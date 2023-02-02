Read full article on original website
Jellico man arrested in connection to Campbell County shooting
A Jellico man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left one woman injured Saturday afternoon, according to Campbell County Sheriff's Office.
3 more arrested on drug charges following undercover operation in Cocke County
NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — Three more people are in custody after a search warrant was issued Thursday following January’s “Operation Friday the 13th” undercover drug operation. The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office and S.W.A.T. team served two narcotic search warrants after narcotics were purchased from two homes on Fox Chase Road and another home on Hill […]
Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in White Oak on Saturday, according to a media release. The victim was a woman, Sheriff Wayne Barton confirmed. She was transported to Tennova Medical Center. This is a developing story.
CCSO: Three arrested on drug charges, two homes padlocked as part of ongoing investigation
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cocke County Sheriff's Office said two homes were padlocked and three people were arrested on drug charges Thursday, as part of an ongoing investigation called "Operation Friday the 13th." They said the three people arrested are Monica Denton of Newport, Dior Nathan of Michigan...
TBI investigating Sweetwater police shooting
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Sweetwater police shot a suspect. It happened Thursday night and the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, TBI says.
‘Operation Friday the 13th’ leads to more arrests in Cocke Co.
COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - More arrests were attributed to “Operation Friday the 13th,” after three people were arrested in Cocke County Thursday, according to officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, Jan. 13, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office executed the drug operation with the...
Driver in Knox County vehicular homicide sentenced to 11 years
A career criminal offender convicted of a 2021 vehicular homicide in Knox County has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison.
Whitley County Woman Sentenced To 20 Years On Drug Trafficking Charges
The Williamsburg Police Department reports a Whitley County woman will spend two decades behind bars for her role in a drug trafficking case. 34-tear-old Cara Lawson of Williamsburg was convicted back in January in the case and the sentence was recently handed down. The case stems from a joint investigation between WPD and the DEA in London from January until March of 2022. Lawson is one of six defendants in two separate drug trafficking investigations. She was convicted on two counts of trafficking in meth, one count of trafficking fentanyl, and one count of promoting contraband. The other defendants are still awaiting trial.
TBI: Sweetwater officers shoot man accused of threatening family with a gun
SWEETWATER, Tenn. — State agents are investigating after Sweetwater officers shot a man accused of threatening family members with a gun and shooting at officers. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Sweetwater Police Department officers responded to a home on Raby Road before midnight Thursday after receiving a call about a man who was threatening family members with a gun.
3 dead after Cocke County crash, THP says
2 killed in Clinton Highway crash
Cocke Co. Sheriff warns about trespassing man with criminal record
COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office are asking people to keep an eye out for a man they say has been trespassing and stealing property. The man, identified as Travis Wilkins, was arrested Tuesday night after Sheriff CJ Ball said he was in...
Cracking down on drugs; law enforcement agencies’ plan to stop drug trafficking in East Tennessee
Missing 14-year-old Joplin girl found in Tennessee; man arrested by FBI
JOPLIN, Mo. - A missing Joplin 14-year-old is found with a suspect in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Fatal shooting in Sevierville, possibility of criminal charges
Sevier County Sheriff's Office said deputies found 59-year-old Walter Hall dead on Friday. Officials said no one has been charged.
Person taken to hospital after shooting involving US Marshals in Monroe County
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. A person has been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
One dead, three injured after crash involving two vehicles on Alcoa Highway
ALCOA, Tenn. — One is dead and three are injured after a crash involving two vehicles on Alcoa Highway Sunday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the City of Alcoa government. According to Alcoa Police Department, officers and the Alcoa Fire Department arrived on Alcoa Highway and Wheeler Road...
Fatal crash on Alcoa Highway shuts down lanes
A fatal multi-vehicle crash shut down lanes in Alcoa Sunday, according to Alcoa Police Department.
Fugitive in custody after Loudon County chase
A fugitive is currently in custody after a police chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to Loudon County Sheriff's Office.
Man pleads not guilty to aggravated statutory rape at Knoxville postal facility
John Dusty Best is accused of aggravated statutory rape at a US postal facility in Knoxville, where he was employed.
