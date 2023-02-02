ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Baseball Star Undergoes Major Surgery

The New York Mets have had an incredible offseason, filled with major signing after major signing since Steve Cohen bought the team in 2020. The New York Mets finished their 2022 Major League Baseball campaign with a 101-61 record, however, suffered a disappointing playoff loss in the wild-card round versus the San Diego Padres.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chatsports.com

White Sox snag big arm from Boston

On Friday, the White Sox proved adept dumpster divers, pulling Franklin German out of the DFA detritus outside of Fenway Park, swinging a waiver deal for Double-A reliever Theo Denlinger. Here’s the full, copyedited White Sox release on the trade:. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, February 3, 2023. WHITE SOX...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Royals' Anthony Misiewicz: Designated for assignment

Misiewicz was designated for assignment by the Royals on Friday. The club needed to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for the re-signing of Zack Greinke. Misiewicz pitched pretty well for Kansas City down the stretch last season after being acquired via trade from the Mariners, posting a 4.11 ERA and 19:4 K:BB over 15.1 innings. It's the second time since July that the left-hander has been designated for assignment.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ian Clarkin: Agrees to MiLB deal

Seattle signed Clarkin to a minor-league contract back on Jan. 30. He was assigned to Double-A Arkansas after joining the organization. Clarkin was a first-round pick by the the Yankees in 2013, but he's struggled to stay healthy and didn't pitch at all last season after posting a 7.86 ERA in 2021 at the Double-A and Triple-A levels while he was a member of the Colorado organization. At this stage of his career, Clarkin is nothing more than roster fodder.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Will be primary 3B for KC

Dozier will be the primary third baseman for Kansas City to open the 2023 season according to Royals general manager J.J. Picollo, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. "We want [Dozier] to get at-bats," Picollo said. "That's the best place for him to play." The Royals want Bobby Witt to settle in at shortstop, and while Dozier has played in the outfield as well, Kansas City wants the 31-year-old to man the hot corner to begin the 2023 season. He will have to hit better in order to justify staying in the lineup, however, as he hasn't posted an OPS above .750 since his breakout 2019 season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.B. Bukauskas: Outrighted to Triple-A

Bukauskas cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday. After being claimed by the Mariners in mid-January and DFA'd Tuesday, Bukauskas is now set to begin 2023 in the Mariners' farm system and attend major-league spring training as a non-roster invitee. The 26-year-old right-hander recorded a 2.79 ERA and 1.31 WHIP through 19.1 Triple-A innings last season.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Padres' Eguy Rosario: Suffers broken ankle

Rosario will be sidelined multiple months after suffering a fractured ankle while doing sprinting drills during winter ball, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Rosario needed surgery to repair the fracture and is expected to be on the shelf until around midseason. Ranked by MLB Pipeline as the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Anthony Rendon: Feeling healthy coming into spring

Rendon (wrist) is feeling "fantastic" physically, Jon Heyman of The New York Post reports. The Angels are hoping to get a little more out of their $245 million investment in Rendon next season following back-to-back injury-plagued years. It was wrist surgery that limited him to just 47 games in 2022, although he did make it back for a couple games in October. He'll turn 33 in June and hasn't had a full, healthy season since 2019 (not counting the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign). Fantasy managers in early drafts have been taking an understandably cautious approach, as Rendon has been going outside the top-200 picks.
NEW YORK STATE

