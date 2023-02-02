ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC New York

Tom Brady Sr.'s Take on Why His Son Retired Makes a Lot of Sense

Tom Brady Sr.'s take on why his son retired makes a lot of sense originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady has a football obsession, which is why many believed he'd return for a 24th NFL season in 2023. But it appears his fire has finally burned out. The...
NBC New York

Breaking Down Every Eagles Defensive Player Ahead of Super Bowl LVII

PHOENIX — The Eagles have a big test in Super Bowl LVII and it’ll take a team effort to slow down the top offense in the NFL. But the Eagles’ defense was pretty good this season too, finishing second in yards allowed in Jonathan Gannon’s second year as defensive coordinator.
NBC New York

Chiefs Activate Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Place Mecole Hardman on IR

PHOENIX — As Super Bowl week begins, the Chiefs made a couple notable roster moves on Monday. The Chiefs activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire off Injured Reserve and put receiver Mecole Hardman on IR. Edwards-Helaire, 23, had been on IR since November with a high ankle sprain. But before...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC New York

Damar Hamlin Wins Prestigious Alan Page Community Award

Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin on Wednesday won the 2023 NFLPA Alan Page Community Award. The annual award recognizes one NFL player each year who goes above and beyond to give back to his hometown and team city. Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest on Jan. 2 during a Bills'...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC New York

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Uses 1 Simple Tactic to Build Trust With His Players—and Anyone Can Do It

Andy Reid's run of success with the Kansas City Chiefs stems, at least partially, from a single decision he made a decade ago. Since becoming the team's head coach in 2013, Reid has led Kansas City to the NFL playoffs nine times in ten seasons. The team won the Super Bowl in 2019, made it back to the championship game in 2020, and is set to compete in the big game again on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
KANSAS CITY, MO

