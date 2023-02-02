Read full article on original website
Yakima Training Center's neighbors eager for clean water
SELAH, Wash. - It's been over a year since some Selah residents have been able to use their home water lines. Contamination from the Yakima Training Center has seeped into water wells, leaving many residents using bottled water for as much as they can. "We've been living on bottled water...
Benton City winemaker is blazing trails for Black winemakers in the state
Shae Frichette is the Co-Owner and assistant winemaker at Frichette Winery in Benton City. Frichette is one of two winemakers in Washington at are Black women. Frichette grew up in South Carolina and graduated from Winthrop University with a B.A. in theatre, leadership and facilitator certifications from Franklin Covey, Ken Blanchard and Achieve Global.
Morning news and weather update February 3: Shop, boats and vehicles burned in Yakima fire, Toppenish superintendent put on leave and a mild weekend on the way
A fire in Yakima destroyed a shop, boats, jet skis, and vehicles, causing an estimated $450,000 in damages. The Toppenish school board has placed the former superintendent on leave and warmer temperatures near fifty degrees should be here throughout the weekend.
Benton County Sheriff's Office warns of Bitcoin scam callers
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about an influx of scam calls regarding Bitcoin transfers to the office. It reports that numerous people have reported cold calls with an elaborate story asking for Bitcoin. The caller will likely use information about you found...
First Saturday Morning Weather Forecast of February 2023
The next couple of days are going to cloudy and gloomy a stray ray of sunshine could peak through. Increasing clouds throughout the region bringing in rain to the Lower Columbia Basina and snow to the slopes/Foothills of the Blues. Throughout the day, expect scattered showers starting around 1:30 this...
29-year-old man found dead in a backyard in Yakima Sunday morning
YAKIMA, Wash. — Shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of E. Beech St. When Yakima Police Officers arrived, a 29-year-old man was found dead in the backyard of the house. People were in the home at the time and were interviewed by...
Rain Overnight Through Sunday and Mountain Snow Through Monday
Cloudy tonight with stray showers in the lower elevations overnight and low temperatures in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Strong gusty winds in the foothills of the Blues decreasing tonight. Mountain snow showers continue tonight with 1” of accumulation for Snoqualmie Pass and 1-3" for Hwy 12 White pass and 4-8" of new snow near the crest through Saturday morning.
