DeSantis’ ‘More Everything’ Budget & A Political Wipeout in Florida
DeSantis’ ‘More Everything’ Budget & A Political Wipeout in Florida - Top 3 Takeaways - February 3rd, 2023. More everything! In the first season of Seinfeld, Jerry was hanging out in first class with a beautiful model on a flight which was delayed and rerouted to JFK from LaGuardia, (with Elaine stuck in an especially bad coach situation – including getting stuck with Larry David’s kosher meal – a rare cameo for him in that series). After significant pampering, some fine wine and eating what was described as the best hot fudge sundae, they’d ever had, Jerry and the model were asked if they wanted more of anything. His response... More everything! Now Governor DeSantis’ budget doesn’t come with a beautiful model or hot fudge sundaes, but in wading through the highlights, it does seem to include more of everything. More sales tax holidays. More raises. More environmental projections. More spending generally. While Florida retains a balanced budget amendment which keeps overall spending in our state relatively in check, Florida’s record economic performance of late, which continues to generate record revenues to the state, is put to use for more of just about everything in DeSantis’ budget proposal which will be taken up in the state legislative session in March. As noted by DeSantis, this is made possible by these three keys, Florida’s unemployed rate of 2.5%, which is about a third lower than the national average. Florida’s best-in-the-country employment growth rate of greater than 5%, Florida’s population growth rate likewise leads the country and record tourism into our state. So...
How Hunter Biden, gas stoves & a health clinic ALL CONNECT
America is facing dark times, and some recent news stories show we’re even facing EVIL. In this clip, Glenn describes 4 recent news stories that you should be aware of: The weaponization of the DOJ, FBI, and CIA (and how it relates to Joe Biden’s documents scandal), a recent confession by Hunter Biden, an outright lie from Democrats about the alleged gas stove ban, and a SHOCKING, upcoming health clinic. So, how do these stories all relate? Glenn explains it all…
Why NOT destroying China’s spy balloon may be a BIG MISTAKE
A Chinese balloon was spotted over the northern United States earlier this week, with sightings most recently in Billings, Montana. China has since confirmed the suspected spy balloon is their’s, though stopped short of admitting it’s being used for surveillance (like many in the U.S. suspect). According to CNN, military officials advised President Joe Biden NOT to destroy the balloon, ‘due to fear the debris could pose a safety threat to people on the ground.’ But in this clip, Glenn explains why NOT destroying this 'spy balloon' could be a very BIG mistake…
U.S. Military Shoots Down Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon
The United States military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of the Carolinas on Saturday (February 4). Before the balloon was shot down, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop at airports in Wilmington, North Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. They also closed off airspace in parts of North and South Carolina due to "national security initiatives" in the area.
