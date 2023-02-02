ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hoops Rumors

Surprise team interested in Derek Carr trade?

Derek Carr will likely be traded or released by the Las Vegas Raiders in the coming days, and a new team has reportedly entered the mix for the veteran quarterback. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on Friday that NFL scouts and executives at the Senior Bowl in Alabama were “buzzing” about the New Orleans Saints as a potential landing spot for Carr. Fowler also noted that some interested teams are hoping Carr will be willing to rework his contract.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Comeback

History-making Super Bowl QB in ‘tears’ over Mahomes, Hurts

Much has been made of the historic nature of the matchup between quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts in Super Bowl LVII. This marks the first Super Bowl where both starting quarterbacks are Black. Longtime football fans might find that hard to believe, given it has been 35 years since Doug Williams became the first Read more... The post History-making Super Bowl QB in ‘tears’ over Mahomes, Hurts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2023: Eagles' Jason Kelce doesn't believe result of Super Bowl 57 will impact retirement decision

Jason Kelce has been flirting with the idea of retiring from the NFL for the past few years. The 35-year-old is playing in his 12th season in the league and is now on the doorstep of possibly winning the second Super Bowl of his career. While riding off into the sunset after another Eagles title sounds like the ideal storybook ending, that narrative doesn't appear like it'll be much of a factor for Kelce whenever he does decide to step away.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos make decision on sought-after DC candidate

The Denver Broncos have made a significant decision about the future of highly sought-after defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. The Broncos are allowing Evero out of his contract, allowing him to speak with any team, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Minnesota Vikings are expected to quickly secure an interview. Sources: The #Broncos are... The post Broncos make decision on sought-after DC candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Athlon Sports

Look: 1 NFL Star Is Not A Fan Of New Pro Bowl Format

The NFL's Pro Bowl underwent a makeover this year.  Instead of players from the AFC facing players from the NFC in a traditional football game, the league held a series of skill competitions — some more based around actual football skills than others — on Thursday. The festivities will ...
The Comeback

Raiders make major coordinator hire

The Las Vegas Raiders hired the son of a former coach the franchise once had to join the coaching staff. Head coach Josh McDaniels hired Scott Turner to be the team’s next offensive coordinator. Turner joins the Raiders from the Washington Commanders, where he spent three seasons in the same position on staff. NFL Network insider Read more... The post Raiders make major coordinator hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Geno Smith: Contract talks underway

Smith has reportedly had positive contract negotiations with the Seahawks thus far, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Smith would likely be one of the top signal callers if he were to hit the open market this offseason, but it appears as if the Seahawks would like to avoid that possibility, as talks regarding an extension are seemingly moving in a positive direction. The 32-year-old quarterback put up career-best numbers across the board in his first season as a starter with Seattle, but given this was Smith's first year as a starter since 2014, any extension would likely be of the shorter variety as the team attempts to safeguard itself from any sort of regression.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Jets Need a Mobile Quarterback, Not Aaron Rodgers

When looking at the offensive linemen under contract with the Jets right now, what they don't need and what they need becomes real apparent. New York doesn't need a 39-year old statue in the pocket named Aaron Rodgers. They need a mobile quarterback who can extend and create plays by being able to run too.
ALABAMA STATE

