ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

How Prince’s became the first Black-owned hot chicken spot in Nashville

By Mye Owens
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y15ad_0ka9rKTw00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s one of Nashville’s worst-kept secrets. While many things in Nashville have changed, one thing that has remained constant is Prince’s Hot Chicken.

“It just started off in the community, and by word of mouth, and it just kept growing and growing and growing, and here we are all these years later,” laughed Andre Prince, owner of Prince’s Hot Chicken.

Nashville home to America’s oldest Black-owned bank

This staple restaurant had humble beginnings, or as Prince likes to put it, her family’s story started with a woman and man, named Thorton Prince.

“The root of the matter was from a woman, being hurt and feeling used. So, she acted out,” explained Prince.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=218sPV_0ka9rKTw00
Andre Prince has been carrying on a family legacy that started 100 years ago, now known as Prince’s Hot Chicken. (Source: WKRN Photo)

Back in the day, Thorton Prince was known as a player. During the height of the Great Depression, he knew how to have a good time. Often, too good of a time, depending on which wife you asked.

“I was in awe of him, and hey, I’m sure the women had to have been, to have been married five times. That’s in the State Archives,” Prince said.

While some of the records are unclear, on whether or not Thornton came home one night smelling like another woman or with lipstick on his collar, Prince said what is clear is uncle’s lover wanted vengeance. She put it in the form of chicken creating something spicy, hot.

“They had no idea where this was going, but it’s the result out of revenge. This is is a reactive, emotional reactive,” said Prince. “So, I give credit to him, for liking his supposed punishment, but he carried it on. It didn’t just stop there at that moment, he continued it, and he wanted more of his punishment.”

East Tennessee kids paint influential Black icons for Black History Month Art Contest

So, what better way then to share the punishment with others.

“His first location as far as a restaurant is concerned was in 1936, but before that they sold it out of the house,” Prince said. “For years and years and years, we were the only ones in a little hole in the wall doing spicy chicken on a commercial basis, as far as I knew.”

Almost a century later, Prince’s Hot Chicken continues to serve up that spicy revenge. Prince said she is still in shock, of the success.

“I didn’t really realize it until the customers. The repeat customers kept becoming more and more and more, and hey, this must be something important. I was just trying to pay a bill, and which I still am, they come every day,” said Prince. “More women eat it hot, you just can’t get it hot enough for some women. I don’t know why that is. I guess it’s that rage, that fire in us. Anyway, we maintain it, men try it, they love trying it but eventually, they come off that macho feeling and come on down, but women will maintain it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43dT6p_0ka9rKTw00
Andre Prince, owner of Prince’s Hot Chicken, has kept the face of her uncle over the restaurant as a reminder to other future Black-Owned businesses. (Source: WKRN)

It’s not just the name that has become a household symbol, it’s the face of her Uncle Thorton that always hangs as a reminder to others there’s a Black-owned business that still thrives.

“You want to have people who look like them doing something. ‘Hey, you can do it too.’ It’s just not one person, we as African Americans are creators. We create things all the time, not intentionally, but out of necessity, but we don’t get the attention that we deserve,” said Prince.

By no means does Prince say it’s easy, but never has she thought about shutting the doors to what has became a family treasure.

“Mom and Pop places, as I continue to say, are disappearing left and right, left and right. There are less than ever before,” said Prince. “Then and now is to keep something in the family, that is my goal to keep something in the family.”

After 100 years in the family, Prince only hopes their success will continue.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

911 calls describe urgent moments after Green Hills walker shot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the first time, WSMV4 is hearing the 911 calls made after a woman was shot and injured while walking in Green Hills. The incident happened late Monday night. The woman, a Louisiana State University medical student, was home visiting her parents when two men attacked her.
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville singer competing in songwriting contest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Aspiring and established songwriters are being given the opportunity to show off their sound. The Tennessee Songwriters Week returns as with more than 1,000 songwriters competing for their chance to play The Bluebird Café in Nashville. The café has gotten national recognition as being the music venue that has kickstarted so many aspiring and established songwriters all over the country.
KNOXVILLE, TN
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Places For Brunch In Nashville TN You Must Try

Are you looking for the best brunch in Nashville? The Music City is overflowing with amazing places to have brunch! When wondering where to brunch in Nashville, you should know that you have many options that provide various atmospheres and menus for you to choose from. You can enjoy lunch...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

What's up with all the skunks?

You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green …. Metro police say...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

1 killed, 2 injured in crash on Dickerson Pike

Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning. Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning. Metro Police investigating shooting on Lafayette …. Metro police are...
NASHVILLE, TN
Travel Maven

This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America List

Usually, it is the cities in the northern United States that tend to get a bad rep when it comes to unfriendly and unwelcoming attitudes. In fact, most Tennesseans take pride in their state’s friendly and welcoming nature. But, according to a new study, there's one city in Tennessee that is up there with New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston when it comes to being rude.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

WATE

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy