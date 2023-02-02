Read full article on original website
Related
wabi.tv
Unclear when Gifford’s will be able to ship ice cream, spokesperson says
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Officials with Gifford’s are still working to figure out how to move forward after a fire heavily damaged the company’s ice cream plant in Skowhegan last week. A company spokesperson says right now, it’s still unclear when Gifford’s will be able to ship ice...
wabi.tv
Lacher family expands search across I-95 corridor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The mother of a man missing from Bangor since June of last year is trying a new approach to find her son. Tammy Lacher Sully, the mother of missing 38-year-old Graham Lacher, is informing police, emergency rooms and social service agencies in other states along the I-95 corridor of Lacher’s information.
wabi.tv
Police respond to multiple crashes on I-95 in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say they’re dealing with several crashes near the Broadway exit on I-95 Southbound in Bangor right now. State police say the left lane is blocked at this time. They’re asking people to avoid the area if possible and also try to avoid the area...
wabi.tv
Sub-zero temperatures over the weekend result in several water emergencies in the Bangor/ Brewer area
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As temperatures dropped below zero over the weekend, Bangor Water District responded to several water emergencies. Their on-call crew was sent to about 22 customers to assist with frozen or burst pipes. There also four water mains that broke and had to be repaired. Bangor Water...
wabi.tv
Dairy Queen on Broadway in Bangor open for the season
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After a weekend of brutally cold temperatures, it’s finally warming up a bit. We hit 40 degrees here in Bangor Wednesday. The Dairy Queen on Broadway is open for the season. After a about a month-long break they’re ready to start serving up customers delicious...
wabi.tv
Polar Plunge is back for its 30th year in Central Maine
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - It’s the 30th anniversary for the polar plunge, a fundraising event hosted by the Waterville Area Alfond Youth and Community Center. ”We have dipped with the Maine Pond Hockey Classic out at Snow Pond, Oakland. We have done all different kinds of things,” Lavenson said.
wabi.tv
UPDATE: Missing Bangor woman found
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Police Department says a woman missing since Friday has been found and is safe. 28-year old Lorna Bishop-Zezima was last seen on Friday, February 3rd when she was discharged from Northern Light Easter Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Her family had not heard from...
wabi.tv
Winterport woman sues Northern Light EMMC for wrongful death of husband
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Winterport woman is suing Northern Light EMMC in Bangor for the wrongful death of her husband. According to the complaint, 76-year old Russ Lombardi went to the the hospital in September of 2021 for possible seizures. He was admitted to the ICU. While there, a...
wabi.tv
Maine teacher honored for saving first grader’s life
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - A teacher at ACADIA Academy, a charter school in Lewiston, has been given the Red Cross Lifesaving Award for helping save a young student who was choking. In September 2022, the first grade boy was eating lunch when he started to choke on a chicken nugget.
wabi.tv
‘Maine-grown’ podcast shares stories and hopes to help solve cases
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Crime podcasts are very popular around the country. But, what about one that covers cases in Maine?. In a quiet corner of Newport, there is a lot of digging going on. But, not in the ground. Through articles, photos, and other pieces of information. Kristen Seavey...
wabi.tv
Update: Phillips man found safe after Silver Alert
PHILLIPS, Maine (WABI) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Phillips. State Police say 75-year-old Mahlon Presby was last seen at 12:30 Tuesday morning. He was reportedly headed from his apartment on Shadagee Lane in Phillips to his niece’s house...
wabi.tv
All day chocolate festival in Central Maine
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Central Maine 4th of July committee is hosting an all day chocolate festival at the Fairfield Community Center on February 12th. Kevin Douglas President of The Great American Celebration says the free event is about bringing the community together. He says there would be lots...
wabi.tv
Veazie couple gets creative in cold weather
VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - Who says you can’t have fun in negative double digit weather?. A Veazie couple used the crazy cold weather on Saturday to get creative. Sarah Whitty and Dale Hartt posted these photos on social media during Saturday’s sub zero conditions. Whitty says she found...
wabi.tv
Clear and cold tonight, snow and rain moves in Thursday evening
Clouds increase ahead of our storm system Thursday evening. Snow and rain showers move into the state by around dinner time tomorrow evening. Snow changes to rain along the coast rapidly and then the rain/snow line marches into the Bangor region by midnight. Areas north of Millinocket look to remain mostly snow.
wabi.tv
GRAMMY award-winning Mainer to perform in Bangor Saturday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fresh off of winning the highest honor in the music industry, a Maine-based musician is returning to the stage in Bangor this weekend. Portland’s own Dave Gutter was part of the team that won the GRAMMY for Best American Roots Performance, awarded to Aaron Neville and The Dirty Dozen Brass Band.
wabi.tv
Bangor’s homelessness crisis receives federal assistance
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s homelessness crisis has risen to the attention of the federal government. A special response team is now helping the city as they try to find housing for each individual living outside. “The homeless response system was tenuous at best, and COVID brought it to...
wabi.tv
Grandmother of Stockton Springs 3-year-old killed by mother admits she lied to police
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The grandmother of the Stockton Springs three-year-old killed by his mother now admits she lied to police about her daughter’s location, but will avoid jail time. This, according to the Bangor Daily News. Sherry Johnson originally pleaded not guilty in January 2021 to hindering the...
wabi.tv
Rockport man pleads guilty to Paycheck Protection Program fraud
(WABI) - A Rockport man pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday to Paycheck Protection Program fraud. According to court records, 42-year-old Mark Haley II filed fraudulent PPP loan applications at two banks for businesses he controlled. Haley received more than $1 million in PPP funds. Authorities say he used...
wabi.tv
Maine soldiers deploy to the U.S Central Command Area of Operations in Kuwait
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thirty-six Maine soldiers from the Army National Guard deployed to the U.S Central Command Area of Operations in Kuwait Tuesday morning. Their family and friends gathered at a special deployment sendoff ceremony in Bangor to say their goodbyes until the unit returns next year. The 3rd...
wabi.tv
Maine prepares for Vermont showdown
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine men’s basketball is coming off a blowout 84-49 win in The Pit against UMBC on Saturday. Now, the Black Bears turn to Cross Insurance Center in Bangor to battle Vermont Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Catamounts are the No. 1 team in America East...
Comments / 0