Dekmar after nearly 50 years of service in law enforcement, with 28 of those years serving the LaGrange Police Department on Friday. According to LPD, LaGrange City Manager Tom Hall hired Chief Dekmar in 1995. Dekmar’s experience in […]
People who lost homes in violent tornadoes say FEMA has denied their applications
The homeowners we talked to said they received extensive damage to their house with an estimated cost of around $100,000.
This Georgia city was ranked the second worst city for chocolate lovers in the US
The Gist: The City of Columbus in Western Georgia has been ranked as the second worst city for chocolate lovers in the United States. The Worst: Columbus was ranked second worst among the 190 biggest cities in the US for chocolate lovers. Other cities in the bottom 10 include Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Mesquite, Texas, Fayetteville, North Carolina, Clarksville, Tennessee, Surprise, Arizona, Hayward, California, Hampton, Virginia and Newport News, Virginia.
Damaging fire displaces 16 people at Hampton Place Apartments
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, several Columbus Fire Department units responded to the Hampton Place apartment complex to stave off heavy smoke and fire emanating from the left rear corner of the apartment building. The first unit arrived at the scene at 3:30 a.m. Upon arrival, units immediately underwent extinguishment operations and searched for […]
Victoryland Casino lays off several hundred after Alabama Supreme Court shuts down electronic bingo
Victoryland Casino in Macon County had to lay off several hundred employees when it shut down electronic bingo games this month because of a court order, said Dr. Lewis Benefield, a Montgomery veterinarian who is president of the casino. Benefield said the casino is hoping to replace the lost business...
CPD: Street-racing on the rise following COVID-19
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— In 2022, the City of Columbus had nearly 30 traffic-related fatalities. One of which Columbus Police say they directly attribute to street-racing. The Columbus Police Department defines street racing as, “two or more cars or vehicles in an attempt for some type of competition, trying to out race out drive another driver.” […]
WSFA
2 workers thrown from bucket lift in Troy after truck strikes them
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police say two men were injured in an automobile incident while working on a building this week. Police responded to the accident in the 100 block of North 3 Notch Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police Chief Randall Barr said they found the two victims in the roadway.
WALB 10
Americus hosts first gun violence prevention summit
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - People in Americus want to make sure no one ignores a recent spike in crime involving the youth. They say part of the solution is creating programs that will help youth get on the right path. The three goals for Friday’s gathering of community leaders and...
2nd Annual Sip & Shop event highlights local businesses of the Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Thursday night, folks from across the Fountain City made it out in the rain to shop local as The Columbus Convention and Trade Center hosted their 2nd annual Sip and Shop event that’s all about supporting local businesses. More than 400 people shopped the booths that lined the Trade Center’s North/Center Hall. […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Fighting heart disease one town at a time: Opelika Heart Center brings patients care by mobile clinic RV
The month of February is American Heart Month, a time to shine a spotlight on heart disease, which is the No. 1 killer of Americans. East Alabama Medical Center cardiologist Dr. John Mitchell said that in the Deep South he sees a lot of patients with heart disease or the risk factors that lead to it, such as high blood pressure.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika entrepreneur creates new iOS food discovery app
For those who don’t ever know what they want for a dinner, a local entrepreneur has developed an app just for you. Over the last few years, Marcus Marshall, 26, of Opelika, has been busy engineering Beary Hungry, an iOS app that connects restaurant goers and restaurant owners. The new app has two functions: The first is for people who like to eat out. Beary Hungry designs a profile of its user’s taste buds and matches restaurants to that profile. The second function is for restaurant owners. The app acts as a form of advertisement where restaurants can upload menus and info about their businesses.
MCSO Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit arrest two on murder charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit, along with the U.S. Marshals agents, and the Russell County Sheriff’s office arrested two suspects wanted on murder charges on Thursday. Authorities with The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office say they noticed Lamarquis Edmonds, who was wanted on a murder charge, entering […]
Superior Court judge denies immunity motion in March 2022 murder
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Two siblings appeared in Superior Court in Columbus last week, filing for immunity in the Staunton Drive shooting death of 17-year-old Markayla Marshall in March of 2022. Defendants Eurica and Ceonna Turpin filed a motion to not go forward with the trial, saying they acted in self-defense. Superior Court Judge Bobby […]
WTVM
Black History Month: Horace King
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - What you see today of the Dillingham Street Bridge may not be Horace King’s masterpiece, but its foundation below is still relevant. Along with his legacy, King was born into slavery in South Carolina in 1807. A slave trader sold him to a man who...
