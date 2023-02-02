ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) and Hopportunities to Host Second Annual Corn hole For the Kids Tournament

 3 days ago
bocaratontribune.com

Palm Beach County Food Bank Hosts 10th Annual Empty Bowls Palm Beach

Palm Beach, FL – This year, Empty Bowls Palm Beach is turning double digits! On Friday, February 17, the Palm Beach County Food Bank (PBCFB) will proudly host its 10th Annual Empty Bowls Palm Beach at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea where all proceeds will go directly to PBCFB to turn hunger into hope. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with event chairs, Rick and Cordella Miessau as well as Johanna Reyers and Amy Sullivan. Honorary chairs include Byron and Laura Russell of Cheney Brothers.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
bocaratontribune.com

City of Boynton Beach Serving Up Pickleball Courts Grand Opening Event

The City of Boynton Beach is hosting a Pickleball Courts Grand Opening Event to mark the opening of the six permanent pickleball courts newly installed at the Boynton Beach Tennis Center (3111 S. Congress Ave.). This free, family-friendly event will be held from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday, February 4, and will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, an exhibition match between Boynton Beach City Commission members and the City Manager’s team, two half-hour pickleball clinics (for both beginner and advanced players) led by FM Tennis, refreshments, music provided by Digital Vibes DJ and more. Free commemorative City of Boynton Beach sports towels will be provided to the first 50 attendees (one per family).
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

3 to see: Boca Museum art festival, Eduard Angeli exhibit, 'The Science of Leaving Omaha'

Sponsored Content Enjoy a wondrous array of arts and cultural events this winter in The Palm Beaches! Here to help you with three ideas for the coming week is the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, the official support agency for arts and culture in Florida’s Cultural Capital. For more to enjoy and experience, explore the Council’s online events calendar at palmbeachculture.com/events. ...
BOCA RATON, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

1,000+ Room Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida Sold

A joint venture between non-US offered real estate funds managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management and real estate funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC today announced the acquisition of The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from a Brookfield private real estate fund. The deal is one of the...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
bocaratontribune.com

William H. Pitt Foundation Donates $1 Million to Center for Creative Education Generous Gift Kicks off Phase 2 of CCE’s Capital Campaign for New Campus

West Palm Beach, FL -Thanks to a generous gift from The William H. Pitt Foundation, the Center for Creative Education (CCE) will continue to expand its program offerings and serve even more students attending its signature programming at The Foundations School. Under the direction of longtime CCE supporter Pauline Pitt, the board of The William H. Pitt Foundation gifted CCE with a $1 million investment to support both capital construction as well as program scholarships for local students. Additionally, the 1,300-square-foot entry solarium at The Foundations School will be named after The William H. Pitt Foundation.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

“Famous T.V. and Motion Picture Actor Lorenzo Lamas Visits Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton as the Guest Speaker of the Week

Shares stories of his famous parents, Hollywood Icons, Arlene Dahl, Fernando Lamas and Esther Williams. Boca Raton, FL —You could hear a pin drop as Lorenzo Lamas, guest speaker at the Friday lunch meeting for the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton recently shared heartwarming and entertaining stories about growing up as the son of famous MGM Hollywood Icons, Arlene Dahl, Fernando Lamas and stepmom Esther Williams.
BOCA RATON, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Penelope Set to Open at Mizner Park this Month

Mizner Park, 327 Plaza Real in Boca Raton, will welcome Penelope, the newest concept from Sub-Culture Group featuring a New Orleans-inspired menu, bar and more, to the center in February. It will occupy the 1,500 square-foot space that was Kapow!. Opening in March is American Social, that will take the...
BOCA RATON, FL

