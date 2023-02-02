Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nikki Secondino: Arraignment for horrific, deadly attack on father and sister reveals new detailsLavinia ThompsonNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
NBA Superstar Refusing To PlayOnlyHomers
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Unvaccinated Migrant Kids Allowed Entry into NYC SchoolsAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
Related
In 5-4 Vote Hoboken Council Passes Controversial Measure to Amend Rent Control
HOBOKEN, NJ - Over the objections of a room full of landlords and renters – many of whom opposed the measure – the Hoboken City Council by a 5 to 4 vote dramatically changed its rent control ordinance on Wednesday. In a rare agreement between two long-time adversaries, Ron Simoncini, who serves as executive director of Mile Square Taxpayers Association and Cheryl Fallick – a tenant advocate and former rent board member, urged the council to table the issue in order to reexamine some of the details. The two had met and come to an agreement on preserving rent control in Hoboken, a historic achievement...
tapinto.net
Alfredo Nadera Takes Seat as Councilman in Paramus
PARAMUS, NJ - Alfredo U. Nadera was sworn-in as a councilman on January 31, replacing Mayor Christopher DiPazza who vacated his council seat at the end of last year when he was voted in as mayor. Nadera, a republican and a Filipino resident of Paramus for 32 years, said, "I...
essexnewsdaily.com
Protesters demand justice for Tyre Nichols in Newark rally
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — To express their grief and anger over the death of Tyre Nichols, area residents gathered in Newark on Jan. 28 to demand justice for Nichols, who was beaten to death by five police officers in Memphis, Tenn. On Jan. 7, five police officers from the...
hobokengirl.com
28 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week
It’s been another busy week in Hudson County. Among the headlines: Patel Brothers’ expansion project begins in Journal Square, and the end result will take include a sit-down bistro area; a suspect was charged in a Hoboken hit-and-run; and Bayonne receives a $1 million grant for its Buddy Baseball program. Read on to learn more.
insidernj.com
Cirillo Officially Announces Candidacy for Mayor of West New York
Commissioner Cosmo A. Cirillo on Friday night formally announced his intention to run for mayor of West New York along with running mates Assemblywoman Angelica M. Jimenez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman, longtime residents Hiram Gonzalez and Walter Lopez. Their slogan?. West New York Forward. Cirillo and his running mates will kick-off...
tapinto.net
Vigil Set for Slain Councilwoman on Feb. 8
SAYREVILLE, NJ — A vigil has been arranged for Wednesday, Feb. 8th so the community can pay their respects to late Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, murdered this week in front of her townhouse. While police continue to hunt for her killer, the borough officials have scheduled a vigil on...
tapinto.net
Letter: Listen to the Concerns of Your Citizenry on One Westfield Place
I am writing in regard to the One Westfield Place proposal. And to be clear, while on the Town Council I voted to designate the areas being considered for the current proposal as Areas in Need of Redevelopment. I was, and continue to be, a supporter of Smart Growth. My view of Smart Growth however means responsible development that offers holistic and lasting benefits to the community. I believe there is a way to revitalize our Downtown that could serve as a model for other New Jersey towns, but only if the process moves forward with careful thought and deliberation.
hudsontv.com
Former News 12 New Jersey Reporter Named Hoboken’s Public Safety Dept. Senior Public Information Assistant
Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla today announced the appointment of Marci Rubin to serve as Hoboken’s new Senior Public Information Assistant for the City’s Department of Public Safety. Rubin, a 15-year Hoboken resident, previously worked as a general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor for News 12 New Jersey. “Marci’s...
Do you know them? Newark carjackers sought by police
NEWARK, NJ – A pair of carjackers have been wanted since December for a carjacking on Bloomfield Avenue. Police have not given up on their investigation to identify those suspects. According to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé, the victim double-parked his black 2016 Audi A4 in the 400 block of Bloomfield Avenue in order to run an errand at a business. “The vehicle was left running with two juvenile passengers inside. Two male suspects entered the vehicle, locked it from the inside, and drove off,” Frage said. “The suspects then ordered the juveniles to get out of the The post Do you know them? Newark carjackers sought by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City police fired 3 in 2022 for unnecessary force, cannabis use, & faking sick
The Jersey City Police Department fired three police officers in 2022 for three separate incidents involving using unnecessary force, cannabis use, and faking sick, according to their annual major discipline report. The JCPD, which had 924 active officers at the end of last year, suspended six officers and fired three...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson County awarded $480k from US DOT to implement ‘Vision Zero’ initiatives
The Hudson County government was awarded $480,000 from the U.S. Department of Transportation to begin implementing “Vision Zero” initiatives for safer streets. Hudson was one of six local governments in New Jersey to receive funding from the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, created by the US DOT to improve roads and address traffic fatalities.
insidernj.com
Essex County Commissioner Johnson to Retire
Essex County Commissioner Rufus Johnson (above, left) will not run for reelection this year, according to sources in Essex County. A long-time ally of state Senator Ronald L. Rice (D-28), Johnson had looked into retirement three years ago but opted to run again. This time, however, he does not intend...
insidernj.com
Uniter Councilwoman Dwumfour Looked Forward ‘to a Glorious Year’
Former Sayreville Mayor Kennedy O’Brien has met a lot of people in his life, but the late Eunice Dwumfour made a special impact, as she did to those in her midst back in the South Ward of Newark before she moved to Sayreville and ran for public office. “She...
Jersey City attorney named as consultant to Cannabis Technical Assistance Program
After helping shape cannabis policy on the statutory, regulatory, and municipal levels in New Jersey, Jersey City attorney Jessica Gonzalez has been selected by the New Jersey Business Action Center (NJBAC) as a consultant to launch its free Cannabis Technical Assistance Program and Training Academy. The New Jersey Business Action Center is housed in the Secretary of State’s Office.
Jersey City seventh-grader named champion of 2023 Hudson County Spelling Bee
A seventh-grade student at Middle School 4 in Jersey City bested a crowded field of top young spellers Saturday to be named champion of the 2023 Hudson County Spelling Bee. Kavya Jakasania, 13, correctly spelled “internecine” (meaning “marked by great slaughter; deadly”) in the 12th round to win the 64th annual bee, which returned to the live stage for the first time since the pandemic began.
Man Killed In Newark Fire Was Beloved Local Resident
Authorities have identified the 57-year-old man killed him in a Newark apartment building Saturday night, Feb. 4.Charlie Casiano was found inside of the building on the 800 block of Franklin Avenue, sometime after 7:40 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Pub…
jerseydigs.com
New 106-Unit Development Emerges in Liberty Harbor, Jersey City
A prominent intersection in Downtown Jersey City could be getting another high-rise as the developer behind one of Jersey City’s largest new neighborhoods will soon be pitching their latest mixed-use project. Last year, plans were submitted to revitalize several parcels at 251-257 Grand Street. The land, currently a surface...
Former NJ Investment Advisor Pleads Guilty to Stealing $600K from Clients for Gambling and Personal Use
A former investment advisor from Elizabeth, New Jersey, has admitted to stealing over $600,000 from five clients between 2018 and 2020. The case was investigated by the FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service and will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Hoopfest raises $100k for scholarships; Bayonne St. Patrick’s Parade grand marshal | Journal Entries
High School Hoopfest raises $100K for inner-city scholarship fund. The Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children’s (SFIC) 19th Annual High School Hoopfest raised over $100,000 to fund partial tuition assistance scholarships for underprivileged students attending Archdiocese of Newark schools. This year’s Hoopfest was held in the Roselle Catholic High School...
Comments / 0