This Missouri entrepreneur wants to give away $1billionAsh JurbergMissouri State
Beloved local grocer opening new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
Gruesome Murder From 1983 Has Left a St Louis Jane Doe Unidentified for 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Saint Louis, MO
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Spots in Saint LouisEast Coast TravelerSaint Louis, MO
Certain Hyundai and Kia cars are not covered by some auto insurance companies.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
KMOV
Siteman Cancer Center in need of more volunteers at it’s six satellite locations
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Siteman Cancer Center is in need of more volunteers across all six of it’s satellite locations. Peter Aiello is a stage four colon cancer patient. Aiello has been coming to Siteman for treatment for the last seven years. “Without them it would be a...
Illinois Business Journal
19 Urology of St. Louis doctors recognized by Top Doctors
Nineteen doctors from Urology of St. Louis (USL) were recently recognized on a list of Top Doctors in St. Louis. The list was created by Castle Connolly, an independent healthcare research and information company that compiles information to help people find the best and most qualified medical practitioners in their area. The list is compiled based on nominations from other doctors, research, review and screenings.
KMOV
New national guidelines for treatment of childhood obesity include options for medications, surgery
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The American Academy of Pediatrics is releasing new guidelines for the treatment of childhood obesity, expanding options to include weight loss medication and surgery. The guidelines, the first from the academy to address childhood obesity, come as nearly one in five children under the age...
FOX2now.com
St. Louis flower shops urge early orders for Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day is right around the corner, which means you better start planning on what you're going to do and what gifts you might give to that special someone. St. Louis flower shops urge early orders for Valentine’s …. Valentine's Day is right around the corner, which means you...
stlpublicradio.org
Black doulas in St. Louis want Black mothers to have a voice — and healthy babies
Denetria Thompson remembers her first cesarean section all too well. During a pregnancy checkup 10 years ago, Thompson’s doctor scheduled her for induced labor. She was 38 weeks pregnant, and her doctor told her she could deliver early if she wanted to. A week later, Thompson anxiously walked into...
FOX2now.com
Parkway-Rockwood Community Ed's popular 'Summer Expo' happening today
Parkway-Rockwood Community Ed's popular 'Summer Expo' happening today

Parkway-Rockwood Community Ed's popular summer expo is back.
St. Louis metro AKA sorority celebrates 115 years of sisterhood and service
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. members from the St. Louis metropolitan chapters will have a special luncheon today.
marketplace.org
A St. Louis coop works through the kinks as it transitions from sole proprietorship
Last year, we spoke to Collin Garrity, then the sole proprietor of Garrity Tools, about transitioning his pottery tool company to a worker cooperative, where employees own and manage the business. It hasn’t been an easy or fast process. Garrity used to make decisions on his own, but now it’s everyone’s job, and the process can be overwhelming, he said.
FOX2now.com
Police wife shows support for officers shot in Soulard
Lowe said she remembers how urgent and scary that night felt, which is probably how the families of the two officers who were shot Thursday evening felt as well. Police wife shows support for officers shot in Soulard. Lowe said she remembers how urgent and scary that night felt, which...
FOX2now.com
Disco-themed Polar Plunge held in Lake St. Louis
Disco-themed Polar Plunge held in Lake St. Louis

The annual Polar Plunge returned to Lake St. Louis on Saturday for its 20th year.
77-year-old dementia patient freezes to death after wandering out of nursing home at 2 a.m.
Kathleen Kinkel’s body was found outside the Aspen Creek nursing home on Tuesday morning — a day that reached a high of 22 degrees. Her niece told KMOX that someone should’ve noticed she was missing right away. Instead, it took around six hours.
FOX2now.com
Behind the scenes: Missouri marijuana farms prepare for start of recreational marijuana sales
Behind the scenes: Missouri marijuana farms prepare for start of recreational marijuana sales

With legalized recreational marijuana now available for dispensaries to sell, many wonder what ripple effects this will bring.
FOX2now.com
Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: The power of relationship
Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: The power of relationship

What makes a business successful? It's not done in a vacuum, it takes people.
Assisted living care resident in Troy, Illinois found dead in the cold
Relatives of 77-year-old Kathleen Kinkel are grieving the loss of their loved one. They also want answers.
heritagedaily.com
Study reveals changes in the development of downtown Cahokia
Researchers have revealed the changes in the organisation and use of space in downtown Cahokia, by conducting scientist studies on the western edge of the Grand Plaza. Cahokia was the largest urban settlement to develop from the Mississippian culture, a mound-building pre-Columbian civilisation that developed in the Midwestern, Eastern, and South-eastern United States.
FOX2now.com
Man found shot and killed in south St. Louis Saturday afternoon
Man found shot and killed in south St. Louis Saturday afternoon

A man was found shot and killed Saturday afternoon in south St. Louis.
Roaming St. Louis: Shopping timeless Main Street in St. Charles
For his Roaming St. Louis segment, KMOX weekend host Scott Jagow spent some time on the cobblestone Main Street of St. Charles: A nationally-renowned cookie store, tasting balsamic vinegar and hot sauce, and learning about soap-making.
KMOV
Tiny home stolen from Habitat for Humanity
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A tiny home that was being sold as a part of a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity St. Louis was stolen on Saturday. The theft happened at their lot at Restore Des Peres. Director of Public Safety for Des Peres, Eric Hall, said the theft happened at 1 a.m. on Saturday. Des Peres police are working to locate both the trailer and the tiny home.
Madison County Record
Shopper sues Fairview Heights Best Buy over trip, fall on sidewalk
BELLEVILLE – A shopper is suing a Fairview Heights Best Buy after she allegedly tripped and fell on the sidewalk, causing her to suffer injuries. Plaintiff Marianne Shaw filed a lawsuit in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against Best Buy, Inc., citing negligence and carelessness. According to the...
Brandon Bosley Is the Wrong Alderman to Make St. Louis Streets Safer
The sponsor of Board Bill 120 is now walking back pedestrian safety provisions in favor of unrelated projects
