Panthers GM Scott Fitterer hints to what he, Frank Reich will look for in new QB
Although he’ll have the control a general manager should have for the first time in his tenure with the Carolina Panthers, Scott Fitterer will be working together with new head coach Frank Reich to find a quarterback. And he may have just given a hint as to what they’ll be looking for.
Yardbarker
Eric Bieniemy reportedly will come with great competition, heavy price for Commanders
The Washington Commanders are among several teams waiting to talk to Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after Super Bowl LVII. Washington has requested to interview Bieniemy for its offensive coordinator vacancy. The Commanders may face competition and a heavy price if they want his services. According to NBC...
CBS Sports
Arrest warrant issued for Bengals' Joe Mixon after allegedly pointing firearm at woman, per report
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has an arrest warrant issued for him, per WCPO 9 News. Mixon is being charged with aggravated menacing after allegedly pointing a firearm at a woman on Jan. 21 -- the day before the Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.
Surprise team interested in Derek Carr trade?
Derek Carr will likely be traded or released by the Las Vegas Raiders in the coming days, and a new team has reportedly entered the mix for the veteran quarterback. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on Friday that NFL scouts and executives at the Senior Bowl in Alabama were “buzzing” about the New Orleans Saints as a potential landing spot for Carr. Fowler also noted that some interested teams are hoping Carr will be willing to rework his contract.
History-making Super Bowl QB in ‘tears’ over Mahomes, Hurts
Much has been made of the historic nature of the matchup between quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts in Super Bowl LVII. This marks the first Super Bowl where both starting quarterbacks are Black. Longtime football fans might find that hard to believe, given it has been 35 years since Doug Williams became the first Read more... The post History-making Super Bowl QB in ‘tears’ over Mahomes, Hurts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DeMeco Ryans addresses the future of the QB position for the Texans
The Houston Texans have found their coach of the future with the addition of DeMeco Ryans. But now they must move on to the next order of business, which is the quarterback position. On Thursday, during his introductory press conference, DeMeco Ryans spoke on how the team currently views the...
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Eagles' Jason Kelce doesn't believe result of Super Bowl 57 will impact retirement decision
Jason Kelce has been flirting with the idea of retiring from the NFL for the past few years. The 35-year-old is playing in his 12th season in the league and is now on the doorstep of possibly winning the second Super Bowl of his career. While riding off into the sunset after another Eagles title sounds like the ideal storybook ending, that narrative doesn't appear like it'll be much of a factor for Kelce whenever he does decide to step away.
CBS Sports
Derek Carr drama continues with Raiders: QB has no plans to help team by extending key date in his contract
Just when you thought that things between Derek Carr and the Raiders couldn't get any more awkward, they got more awkward on Thursday. Carr was forced to represent the Raiders at the Pro Bowl, except you couldn't actually tell that he was representing the Raiders because he didn't wear any Raiders gear.
Report: Broncos Announce Significant Update To Defensive Coordinator’s Contract
NFL rules currently allow teams to block lateral moves from coordinators. As such, many of the league's best offensive and defensive minds are required to receive permission to interview for their same role with other clubs, should they feel the need to do so. For the past few weeks, ...
CBS Sports
Super Bowl coin toss curse: Why Eagles and Chiefs might actually want to lose the coin toss this year
If it's possible to lose the coin toss on purpose, the Kansas City Chiefs might want to think about doing that this year, because a coin toss curse has officially hit the Super Bowl. Since the start of the 2014 season, every team that has WON the coin toss in...
Broncos make decision on sought-after DC candidate
The Denver Broncos have made a significant decision about the future of highly sought-after defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. The Broncos are allowing Evero out of his contract, allowing him to speak with any team, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Minnesota Vikings are expected to quickly secure an interview. Sources: The #Broncos are... The post Broncos make decision on sought-after DC candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Ex-Bear to join Dolphins as defensive coordinator
Vic Fangio, the former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator from 2015-18, is reportedly joining the Miami Dolphins to become their defensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter. Fangio, one of the great modern defensive minds, served on John Fox's staff for three seasons and spent one year under Matt Nagy in 2018.
Look: 1 NFL Star Is Not A Fan Of New Pro Bowl Format
The NFL's Pro Bowl underwent a makeover this year. Instead of players from the AFC facing players from the NFC in a traditional football game, the league held a series of skill competitions — some more based around actual football skills than others — on Thursday. The festivities will ...
Raiders make major coordinator hire
The Las Vegas Raiders hired the son of a former coach the franchise once had to join the coaching staff. Head coach Josh McDaniels hired Scott Turner to be the team’s next offensive coordinator. Turner joins the Raiders from the Washington Commanders, where he spent three seasons in the same position on staff. NFL Network insider Read more... The post Raiders make major coordinator hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
49ers' Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch in favor of emergency backup QB rule change: 'Very smart thing to have'
During the NFC Championship, the San Francisco 49ers ran out of quarterbacks and had their backs against the wall during their most important game of the year. After a season filled with quarterback injuries, head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch expressed their support for the emergency quarterback rule to change.
Colts Head Coach Candidate in High Demand Elsewhere
Indianapolis Colts head coaching finalist Ejiro Evero is in high demand as a defensive coordinator elsewhere.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Geno Smith: Contract talks underway
Smith has reportedly had positive contract negotiations with the Seahawks thus far, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Smith would likely be one of the top signal callers if he were to hit the open market this offseason, but it appears as if the Seahawks would like to avoid that possibility, as talks regarding an extension are seemingly moving in a positive direction. The 32-year-old quarterback put up career-best numbers across the board in his first season as a starter with Seattle, but given this was Smith's first year as a starter since 2014, any extension would likely be of the shorter variety as the team attempts to safeguard itself from any sort of regression.
Yardbarker
Jets Need a Mobile Quarterback, Not Aaron Rodgers
When looking at the offensive linemen under contract with the Jets right now, what they don't need and what they need becomes real apparent. New York doesn't need a 39-year old statue in the pocket named Aaron Rodgers. They need a mobile quarterback who can extend and create plays by being able to run too.
New Texans HC DeMeco Ryans shifts focus to filling out staff
DeMeco Ryans was a popular name on the head coach market before ultimately landing with the Texans. The now-former 49ers defensive coordinator also generated strong interest from the Broncos, but the coach admitted that his choice to join Houston instead of Denver wasn’t all that difficult. “When it came...
CBS Sports
Geno Smith contract situation: Veteran QB says talks about new deal with Seahawks 'looking very good'
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is a free agent this offseason, but it's been reported he's expected to be back with Seattle in 2023. During a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, the quarterback said that he has had contract talks with the Seahawks, and that things are, "looking very good."
