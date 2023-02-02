ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in White Oak on Saturday, according to a media release. The victim was a woman, Sheriff Wayne Barton confirmed. She was transported to Tennova Medical Center. This is a developing story.
‘Operation Friday the 13th’ leads to more arrests in Cocke Co.

COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - More arrests were attributed to “Operation Friday the 13th,” after three people were arrested in Cocke County Thursday, according to officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, Jan. 13, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office executed the drug operation with the...
Whitley County Woman Sentenced To 20 Years On Drug Trafficking Charges

The Williamsburg Police Department reports a Whitley County woman will spend two decades behind bars for her role in a drug trafficking case. 34-tear-old Cara Lawson of Williamsburg was convicted back in January in the case and the sentence was recently handed down. The case stems from a joint investigation between WPD and the DEA in London from January until March of 2022. Lawson is one of six defendants in two separate drug trafficking investigations. She was convicted on two counts of trafficking in meth, one count of trafficking fentanyl, and one count of promoting contraband. The other defendants are still awaiting trial.
TBI: Sweetwater officers shoot man accused of threatening family with a gun

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — State agents are investigating after Sweetwater officers shot a man accused of threatening family members with a gun and shooting at officers. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Sweetwater Police Department officers responded to a home on Raby Road before midnight Thursday after receiving a call about a man who was threatening family members with a gun.
3 dead after Cocke County crash, THP says

2 killed in Clinton Highway crash

