Sheldon, IA

dakotanewsnow.com

Baltic family loses home in fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A family is homeless following an overnight house fire in Baltic. According to the homeowner, three crews from the surrounding area responded to the fire, but some hoses froze in the frigid temperatures. The family says everyone is safe, but they did lose...
BALTIC, SD
kelo.com

House collapses during early morning fire in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A house fire in Sioux Falls Friday morning resulted in the home completely collapsing. Fire crews were called at about 2:20 a.m. to a home in the 4000 block of E Hayes Place. The first arriving police and fire units confirmed that 100% of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KLEM

Accident at 1st and 5th NW

Two vehicles collided this morning at the intersection of 1st and 5th st NW. One of the drivers received minor injury. The other refused treatment. One of the vehicles struck a power pole, causing a power line to touch down near the street. Le Mars Police, Le Mars Fire Rescue, and Mid American Energy responded to the call.
LE MARS, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Train vs. semi crash on S. Lewis Blvd.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Authorities are responding to a train vs. semi accident on S. Lewis Blvd. The accident happened just after 3:15 p.m. Friday afternoon. Traffic is backed up in the area while crews work the scene. Sioux City Police say there are no injuries.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sioux Center Officials: First Highway 75 Bids Are Favorable

Sioux Center, Iowa — Sioux Center officials are happy with the first bids received on the first part of their three-year Highway 75 reconstruction project. The Sioux Center City Council gave local approval this week to the apparent low bid for reconstructing Highway 75 from 20th Street to 13th Street South, as well as a part of 16th Street SE.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KELOLAND TV

Snowboard outing may have prevented tragedy at roof collapse

INWOOD, Iowa (KELO) — Insurance adjusters are in Inwood, Iowa, Monday assessing the damage after part of the roof collapsed at the Community Center over the weekend. The steel-frame building likely couldn’t support the heavy snow that’s accumulated this winter. No one was hurt. But Saturday night’s collapse could have taken a tragic turn, if not for a change of plans by some young basketball players.
INWOOD, IA
kiwaradio.com

Hartley Man Clocked At 118 Miles Per Hour On Highway 60

Hospers, Iowa — A Hartley man was charged with speeding early on Friday morning, February 3rd, 2023. But he wasn’t just speeding a little. He was traveling at over 50 miles per hour over the speed limit. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10 minutes...
HOSPERS, IA
KLEM

KLEM News for Saturday, February4, 2023

Friday was National Wear Red Day at the YMCA Gym. Liz Rupp is the Cardio Rehab Coordinator at Floyd Valley Health Care. Rupp is urging patients to know their heart numbers. The event Friday raised awareness for monitoring heart activity. The YMCA Gym put on a heart walk during the...
LE MARS, IA
kicdam.com

Loretta Kendall, 88, of Spencer

Services for 88-year-old Loretta Kendall of Spencer will be Wednesday, February 8th at 10:30am at First English Lutheran Church in Spencer. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-7pm at the church. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
SPENCER, IA
trfradio.com

Name Released Following Fatal Snowmobile Crash

A name has been released after a southern Minnesota man was killed in a snowmobile crash last month in Wells County, North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Bruce Hanson, (67) of Jackson was killed in the accident 10 miles southeast of Bowdon. According to the report he was pronounced dead at the scene just after 7pm. The original report from NDHP said Sheriff’s deputies and Highway patrol responded just after 5pm.
WELLS COUNTY, ND
siouxlandnews.com

Hartley, Iowa man charged with driving 118 mph

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — A Hartley, Iowa man is charged with reckless driving after traveling at 118 mph. The Sioux County Sheriff said that on Friday, February 3, at 5:50 a.m., they arrested 26-year-old Branden Hengeveld, of Hartley, IA. The arrest came after an incident on Highway 60, near...
HARTLEY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Area farmer defends carbon pipeline projects

Primghar, Iowa — An O’Brien County farmer is speaking out in favor of carbon pipelines. Kelly Nieuwenhuis, who farms near Primghar, is calling on what he says is the silent majority to join him in speaking out for carbon capture utilization and storage, or CCUS. Nieuwenhuis calls opponents...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

The Spa Room opens in the Centre Mall

SIOUX CENTER—A new business has come to the Centre Mall in Sioux Center. The Spa Room, owned and operated by Kelly Kamerman, opened in January in the former Doelman Financial location. As a licensed aesthetician, Kamerman is trained in skin care and beautification. The focus of the 37-year-old Sioux...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kicdam.com

Marjorie Perren, 90, of Spencer

Funeral services for 90-year-old Marjorie Perren of Spencer will be Tuesday, February 7th, at 1:30 p.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer with burial at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
SPENCER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center woman recalls heart scare

SIOUX CENTER—February marks National Heart Health Month each year — it’s a month that has extra special meaning for one Sioux Center resident this year. “I praise God I’m here,” said LaShawn Van De Berg, 44. “Even the other day I was telling someone I had a heart attack and each time I say those words, it hits me again — yes, that happened to me and I’m still here. That really happened to me. And it’s so weird to say that at 44.”
SIOUX CENTER, IA

