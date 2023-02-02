ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Davidson debuts freshly shaved head at basketball game

By Luke Mc Cormick
 3 days ago

Davidson’s gone chrome dome.

The former “Saturday Night Live” star took in a New York Knicks game this week sitting next to Jon Stewart and debuted a bald head.

“The King of Staten Island” star wore black sunglasses to offset the fresh lack of hair as well as a grey sweatsuit.

Photo credit Elsa/Getty Images

Davidson was most recently photographed with longer hair than his usual close crop. He also sported a bleached ‘do during his past high-profile relationship with Kim Kardashian.

Going beyond the bleach, he went icy blue, near white in 2019.

All the way shaved is a new one!

Davison will next appear in the television show “Bupkis” with Joe Pesci on Peacock later this year.

