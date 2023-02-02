There may come a time in your life when you need a little government assistance to survive. It can happen to the best of us. I have never looked down on anyone who was on food stamps. My parents had to use it when I was a kid when they fell on hard times. I myself had to go on SNAP benefits and food stamps for a while there when I found myself being a brand new single mother with an infant and working part-time jobs to make ends meet and pay for day care. Life gets rough out here sometimes. I remember being so grateful to have qualified for EBT, SNAP Benefits, and WIC. I had no idea about the things you cannot buy with an EBT card in Washington.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO