Huntsville, AL

Huntsville Museum of Art celebrates Black History Month through an exhibit

By Mariah Wiggs
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Museum of Art (HMA) is starting the month off strong with the display of its Black History Month Exhibit “Looking at the Collection: African American Art and Artists.”

The exhibit, currently on display in the museum’s Chan Gallery, features a range of Black art and artists through paintings, sculptures and portraits. This year’s collection also highlights pieces from the museum’s permanent collection.

HMA’s Director of Communications, Danny Owen, told News 19 that over the years they have managed to research, track down and purchase artwork that they feel speaks to the community.

“We want to be a museum for all,” said Owen. “We want to be inclusive and we want to make sure everyone in the community is reflected when they come in here… so that’s something you have to do through your art and through your exhibits. And we’re trying to do right now and we hope the community enjoys it.”

The pieces reflect a variety of local and nationally acclaimed African American artists, and selected works depicting African American subjects created by non-Black artists.

Starting Feb. 2, attendees can participate in docent-led tours. The “Looking at the Collection: African American Art and Artists” Exhibit will be on display through May 28.

There are more Black History Month events for people to attend at HMA. You can find a list below:

  • Thursday, Feb. 2, 6-7 p.m. – A docent-led tour of “Looking at the Collection: African American Art and Artists,” is included with general admission.
  • Sunday, Feb. 5, 2-3 p.m – The award-winning choir group, The Aeolians of Oakwood University, will host a free performance in the HMA Great Hall.

For more information about HMA’s hours, admission prices, events and exhibits visit hsvmuseum.org.

