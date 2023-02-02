Read full article on original website
One Person Dead, Four Injured in Colorado ShootingcreteFalcon, CO
Men’s Lacrosse: Jack Myers surpasses 200-career points, No. 11 Ohio State defeats Air Force 15-7 in season openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Buckeyes set to begin season against Air Force SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
8-year-old German Shepherd rescue healed of heartworm
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An 8-year-old German Shepherd who arrived at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) spent months healing from heartworm. After receiving multiple medications and injections, Jordan, was healed of heartworm within four months of continuous vet checkups and a strict exercise regime, said HSPPR. “Treating heartworm is no easy feat, […]
Estes Park Trail Gazette
An irruption of birds
From Fort Collins to Pueblo, there have been more than 675 sightings of Bohemian waxwings in. Colorado in January of this year. The reports started to show up in December 2022. Some avid birders, as reported on Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s eBird website, have counted as many as 1000 waxwings in one location.
KDVR.com
Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested
A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
What the heck are PFAS and why are they suddenly a big deal in Colorado?
By now you’ve probably heard of PFAS, or so-called “forever chemicals” that are affecting the water supply across the Front Range. Here's what you should know about them.
cpr.org
A Woodland Park educator stood up for her students — and lost her job
On a winter weekend, Sara Lee peers through the library window at Woodland Park High School. She’s outside looking in — to the special place that she and her student library advisory board created. It’s filled with plants, couches and murals. It looks like a pathway of books in a forest.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
The Devil in the Details: After School Satan Club and Public Education
“We know that there is a very real war in the heavenlies,” said Derrick Wilburn, an organizer with Advocates for D20 Kids, during a Sept. 14, 2022 presentation at Church For All Nations in Colorado Springs. “This battle takes place all the time, and the battle over all children, in Northern Colorado Springs, in specific, is getting very, very real. … We are seeing an uptick in activity that is clearly Satanic in nature, even if it isn’t necessarily Satanic, it’s just not something that we would embrace as Christian believers.”
91-year-old Colorado festival risks cancelation this year
Donkey Derby Days, a celebration that has taken place in Cripple Creek for the last 91 years, may not return to the historic mountain town in 2023, according to a news release. The Donkey Derby Days festival was created to honor the donkeys that were left behind by miners after...
KKTV
Construction worker in serious condition after falling in trench in Black Forest
BLACK FOREST, Colo. (KKTV) - A section of Black Forest Road was temporarily closed Saturday morning after a construction worker fell into a trench. According to firefighters, multiple Colorado Springs units responded to assist Black Forest firefighters after the construction worker fell into a 15-foot deep trench on a work site.
Colorado Springs drama teacher arrested after methamphetamine was found in classroom
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy teacher was arrested Friday after drugs were found in a classroom. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers responded to a call from an administrator at 11:30 a.m. The administrator told police he found methamphetamine in a classroom. The administrator also identified the suspect The post Colorado Springs drama teacher arrested after methamphetamine was found in classroom appeared first on KRDO.
US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities
BUENA VISTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs workers in the United States Postal Services are now filling staffing gaps in rural parts of the state. In return, the USPS is paying for housing and overtime for employees sent to Buena Vista. Watch the video above for the full story. The post US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities appeared first on KRDO.
Help deputies search for elderly man with Alzheimer’s
(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s help in searching for an elderly man with Alzheimer’s who may be disoriented. 83-year-old Richard Kelly has been missing from his home on the north side of Pueblo since Saturday afternoon on Feb. 4. He was last seen wearing jeans […]
Construction worker falls 15 feet into trench in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A construction worker is in the hospital in serious condition after they fell 15 feet into a trench Satruday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. (CSFD) CSFD said they completed the trench rescue on the northeast side of town, near Black Forest Road and Research Parkway. CSFD assisted The post Construction worker falls 15 feet into trench in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
tourcounsel.com
Pueblo Mall | Shopping mall in Pueblo, Colorado
Pueblo Mall is a shopping mall in Pueblo, Colorado, U.S. Opened in 1976, the mall features Dillard's and J. C. Penney as its anchor stores. Other major tenants of the mall include Jo-Ann Fabrics, Planet Fitness, and Altitude Trampoline Park. The mall is managed and owned by Centennial Real Estate.
KKTV
Academy District 20 parents make their voice heard about time changes at school board meeting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple parents are making their concerns heard about the new start times for the largest school district in the area. Academy District 20 announced their plans to change those times for next school year last week. The meeting room at D20′s headquarters was filled with...
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado superintendent’s mid-year departure raises questions and causes concerns for teachers
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - School District 14 in Manitou Springs has parted ways with Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Domangue and that has prompted teachers to question the school board’s decision to go forward with this action in the middle of a school year. This week, Digital Anchor Carel Lajara...
Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo unveiled the most popular slopper-serving restaurants in Pueblo County. Nominations were submitted online to the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo. Thousands of votes were calculated and a list of the top ten was compiled. Below are the places The post Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named appeared first on KRDO.
Take a Look Inside Colorado’s Historic Royal Gorge Mansion
Colorado's rich western history can be witnessed in many different places around the state. Architectural examples provide some of the best glimpses into how Coloradans used to live many years ago. Forty-five minutes from Colorado Springs is a historic attraction known as the Royal Gorge Mansion. The property is listed...
KKTV
East-west mobility study could split Colorado Springs neighborhoods
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs’ council members announced a proposed study that aims to extend Constitution to I-25 and widen Fillmore Street. The extension of Constitution Avenue would split neighborhoods. On Saturday morning, local community members gathered at Wasson Academic Campus to debate the future of their...
KKTV
Second forum to discuss possible widening of Fillmore and Uintah Streets
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The City of Colorado Springs will be hearing from the public today about a controversial project proposed for southern Colorado. This comes after hundreds attended a town hall about two weeks ago. The proposed project would address mobility for Fillmore and Uintah Streets. The City...
KKTV
Missing kid in El Paso County
