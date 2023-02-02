Jokic finished with 14 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 18 rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and one steal across 34 minutes during Saturday's 128-108 win over the Hawks. Jokic took only five shots in the first half, knocking down three of them for eight points to go along with 11 boards and six assists. He added just six points in the second half on 2-of-3 shooting from the floor and played more of a facilitator role as Jamal Murray led the scoring charge with his season-high 41 points. The Nuggets' center finished with a game-high 18 rebounds and also tied Dejounte Murray with a game-high 11 assists, giving him his third consecutive triple-double. Jokic continues to pack the stat sheet despite being hampered by a hamstring injury as of late.

DENVER, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO