Victims of Minnesota Murder-Suicide ID’D
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the identities of the victims of a murder-suicide earlier this week. Bloomington Police responded to the report of a man slumped over behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in a parking lot about five miles west of the Mall of America Wednesday night. Police Chief Booker Hodges said responding officers saw three people, not from the Twin Cities, dead of gunshot wounds inside of the pick-up.
