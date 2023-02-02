Last year, we spoke to Collin Garrity, then the sole proprietor of Garrity Tools, about transitioning his pottery tool company to a worker cooperative, where employees own and manage the business. It hasn’t been an easy or fast process. Garrity used to make decisions on his own, but now it’s everyone’s job, and the process can be overwhelming, he said.

