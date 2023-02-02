Read full article on original website
Related
Shocking! Spokane, not Seattle, is the Best Place to Get Married in WA
Love is in the air. Maybe it's pesticides but either way you look at it with February comes that dreaded Valentine's Day where you may, just may have your significant other drop to their knee and pop the big question. No, the question isn't, "can you help me back up," but asking them to spend the rest of eternity with them.
New “Highs” May Be Coming For Washington State Cannabis
A new bill introduced in the House would bring a new "high" to the tax rate on cannabis in Washington State. Right now, cannabis is taxed a flat rate of 37% regardless of strain or THC content, and has been since Initiative 502 was passed in 2012 and went into effect in 2014.
You Can’t Buy Any of This Stuff With Your EBT Card in WA
There may come a time in your life when you need a little government assistance to survive. It can happen to the best of us. I have never looked down on anyone who was on food stamps. My parents had to use it when I was a kid when they fell on hard times. I myself had to go on SNAP benefits and food stamps for a while there when I found myself being a brand new single mother with an infant and working part-time jobs to make ends meet and pay for day care. Life gets rough out here sometimes. I remember being so grateful to have qualified for EBT, SNAP Benefits, and WIC. I had no idea about the things you cannot buy with an EBT card in Washington.
2 Very Shocking Recent Road Rage Incidents in WA
Road rage. You've heard of it. Maybe you've been involved in an incident on the road. Authorities say they've seen an uptick over the last 3 years because of an increase in traffic and higher prices. One of the most memorable incidents happened in Yakima. It's happened in Yakima, in...
5 Most Popular Valentine’s Day 2023 Gift Ideas in WA
Wondering what Valentine’s Day gifts will make your kid (or the big kid in your life) happy this year? If you live in Washington state, you may have been doing some online searching for the best Valentine’s Day gift ideas. We found the 5 top searches on Google...
1460 ESPN Yakima
Yakima, WA
866
Followers
5K+
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT
1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1460espnyakima.com/
Comments / 0