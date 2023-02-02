Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Sr.'s Take on Why His Son Retired Makes a Lot of Sense
Tom Brady Sr.'s take on why his son retired makes a lot of sense originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady has a football obsession, which is why many believed he'd return for a 24th NFL season in 2023. But it appears his fire has finally burned out. The...
Breaking Down Every Eagles Defensive Player Ahead of Super Bowl LVII
PHOENIX — The Eagles have a big test in Super Bowl LVII and it’ll take a team effort to slow down the top offense in the NFL. But the Eagles’ defense was pretty good this season too, finishing second in yards allowed in Jonathan Gannon’s second year as defensive coordinator.
Chiefs Activate Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Place Mecole Hardman on IR
PHOENIX — As Super Bowl week begins, the Chiefs made a couple notable roster moves on Monday. The Chiefs activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire off Injured Reserve and put receiver Mecole Hardman on IR. Edwards-Helaire, 23, had been on IR since November with a high ankle sprain. But before...
Everything You Need to Know About the NFL Experience – Music, Schedule, Ticket Prices
What and where is the NFL Experience in 2023? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs landed in Arizona earlier this week and immediately hit the ground running meeting with fans and members of the media at Opening Night. Arizona continues to welcome fans...
Damar Hamlin Wins Prestigious Alan Page Community Award
Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin on Wednesday won the 2023 NFLPA Alan Page Community Award. The annual award recognizes one NFL player each year who goes above and beyond to give back to his hometown and team city. Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest on Jan. 2 during a Bills'...
Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Uses 1 Simple Tactic to Build Trust With His Players—and Anyone Can Do It
Andy Reid's run of success with the Kansas City Chiefs stems, at least partially, from a single decision he made a decade ago. Since becoming the team's head coach in 2013, Reid has led Kansas City to the NFL playoffs nine times in ten seasons. The team won the Super Bowl in 2019, made it back to the championship game in 2020, and is set to compete in the big game again on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni: Highly Successful People ‘Get a Little Bit Better' Each Day—But There's 1 Thing in Your Way
After the Philadelphia Eagles advanced to this year's Super Bowl, head coach Nick Sirianni set a simple goal for his players over their next two weeks of practices — be a little bit better today than you were yesterday. The only obstacle in the way: "distractions from the outside...
