ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
1460 ESPN Yakima

You Can’t Buy Any of This Stuff With Your EBT Card in WA

There may come a time in your life when you need a little government assistance to survive. It can happen to the best of us. I have never looked down on anyone who was on food stamps. My parents had to use it when I was a kid when they fell on hard times. I myself had to go on SNAP benefits and food stamps for a while there when I found myself being a brand new single mother with an infant and working part-time jobs to make ends meet and pay for day care. Life gets rough out here sometimes. I remember being so grateful to have qualified for EBT, SNAP Benefits, and WIC. I had no idea about the things you cannot buy with an EBT card in Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
1460 ESPN Yakima

2 Very Shocking Recent Road Rage Incidents in WA

Road rage. You've heard of it. Maybe you've been involved in an incident on the road. Authorities say they've seen an uptick over the last 3 years because of an increase in traffic and higher prices. One of the most memorable incidents happened in Yakima. It's happened in Yakima, in...
YAKIMA, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
866
Followers
5K+
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1460espnyakima.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy