Fernando Tatis Jr. drops another huge injury update ahead of Padres’ Spring Training
Fernando Tatis Jr. revealed that he’s getting close to 100 percent as he continues to rehab from his previous shoulder injury, per AJ Cassavell. “(I am) as close to 100 percent as I’ve been in the last two years with my shoulder,” Tatis Jr. said during Padres’ FanFest. He is also reportedly a full participant in baseball activities.
Former Phillies Utilityman Signs With Los Angeles Dodgers
Former Philadelphia Phillies utilityman Luke Williams has signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Baseball Star Undergoes Major Surgery
The New York Mets have had an incredible offseason, filled with major signing after major signing since Steve Cohen bought the team in 2020. The New York Mets finished their 2022 Major League Baseball campaign with a 101-61 record, however, suffered a disappointing playoff loss in the wild-card round versus the San Diego Padres.
Dodgers GM Shares Why Bob Geren Was Moved Off of Bench Coach Role
Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes explained the club's thinking behind the coaching shuffle that put Bob Geren in a new role and Danny Lehmann as the new bench coach.
Angels Rumors: Expert Predicts LA Signs Free Agent All-Star Shortstop This Offseason
There's still plenty of time to make an upgrade.
Dodgers: Insider Has Us Wondering About Will Smith's Future in LA
Will Smith is one of the best catchers in baseball. Dodgers prospect Diego Cartaya might be even better. It's a good problem to have for LA.
White Sox snag big arm from Boston
On Friday, the White Sox proved adept dumpster divers, pulling Franklin German out of the DFA detritus outside of Fenway Park, swinging a waiver deal for Double-A reliever Theo Denlinger. Here’s the full, copyedited White Sox release on the trade:. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, February 3, 2023. WHITE SOX...
Red Sox Reportedly Swing Trade For Right-Hander To Bolster Pitching Depth
The Boston Red Sox traded Franklin German in exchange for Theo Denlinger from the Chicago White Sox.
Phillies Have Two Players Featured on Elite List
The Philadelphia Phillies have landed two of their players on one of MLB's most coveted list.
Red Sox Reportedly May Still Add Infielder; Could Reunion With All-Star Be On Way?
Boston certainly sounds like its still busy ahead of spring training
USA Today Gives Phillies Grade
USA Today has graded the Philadelphia Phillies on their offseason production.
Royals' Anthony Misiewicz: Designated for assignment
Misiewicz was designated for assignment by the Royals on Friday. The club needed to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for the re-signing of Zack Greinke. Misiewicz pitched pretty well for Kansas City down the stretch last season after being acquired via trade from the Mariners, posting a 4.11 ERA and 19:4 K:BB over 15.1 innings. It's the second time since July that the left-hander has been designated for assignment.
Mariners' Ian Clarkin: Agrees to MiLB deal
Seattle signed Clarkin to a minor-league contract back on Jan. 30. He was assigned to Double-A Arkansas after joining the organization. Clarkin was a first-round pick by the the Yankees in 2013, but he's struggled to stay healthy and didn't pitch at all last season after posting a 7.86 ERA in 2021 at the Double-A and Triple-A levels while he was a member of the Colorado organization. At this stage of his career, Clarkin is nothing more than roster fodder.
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Will be primary 3B for KC
Dozier will be the primary third baseman for Kansas City to open the 2023 season according to Royals general manager J.J. Picollo, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. "We want [Dozier] to get at-bats," Picollo said. "That's the best place for him to play." The Royals want Bobby Witt to settle in at shortstop, and while Dozier has played in the outfield as well, Kansas City wants the 31-year-old to man the hot corner to begin the 2023 season. He will have to hit better in order to justify staying in the lineup, however, as he hasn't posted an OPS above .750 since his breakout 2019 season.
Red Sox Reportedly Take Chance On Ex-Rays Hurler With Minor League Contract
Boston made yet another move Saturday and signed a former Ray
Mariners' J.B. Bukauskas: Outrighted to Triple-A
Bukauskas cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday. After being claimed by the Mariners in mid-January and DFA'd Tuesday, Bukauskas is now set to begin 2023 in the Mariners' farm system and attend major-league spring training as a non-roster invitee. The 26-year-old right-hander recorded a 2.79 ERA and 1.31 WHIP through 19.1 Triple-A innings last season.
MLB spring training 2023: Dates, schedule, locations and everything to know
MLB spring training 2023 means Opening Day is right around the corner. As all 30 MLB teams prepare for the
Padres' Eguy Rosario: Suffers broken ankle
Rosario will be sidelined multiple months after suffering a fractured ankle while doing sprinting drills during winter ball, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Rosario needed surgery to repair the fracture and is expected to be on the shelf until around midseason. Ranked by MLB Pipeline as the...
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Feeling healthy coming into spring
Rendon (wrist) is feeling "fantastic" physically, Jon Heyman of The New York Post reports. The Angels are hoping to get a little more out of their $245 million investment in Rendon next season following back-to-back injury-plagued years. It was wrist surgery that limited him to just 47 games in 2022, although he did make it back for a couple games in October. He'll turn 33 in June and hasn't had a full, healthy season since 2019 (not counting the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign). Fantasy managers in early drafts have been taking an understandably cautious approach, as Rendon has been going outside the top-200 picks.
Angels News: Halos 2017 Draft Pick Announces Sudden Retirement
He announced his retirement this week.
