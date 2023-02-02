ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Florida governor Ron DeSantis to headline Alabama GOP meeting

By alabamanow
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ri9J3_0ka9oBn000

Florida Governor and presumed GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis will visit Alabama next month, the state GOP announced Wednesday.

DeSantis will be the keynote speaker at the Alabama Republican Party’s annual winter dinner on March 9, the Alabama GOP announced in a Facebook post.

“The ALGOP winter dinner – which traditionally features some of the biggest names in conservative politics – will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023 in the Birmingham Sheraton Ballroom,” they wrote. “Tickets are $250 per person, or $400 per couple.”

Comments / 61

RsRHypocrites
3d ago

Hopefully the citizens of Florida aren’t footing the bill for this speaking engagement. He should just stay in Bama at this point, he belongs there instead of Florida anyway

Reply(4)
11
Carmen Y Cruz
3d ago

Republican Party this is you signal to open up your wallets and pony up your hard working money towards his donation.

Reply(2)
6
James Morris
3d ago

please keep him...he is destroying our state

Reply(2)
22
FLORIDA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama Now

ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com

