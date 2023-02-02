ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KXRM

8-year-old German Shepherd rescue healed of heartworm

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An 8-year-old German Shepherd who arrived at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) spent months healing from heartworm. After receiving multiple medications and injections, Jordan, was healed of heartworm within four months of continuous vet checkups and a strict exercise regime, said HSPPR. “Treating heartworm is no easy feat, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

An irruption of birds

From Fort Collins to Pueblo, there have been more than 675 sightings of Bohemian waxwings in. Colorado in January of this year. The reports started to show up in December 2022. Some avid birders, as reported on Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s eBird website, have counted as many as 1000 waxwings in one location.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KDVR.com

Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested

A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
DENVER, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

The Devil in the Details: After School Satan Club and Public Education

“We know that there is a very real war in the heavenlies,” said Derrick Wilburn, an organizer with Advocates for D20 Kids, during a Sept. 14, 2022 presentation at Church For All Nations in Colorado Springs. “This battle takes place all the time, and the battle over all children, in Northern Colorado Springs, in specific, is getting very, very real. … We are seeing an uptick in activity that is clearly Satanic in nature, even if it isn’t necessarily Satanic, it’s just not something that we would embrace as Christian believers.”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs drama teacher arrested after methamphetamine was found in classroom

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy teacher was arrested Friday after drugs were found in a classroom. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers responded to a call from an administrator at 11:30 a.m. The administrator told police he found methamphetamine in a classroom. The administrator also identified the suspect The post Colorado Springs drama teacher arrested after methamphetamine was found in classroom appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities

BUENA VISTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs workers in the United States Postal Services are now filling staffing gaps in rural parts of the state. In return, the USPS is paying for housing and overtime for employees sent to Buena Vista. Watch the video above for the full story. The post US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Help deputies search for elderly man with Alzheimer’s

(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s help in searching for an elderly man with Alzheimer’s who may be disoriented. 83-year-old Richard Kelly has been missing from his home on the north side of Pueblo since Saturday afternoon on Feb. 4. He was last seen wearing jeans […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Construction worker falls 15 feet into trench in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A construction worker is in the hospital in serious condition after they fell 15 feet into a trench Satruday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. (CSFD) CSFD said they completed the trench rescue on the northeast side of town, near Black Forest Road and Research Parkway. CSFD assisted The post Construction worker falls 15 feet into trench in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
tourcounsel.com

Pueblo Mall | Shopping mall in Pueblo, Colorado

Pueblo Mall is a shopping mall in Pueblo, Colorado, U.S. Opened in 1976, the mall features Dillard's and J. C. Penney as its anchor stores. Other major tenants of the mall include Jo-Ann Fabrics, Planet Fitness, and Altitude Trampoline Park. The mall is managed and owned by Centennial Real Estate.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo unveiled the most popular slopper-serving restaurants in Pueblo County. Nominations were submitted online to the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo. Thousands of votes were calculated and a list of the top ten was compiled. Below are the places The post Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
Retro 102.5

Take a Look Inside Colorado’s Historic Royal Gorge Mansion

Colorado's rich western history can be witnessed in many different places around the state. Architectural examples provide some of the best glimpses into how Coloradans used to live many years ago. Forty-five minutes from Colorado Springs is a historic attraction known as the Royal Gorge Mansion. The property is listed...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

East-west mobility study could split Colorado Springs neighborhoods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs’ council members announced a proposed study that aims to extend Constitution to I-25 and widen Fillmore Street. The extension of Constitution Avenue would split neighborhoods. On Saturday morning, local community members gathered at Wasson Academic Campus to debate the future of their...
Colorado Springs, CO

