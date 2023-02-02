Florida governor Ron DeSantis to headline Alabama GOP meeting

Florida Governor and presumed GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis will visit Alabama next month, the state GOP announced Wednesday.

DeSantis will be the keynote speaker at the Alabama Republican Party’s annual winter dinner on March 9, the Alabama GOP announced in a Facebook post.

“The ALGOP winter dinner – which traditionally features some of the biggest names in conservative politics – will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023 in the Birmingham Sheraton Ballroom,” they wrote. “Tickets are $250 per person, or $400 per couple.”