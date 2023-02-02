Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Baltic family loses home in fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A family is homeless following an overnight house fire in Baltic. According to the homeowner, three crews from the surrounding area responded to the fire, but some hoses froze in the frigid temperatures. The family says everyone is safe, but they did lose...
kelo.com
House collapses during early morning fire in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A house fire in Sioux Falls Friday morning resulted in the home completely collapsing. Fire crews were called at about 2:20 a.m. to a home in the 4000 block of E Hayes Place. The first arriving police and fire units confirmed that 100% of...
KLEM
Accident at 1st and 5th NW
Two vehicles collided this morning at the intersection of 1st and 5th st NW. One of the drivers received minor injury. The other refused treatment. One of the vehicles struck a power pole, causing a power line to touch down near the street. Le Mars Police, Le Mars Fire Rescue, and Mid American Energy responded to the call.
The dangers of ice dams on Siouxlander’s homes
As temperatures begin to warm up, roofers are warning homeowners of ice dams.
siouxlandnews.com
Train vs. semi crash on S. Lewis Blvd.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Authorities are responding to a train vs. semi accident on S. Lewis Blvd. The accident happened just after 3:15 p.m. Friday afternoon. Traffic is backed up in the area while crews work the scene. Sioux City Police say there are no injuries.
WOWT
Woman charged in connection to explosion set off inside Sioux City Scheels
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Authorities say two women were involved in an incident where an explosive device went off inside a Sioux City store. Police say one of those suspects was recently arrested. According to court documents, Jessica Katz has been charged with first-degree arson, criminal mischief and theft. The...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Center Officials: First Highway 75 Bids Are Favorable
Sioux Center, Iowa — Sioux Center officials are happy with the first bids received on the first part of their three-year Highway 75 reconstruction project. The Sioux Center City Council gave local approval this week to the apparent low bid for reconstructing Highway 75 from 20th Street to 13th Street South, as well as a part of 16th Street SE.
KELOLAND TV
Snowboard outing may have prevented tragedy at roof collapse
INWOOD, Iowa (KELO) — Insurance adjusters are in Inwood, Iowa, Monday assessing the damage after part of the roof collapsed at the Community Center over the weekend. The steel-frame building likely couldn’t support the heavy snow that’s accumulated this winter. No one was hurt. But Saturday night’s collapse could have taken a tragic turn, if not for a change of plans by some young basketball players.
kiwaradio.com
Hartley Man Clocked At 118 Miles Per Hour On Highway 60
Hospers, Iowa — A Hartley man was charged with speeding early on Friday morning, February 3rd, 2023. But he wasn’t just speeding a little. He was traveling at over 50 miles per hour over the speed limit. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10 minutes...
KLEM
KLEM News for Saturday, February4, 2023
Friday was National Wear Red Day at the YMCA Gym. Liz Rupp is the Cardio Rehab Coordinator at Floyd Valley Health Care. Rupp is urging patients to know their heart numbers. The event Friday raised awareness for monitoring heart activity. The YMCA Gym put on a heart walk during the...
Sioux City work release escapee arrested 5 months later
Authorities have arrested a man who failed to report back while he was on work release last August.
kicdam.com
Loretta Kendall, 88, of Spencer
Services for 88-year-old Loretta Kendall of Spencer will be Wednesday, February 8th at 10:30am at First English Lutheran Church in Spencer. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-7pm at the church. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
Little Sioux Scout Ranch has been purchased
The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation has officially purchased the Little Sioux Scout Ranch from the Mid-America Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
trfradio.com
Name Released Following Fatal Snowmobile Crash
A name has been released after a southern Minnesota man was killed in a snowmobile crash last month in Wells County, North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Bruce Hanson, (67) of Jackson was killed in the accident 10 miles southeast of Bowdon. According to the report he was pronounced dead at the scene just after 7pm. The original report from NDHP said Sheriff’s deputies and Highway patrol responded just after 5pm.
siouxlandnews.com
Hartley, Iowa man charged with driving 118 mph
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — A Hartley, Iowa man is charged with reckless driving after traveling at 118 mph. The Sioux County Sheriff said that on Friday, February 3, at 5:50 a.m., they arrested 26-year-old Branden Hengeveld, of Hartley, IA. The arrest came after an incident on Highway 60, near...
kiwaradio.com
Area farmer defends carbon pipeline projects
Primghar, Iowa — An O’Brien County farmer is speaking out in favor of carbon pipelines. Kelly Nieuwenhuis, who farms near Primghar, is calling on what he says is the silent majority to join him in speaking out for carbon capture utilization and storage, or CCUS. Nieuwenhuis calls opponents...
nwestiowa.com
The Spa Room opens in the Centre Mall
SIOUX CENTER—A new business has come to the Centre Mall in Sioux Center. The Spa Room, owned and operated by Kelly Kamerman, opened in January in the former Doelman Financial location. As a licensed aesthetician, Kamerman is trained in skin care and beautification. The focus of the 37-year-old Sioux...
kicdam.com
Marjorie Perren, 90, of Spencer
Funeral services for 90-year-old Marjorie Perren of Spencer will be Tuesday, February 7th, at 1:30 p.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer with burial at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Woman arrested in Sioux City after alleged explosion used in shoplifting thefts
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing from and aiding a second suspect in setting off an explosive inside a Sioux City business. Police are also looking for a second suspect. According to court documents, Jessica Katz, 40, of Omaha, went to the Sioux City Scheels with another woman […]
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center woman recalls heart scare
SIOUX CENTER—February marks National Heart Health Month each year — it’s a month that has extra special meaning for one Sioux Center resident this year. “I praise God I’m here,” said LaShawn Van De Berg, 44. “Even the other day I was telling someone I had a heart attack and each time I say those words, it hits me again — yes, that happened to me and I’m still here. That really happened to me. And it’s so weird to say that at 44.”
