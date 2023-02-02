ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

VA concerned about telehealth, prescription benefits when COVID emergency ends

By Julia Le Doux
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D9HfE_0ka9r2g700

Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Dennis McDonough said the department wants to continue its ability to provide telehealth appointments and provide prescriptions across state lines when the COVID national emergency ends.

“We need action from Congress before these emergencies end to ensure that veterans receive the same level of access and high-quality care that they deserve,” he said during a Jan. 31 press conference in Washington, D.C.

The Trump administration declared both a national emergency and a public health emergency in response to COVID in March 2020. The Biden administration on Monday announced the twin emergencies would end on May 11.

The emergency declarations allow doctors to hold telehealth appointments and to prescribe medications from wherever they were, helping VA to care for veterans who live in more rural areas and do not have easy access to its facilities.

As an example, McDonough described a veteran living in rural Colorado who receives prescription renewals through the VA's Clinical Resource Hub in Boise, Idaho.

“This ability to renew prescriptions over state lines is something we badly need to ensure that we can continue once the national and public health emergencies related to the pandemic expire,” he said.

VA officials are working to ensure that prescription benefit remains in place, McDonough said.

"I want to make sure that Congress helps us close that," he said.

According to McDonough, VA has received 278,000 PACT Act-related claims since the legislation was signed into law on Aug. 10, 2022. The department began processing those claims on Jan. 1, the first day it was authorized to do so.

“Since Jan. 1,  we have processed 39,250 claims, and since Jan. 1, we have granted 33,266 of those claims,” he said.

McDonough said if you take the claims since Biden took office and directed VA in May of 2021 to begin getting veterans exposed to toxins covered, the department has awarded 77,000 toxic exposure claims out of 97,000 filed.

Reach Julia LeDoux at Julia@connectingvets.com .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How will life change once the COVID-19 emergency ends?

The declaration of a COVID-19 public health emergency three years ago changed the lives of millions of Americans by offering increased health care coverage, beefed-up food assistance and universal access to coronavirus vaccines and tests.Much of that is now coming to an end, with President Joe Biden's administration saying it plans to end the emergency declarations on May 11. Here's a look at what will stay and what will go once the emergency order is lifted: COVID-19 TESTS, TREATMENTS AND VACCINESThe at-home nasal swabs, COVID-19 vaccines as well as their accompanying boosters, treatments and other products that scientists have...
ILLINOIS STATE
Navy Times

Lawmakers demand fixes in VA health records before any more rollouts

Veterans Affairs leaders would be blocked from deploying the department’s new electronic health records system at any additional medical centers until significant safeguards are put in place, under legislation introduced Tuesday by House Republicans. “[The system] has crippled the delivery of care, put veteran patient safety at risk, and...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Philly

What happens when COVID-19 emergency declarations end?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- President Joe Biden wants to end the COVID-19 public health emergencies in May. That means that many Americans would have to start paying for COVID-19 testing, vaccines and treatments.The emergency declaration provided benefits to help Americans cope with the pandemic. Those resources will be eliminated because the virus no longer spreading, but doctors hope people don't get the wrong message"It's going to make it more complicated, especially for the underserved in our population and folks without insurance," Dr. Emilio Mazza, of Virtua Health, said.  Mazza, the critical care chief for Virtua Health, says people need to understand that...
LOUISIANA STATE
Military.com

Tricare Beneficiaries Are Suffering. The Biden Administration Refuses to Hear Them Out.

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., is a pharmacist who sits on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and House Budget Committee. The opinions expressed in this op-ed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Military.com. If you would like to submit your own commentary, please send your article to opinions@military.com for consideration.
Healthline

Why Millions of People Might Get Kicked Off of Medicaid in April

Between 5.3 million and 14.2 million people may lose their Medicaid coverage in the next year as provisions put in place during the pandemic start to expire. This can disrupt medical care for many low-income individuals and others. Some newly uninsured people may be to seek care at emergency departments...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
bhbusiness.com

Senators Call Out Aetna, Anthem BCBS, Humana, United Healthcare for Mental Health ‘Ghost Networks’

A bipartisan group of senators has called out large payers for their mental health “ghost networks,” which provide an inaccurate list of in-network providers. “Ghost networks” often list providers no longer in-network, accepting patients, or having closed their practice. The lawmakers noted that ghost networks could lead to mental health access issues and make it challenging for patients to find in-network providers.
OREGON STATE
MedicalXpress

Public health expert says annual COVID-19 vaccine will be an important disease prevention tool

The Biden administration intends for the COVID-19 public health emergency to end in May, while some lawmakers in Congress wish to end it immediately. The World Health Organization has declared we're on the verge of a turn for the better in the global pandemic crisis, which makes widespread vaccination crucial as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration prepares to set new standards for COVID-19 vaccines.
legalexaminer.com

Nursing Home Staff Shortages Create Dangers for Residents

Nursing home staffers have an important task. When families move their relatives into nursing homes, they often need more care than they can receive at home. Staffers help clothe, feed, and bathe nursing home residents. They ensure residents take their medication, monitor their vital signs, and keep track of treatment plans. The job is rigorous, and staff members must work long shifts — often for little pay. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the staffing problems that plagued other businesses hit the nursing home industry. More than 400,000 workers left the industry because of burnout and job dissatisfaction. Some places are more affected than others — a 2021 study found that Virginia has a poorer staffing ratio than other states. Virginia state legislators recently introduced a bill that would create staffing requirements for certified nursing facilities, but the legislation is in its early stages and may not pass.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Detroit

COVID vaccine, treatments could go to private market this summer, official says

The supply of free treatments and vaccines for COVID-19 purchased by the federal government could end as soon as this summer, the White House's top pandemic official said Thursday, as the Biden administration prepares to transition the medicines to the private market."All I can say, because I literally don't know, we don't have the specific dates, is that it's going to happen sometime over the summer into early fall. And you'll see that transition and we'll kind of give people as much notice as we can possibly give," Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House's COVID-19 Response Coordinator, told a webinar...
TheDailyBeast

GOP Rep Warns That Chinese Balloon May Have ‘Bioweapons’ From ‘Wuhan’

House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) casually suggested to Fox News on Friday that the suspected Chinese spy balloon floating over the United States could contain “bioweapons” from “Wuhan,” invoking the “lab leak theory” that’s been embraced by Republicans.After a Chinese surveillance balloon was spotted over the northern U.S. this week, Republicans have lashed out at President Joe Biden over his perceived “weakness” in his administration’s policy towards China. Calling for the president to “shoot down” the craft, some in the GOP called the president “Beijing Biden” while claiming this is further proof that “Communist China” doesn’t “fear or respect”...
KENTUCKY STATE
Axios

Medicare Advantage plans denied 2M prior authorization requests: analysis

There were more than 35 million prior authorization requests to Medicare Advantage insurers in 2021, according to an analysis from KFF. Why it matters: Drawn by promises of capped out-of-pocket costs, vision and dental benefits, and perks like fitness classes, Medicare Advantage plans make up around half of the plans seniors are choosing for their coverage.
Connecting Vets

Connecting Vets

Washington, DC
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
623K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring veterans and preparing them for their next mission, one story at a time.

 https://www.audacy.com/connectingvets

Comments / 0

Community Policy