Triway, Wooster showcase talent at gymnastics Winter Classic

By JOSHUA McWILLIAMS, The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 3 days ago
WOOSTER — The Winter Classic was full of talent from Triway and Wooster in a Northeast Gymnastics Conference end-of-year showcase.

With the focus on individual scoring and no team scoring, both squads put on a display from Triway's Addi Hudson, Alyse Stutz, Rileigh Hostetler and Ana Neuman to Wooster's Kira Lehman, Danielle Hendrix, Madi Sommers, to name a few.

"I was proud of the girls in a lot of events tonight, this is a good end of the season meet," said Wooster coach Debbie Knapic. "We don’t have to worry about team scores and instead we can focus developing new skills going into sectionals, making sure our routines are clean and getting ready for the tournament."

"They all did awesome tonight," said Triway coach Angie Mullen. "I told them to go out and do it for themselves, have fun and they sure did that. We got our second highest all-around team score, even though we aren’t counting that tonight, so they definitely enjoyed themselves, did a great job and I’m proud of them."

Leading the way for the Titans was Hudson, who won the all-around with a score of 34.525. She won the beam with a 9.025 and the vault with an 8.9, was fifth on the floor with an 8.55 and finished sixth on the bars with an 8.05.

"The vault went pretty well, and I had a little mishap on the bars, but it was okay," said Hudson. "On the beam, I added a new skill and tired it on the last pass and it went okay. I definitely need to improve it more for sectionals, but for the most part it went well."

She wasn't the only Triway gymnast that was shining bright as Stutz (34.275) was second all around, Hostetler (33.3) was fourth and Neuman (33.2) finished fifth. Stutz finished second on the beam (8.95), floor (8.75) and bars (8.525) while taking fourth on the vault with an 8.05. Hostetler was fourth on the floor (8.7), fifth on the vault (8.025) and was seventh on the beam and bars. Neuman excelled on the beam with an 8.675 for fourth, took fifth on the vault with an 8.025, sixth with her floor routine and eighth on the bars, and Kaelee Garst won the best floor routine with a score of 8.875.

"Everything kind of just blocks out in my mind and I kind of just let my muscle memory take me where I go," said Neuman about her success on the beam. "If I fall, I get back up and if not, I stick to my guns and stand my ground on there."

Neuman ended up with one of the best nights of her high school career.

"I think I did pretty well, I mean we all make mistakes, and you can’t change that," said Neuman. "Honestly, this is probably the best that I’ve ever done at a meet."

It's that same fire and passion for success from Neuman that has embodied the entire Triway squad as its depth is on display night in and night out. On this night at the Winter Classic, it was good enough to take five of the top-seven spots in the all-around.

"Our depth and drive to want everyone to get better is key for us," said Hudson. "If someone isn’t watching, there is always another person who can give you advice and it’s just a constant on-going thing and our coaches are amazing. They are always there to push us and it’s awesome."

The Generals were led by a pair of freshmen in Lehman and Hendrix. Lehman was pulled from the vault due to battling an injury or she would have placed high on the all-around, and Hendrix finished sixth with a 32.375. Lehman won the bars with an 8.65 and was third with her floor routine with an 8.725.

"I've definitely done better, it was a fun meet," said Lehman. "I am dealing with an injury, so I was taken off the vault, but the floor and bars were really good, and I had a great time."

On the bars, Lehman glided across the bars with a smooth routine that she attributes to better form and some work that she has put here recently. Both have combined to really give her some added confidence as she attacks the bars moving forward and her floor routine, it's always been a favorite of hers.

"Floor has always been my best event," said Lehman. "It’s really fun having my team all around the floor cheering me on, it makes me smile and really happy."

Also performing well for Wooster were seniors Sommers, Brenna Huffman and Kyleigh Foley. Sommers was ninth all around with a 30.4 as she was sixth on the vault, 10th on the floor and 12th on the bars. Huffman placed seventh with an 8.35 with her floor routine and Foley was seventh on the vault and ninth with her floor routine.

"Sommers and Huffman had really nice nights and have been solid for most of their four years," said Knapic. "I can usually count on them, we added Foley this year and she adds to our scores on the vault and floor, and her performance was great too. It's always great to have those four-year seniors who you can count on, they know the ropes and know how things work."

As the Winter Classic came to an end, it was clear that both Wooster and Triway are looking ahead with sectionals right around the corner. Both teams have the talent to compete, as they displayed tonight and will try to make noise in the tournament.

