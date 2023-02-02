ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

In 5-4 Vote Hoboken Council Passes Controversial Measure to Amend Rent Control

HOBOKEN, NJ - Over the objections of a room full of landlords and renters – many of whom opposed the measure – the Hoboken City Council by a 5 to 4 vote dramatically changed its rent control ordinance on Wednesday. In a rare agreement between two long-time adversaries, Ron Simoncini, who serves as executive director of Mile Square Taxpayers Association and Cheryl Fallick – a tenant advocate and former rent board member, urged the council to table the issue in order to reexamine some of the details.  The two had met and come to an agreement on preserving rent control in Hoboken, a historic achievement...
Alfredo Nadera Takes Seat as Councilman in Paramus

PARAMUS, NJ - Alfredo U. Nadera was sworn-in as a councilman on January 31, replacing Mayor Christopher DiPazza who vacated his council seat at the end of last year when he was voted in as mayor. Nadera, a republican and a Filipino resident of Paramus for 32 years, said, "I...
Protesters demand justice for Tyre Nichols in Newark rally

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — To express their grief and anger over the death of Tyre Nichols, area residents gathered in Newark on Jan. 28 to demand justice for Nichols, who was beaten to death by five police officers in Memphis, Tenn. On Jan. 7, five police officers from the...
28 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week

It’s been another busy week in Hudson County. Among the headlines: Patel Brothers’ expansion project begins in Journal Square, and the end result will take include a sit-down bistro area; a suspect was charged in a Hoboken hit-and-run; and Bayonne receives a $1 million grant for its Buddy Baseball program. Read on to learn more.
Cirillo Officially Announces Candidacy for Mayor of West New York

Commissioner Cosmo A. Cirillo on Friday night formally announced his intention to run for mayor of West New York along with running mates Assemblywoman Angelica M. Jimenez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman, longtime residents Hiram Gonzalez and Walter Lopez. Their slogan?. West New York Forward. Cirillo and his running mates will kick-off...
Vigil Set for Slain Councilwoman on Feb. 8

SAYREVILLE, NJ — A vigil has been arranged for Wednesday, Feb. 8th so the community can pay their respects to late Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, murdered this week in front of her townhouse. While police continue to hunt for her killer, the borough officials have scheduled a vigil on...
Letter: Listen to the Concerns of Your Citizenry on One Westfield Place

I am writing in regard to the One Westfield Place proposal. And to be clear, while on the Town Council I voted to designate the areas being considered for the current proposal as Areas in Need of Redevelopment. I was, and continue to be, a supporter of Smart Growth. My view of Smart Growth however means responsible development that offers holistic and lasting benefits to the community. I believe there is a way to revitalize our Downtown that could serve as a model for other New Jersey towns, but only if the process moves forward with careful thought and deliberation.
Do you know them? Newark carjackers sought by police

NEWARK, NJ – A pair of carjackers have been wanted since December for a carjacking on Bloomfield Avenue. Police have not given up on their investigation to identify those suspects. According to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé, the victim double-parked his black 2016 Audi A4 in the 400 block of Bloomfield Avenue in order to run an errand at a business. “The vehicle was left running with two juvenile passengers inside. Two male suspects entered the vehicle, locked it from the inside, and drove off,” Frage said. “The suspects then ordered the juveniles to get out of the The post Do you know them? Newark carjackers sought by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
Hudson County awarded $480k from US DOT to implement ‘Vision Zero’ initiatives

The Hudson County government was awarded $480,000 from the U.S. Department of Transportation to begin implementing “Vision Zero” initiatives for safer streets. Hudson was one of six local governments in New Jersey to receive funding from the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, created by the US DOT to improve roads and address traffic fatalities.
Essex County Commissioner Johnson to Retire

Essex County Commissioner Rufus Johnson (above, left) will not run for reelection this year, according to sources in Essex County. A long-time ally of state Senator Ronald L. Rice (D-28), Johnson had looked into retirement three years ago but opted to run again. This time, however, he does not intend...
Jersey City attorney named as consultant to Cannabis Technical Assistance Program

After helping shape cannabis policy on the statutory, regulatory, and municipal levels in New Jersey, Jersey City attorney Jessica Gonzalez has been selected by the New Jersey Business Action Center (NJBAC) as a consultant to launch its free Cannabis Technical Assistance Program and Training Academy. The New Jersey Business Action Center is housed in the Secretary of State’s Office.
Jersey City seventh-grader named champion of 2023 Hudson County Spelling Bee

A seventh-grade student at Middle School 4 in Jersey City bested a crowded field of top young spellers Saturday to be named champion of the 2023 Hudson County Spelling Bee. Kavya Jakasania, 13, correctly spelled “internecine” (meaning “marked by great slaughter; deadly”) in the 12th round to win the 64th annual bee, which returned to the live stage for the first time since the pandemic began.
Man Killed In Newark Fire Was Beloved Local Resident

Authorities have identified the 57-year-old man killed him in a Newark apartment building Saturday night, Feb. 4.Charlie Casiano was found inside of the building on the 800 block of Franklin Avenue, sometime after 7:40 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Pub…
New 106-Unit Development Emerges in Liberty Harbor, Jersey City

A prominent intersection in Downtown Jersey City could be getting another high-rise as the developer behind one of Jersey City’s largest new neighborhoods will soon be pitching their latest mixed-use project. Last year, plans were submitted to revitalize several parcels at 251-257 Grand Street. The land, currently a surface...
Hoopfest raises $100k for scholarships; Bayonne St. Patrick’s Parade grand marshal | Journal Entries

High School Hoopfest raises $100K for inner-city scholarship fund. The Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children’s (SFIC) 19th Annual High School Hoopfest raised over $100,000 to fund partial tuition assistance scholarships for underprivileged students attending Archdiocese of Newark schools. This year’s Hoopfest was held in the Roselle Catholic High School...
