Read full article on original website
Katie Smith
3d ago
the city of Waynesboro has the money to house every homeless family in the city and just because of somebody's homeless does not mean they're bad people or on drugs
Reply
8
SHERRY LYNNE
3d ago
I know affordable housing doesn't bring in tax revenue but isn't tax revenue supposed to support these programs. 🤔
Reply
5
W Lee Johnson
2d ago
Telling it like it is! But Who's really listening? Keep on telling it! Yeah W'boro got Tent ⛺️ City The so-called queen city got Uniontown go figure. U just wait and see a real human being will rise to the occasion!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Virginia City has Recently Been Named Among the Best Places to Live in the U.S.Travel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Basketball Legend DiesOnlyHomersHarrisonburg, VA
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensHarrisonburg, VA
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
Related
Augusta Free Press
Tent City evictions: Councilman thinks the city should have answers for housing problem
With less than a week for Waynesboro’s homeless population in Tent City to find new accommodations, Valley Community Services Board and the Valley Homeless Connection group are putting in extra time to help the men and women who live there through the transition. Lydia Campbell serves as the coordinator...
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg’s Friendly City Trail receives state recognition
Next time you’re walking or bicycling on the Friendly City Trail in Harrisonburg, you’ll be able to say you’re enjoying an award-winning amenity. The greenway has been selected as a winner of the 2023 American Public Works Association Mid-Atlantic Chapter’s Project of the Year Award for the category of Transportation Less than $5 Million.
WHSV
Encampment residents evicted in Waynesboro speak out about where they will live come Tuesday
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A group of people in Waynesboro are trying to find another place to live after they were given a week to leave the property they had been staying on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Waynesboro’s Mayor, Lana Williams said the Waynesboro Police Department assisted a property owner with...
Augusta Free Press
HUD grant to provide housing, services to homeless population in Virginia
The City of Waynesboro is currently facing a crisis among its homeless population – with unsheltered men and women being removed from private property in the city – and with limited space available in permanent and overnight shelters. In Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford, Va., the U.S. Department of...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Free Clinic offering telemental health services
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Telemental Health Initiative is now offering telemental health services at the Charlottesville Free Clinic. The initiative pairs individuals with volunteer pre-licensed mental health providers. “It’s a great honor to be able to partner with them and their long legacy, and be able to promote...
cbs19news
Orange County Board of Supervisors returns state grant
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Plans for a program to be led by a drag artist have led to a nonprofit arts center losing a chunk of state money. After no conversation, the Orange County Board of Supervisors voted to return $4,500 in state funding given to the Center for the Arts in Orange.
crozetgazette.com
Misty Mountain Campground Plans Expansion
The Misty Mountain Camp Resort (MMCR) in Greenwood has asked Albemarle County for a special use permit to allow it to expand its facilities by adding 53 new RV campsites for a total of 179 sites, and to allow its cabins to be leased during the months of November through March, which was disallowed under prior permits. As part of the permit agreement, MMCR would limit the duration for which any rentable cabin is used to 30 nights per stay.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville City Council narrows down list of applicants for open seat to six
Charlottesville City Council has narrowed the list of candidates for the open seat on the governing body from 20 to six. City Council will hold a public hearing concerning this appointment on Monday, Feb. 6, during the 6:30 p.m. session of the City Council meeting. The six applicants will be given time to address City Council, and the public will have an opportunity to speak.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County Office of Housing receives ‘high performer’ recognition from HUD
Albemarle County was recently recognized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Section Eight Management Assessment as a “high performer” – the highest designation level attainable. SEMAP measures 14 performance indicators of public housing agencies that administer Housing Choice Voucher programs. These key indicators demonstrate...
Augusta Free Press
Chill seekers raise $1.55 million for Special Olympics Virginia at Polar Plunge
The 2023 Polar Plunge was held Feb. 3-4 in Virginia Beach and plungers and runners raised more than $1.55 million for Special Olympics Virginia. “Following our athletes’ lead, Special Olympics Virginia strives to create communities where all are welcomed, all are respected, all are included, and all are valued. Our Polar Plunge is a prime example of what we can do when we work together toward those goals,” said David Thomason, Special Olympics Virginia president. “Among those brave enough to #GoForTheCold today are people with intellectual disabilities and those without; people of all ages, genders, races, and faiths; people from all backgrounds and walks of life. Each Polar Plunge participant is contributing to Special Olympics Virginia’s transformative impact toward more unified communities here in Hampton Roads and throughout Virginia.”
Augusta Free Press
Staunton: Former City Council member Terry Holmes appointed to fill vacancy
At a special called meeting of Staunton City Council, five candidates were interviewed for the position left vacant in early January by former Mayor Andrea Oakes. Kenneth Venable, Terry Holmes, Graham Butler, Wilson Fauber and Adam Campbell were each given 20 minutes to interview in response to six questions from City Council Thursday evening.
Augusta Free Press
Planned Waynesboro museum funding awaits Commonwealth’s budget
Every year, the River City gets another step closer to the reality of its own Virginia Museum of Natural History. In the planning stages for years, designing Waynesboro’s museum is ongoing for the next six to eight months of 2023. “Where we’re at is we’re right now part way...
WHSV
Waynesboro encampment given eviction notice
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - People in Waynesboro have until next Tuesday to find a new place to stay. An encampment site where people stayed over night, known as Tent City, were asked to leave the property today for trespassing concerns. According to the Mayor of Waynesboro, Lana Williams, the site...
Augusta Free Press
Arts Council of the Valley adds $15,000 grant to Advancing the Arts program
Arts Council of the Valley has opened its Spring 2023 Advancing the Arts grant application cycle – and a new $15,000 Public Art Forward grant. “Thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, we are pleased to add a new category to our Spring Advancing the Arts grant cycle,” said ACV Executive Director Jenny Burden. “Public Art Forward provides one grant of up to $15,000 to create and install a new artwork each year in downtown Harrisonburg for 2023, 2024 and 2025.”
tourcounsel.com
Charlottesville Fashion Square | Shopping mall in Virginia
Charlottesville Fashion Square is the only indoor shopping mall in the Charlottesville, Virginia area. It is anchored by two Belk stores. It is a regional mall located about one mile (1.6 km) north of the Charlottesville city limits on U.S. Route 29 in unincorporated Albemarle County.
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Schedule for the week of Feb. 6-10
(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:. S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect lane closures, Sunday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the following areas:
Augusta Free Press
Shenandoah Valley farmers launch agricultural podcast
With hundreds of free agricultural podcasts exploring relevant topics, farmers have an array of options to keep their minds occupied during farm tasks or relaxation time. “I find I’m often working by myself, so to pass the time, I enjoy listening to podcasts for information, updates and entertainment,” said Kyle Sturgis, a fifth-generation aquaculture, hydroponics and row crop farmer in Northampton County.
WSLS
Amherst students, staff mourn the loss of three students
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Public Schools’ superintendent is speaking out after the tragic loss of three students over winter break. Monday, a third student was identified as a victim: Amherst County High School senior, Myson Sylvestre. The 18-year-old’s body was found in the Rockfish River in...
pagevalleynews.com
Appomattox courthouse burns
February 4, 1892 — The historic old Appomattox Courthouse building was destroyed by fire yesterday. All of the county records and court house furnishings were entirely consumed. Surrounding houses also caught, but were saved. The library of the clerk’s office is said to have been one of the best...
Virginia Scenic Railway 'train ride felt like being on vacation,' woman says
The Blue Ridge Flyer’s journey begins at the Staunton Railroad Station, also an Amtrak station, in the heart of downtown.
Comments / 11