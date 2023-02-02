Read full article on original website
Exploring Gardner Mountain in Lake TahoeTammy EminethGardner, KS
Pro Skier Kyle Smaine Killed in AvalancheGearJunkieSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Pet Friendly Hotels to Consider in Lake TahoeTiffany T.South Lake Tahoe, CA
Sierra Sun
Valentine’s Day suggestions from the Sierra Sun
Are you stumped about what to do or where to go this year for Valentine’s Day?. Well look no further than the current Best of North Lake Tahoe and Truckee finishers. As voted on by our readers, here are the top vote getters in various Valentine’s Day-related categories. They are sure to help make this year’s the most memorable day yet.
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO ATE: Smith and River
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Smith and River is an American Bistro located along the Riverwalk in Reno. “Being in this location in a downtown restaurant, it’s just vibrant here,” said owner Colin Smith. It was opened by Smith and his wife, MaryBeth, last year. It’s among a portfolio...
Sierra Sun
Em(powder)ment: After life-altering injuries, High Fives Foundation gets athletes back in action
Sixteen years ago, Roy Tuscany soared 130 feet off a step-up jump in Mammoth Mountain— a feat he’d accomplished just weeks earlier — and landed on his back. The 24-year-old professional skier and coach fractured his T12 vertebra, paralyzing his body from the waist down. “Until you...
2news.com
Peavine Peak in Reno Ride to the Summit
Awesome views of Reno from the top of Peavine Peak at an elevation of 8,269’. Thanks to 2 News viewer Steve for taking me up. Steve worked for the power company for years, and knows the route well. What a ride and adventure. The trail is popular in the summer for hiking and mountain biking as well. https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/peavine-peak-trail.
2news.com
Students ordering food for delivery creating safety risk at Spanish Springs High School
The Washoe County School District says students ordering food for delivery at Spanish Springs High School is creating a "significant safety risk." According to a Connect Ed call sent to Spanish Springs High School families, the school is seeing an increase in students ordering food for delivery through (Uber Eats, Door Dash, etc.)
goldcountrymedia.com
Wave surf park planned for Highway 65 corridor
After looking at parcels in Loomis and El Dorado Hills, developers have now chosen a Placer County Highway 65 corridor location for an artificial wave-surfing resort. Town of Loomis officials said El Dorado County-based Inland Surf Company approached the town last summer with plans to build Northern California's first wave-surfing resort, Alchemy Surf Park, at Horseshoe Bar Road and Interstate 80. The company also took the plan before the El Dorado County Advisory Committee in February 2022.
Sierra Sun
Obituary: Anna Mertl
RENO – Fiesty yet. type of woman. She put her family above all else. Oma came to this country during World War II as a teenager and instantly found a job in the bus- tling San Francisco Bay Area, learned English and eventually built her empire. She owned the Don- ner Lake Gift Shop & National Car Rental Office in Truckee, CA for over 35 years before retiring to Sparks, NV. She is survived by her sister Eva Pera of Meridian, ID, her 2 sons Richard Mertl of Cordelia, CA & Frederick Mertl of Donner Lake, CA. 3 beautiful daughter in laws; Deborah Mertl of Cordelia, CA, Karen Mertl of Donner Lake, CA, and Susan Bowie of San Mateo, CA. Oma had 3 Grandchildren; Elizabeth Wilson of Sparks, NV, Frederick “Randy” Mertl of Donner Lake, CA and their spouses Brian Wilson and Lindsey Mertl & Kyle John Mertl of San Mateo, CA. She was also lucky enough to enjoy many years watching her 2 great grandsons grow up; Zachary Michael Wilson of Sparks, NV and Ayden Eric Mertl of Donner Lake, CA. Not of blood, but still family; Oma is also survived by thousands of friends and distant relatives from all over the world, whom we hope to see at the Celebration of Life on March 12,2023.
Sierra Sun
Obituary: Janet Phillips
Janet Phillips, a visionary community leader, passed away December 28, 2022 after a two year battle with cancer. Born March 4, 1952, Janet was raised in Southern California and moved to Reno in 1980. During her career at Sierra Pacific Power Company, she became an expert on Truckee River water issues and played an instrumental role in the federally negotiated Truckee River Operating Agreement led by Senator Harry Reid — a landmark water agreement 26 years in the making. In her later role as Chairwoman of the Truckee River Fund, she remained actively involved in projects associated with protecting and enhancing the health of the River. In 2003, Janet pursued a grand vision to build a bicycle and hiking trail along the entire length of the Truckee River, later named Tahoe-Pyramid Trail. A visionary in the “Trails” community, Janet received many awards and accolades for her work (including the Reno Gazette Journal’s Citizen of the Year) and actively led this effort until the last days of her life. Twenty years and much progress later, the Tahoe-Pyramid Trail is enjoyed by thousands and is 80% complete. Janet pursued her calling with tenacious leadership and a committed, nonprofit Board of Directors. Janet was educated at Stanford and UCLA. She is preceded in death by her husband Mike Phillips and survived in death by her brother Mike Raudenbush, of Boulder, Colorado and his children, Bill, Lizzie, and Mikey, and their children. Janet was an avid cyclist, hiker, and tennis player. She traveled extensively, hiking, exploring, playing tennis, and riding a bicycle both locally and in many locations around the world. She will be deeply missed by her many friends and professional associates. In her own words she said, “Don’t be too sad – I had an exciting wonderful life.” A memorial bicycle ride/hike will be held in honor of Janet in Spring 2023, date and location to be announced. Those wishing to honor Janet and her remarkable life and legacy can make donations to the Tahoe-Pyramid Trail, http://www.tahoepyramidtrail.org.
mynews4.com
Crews extinguish car fire in Reno drive-thru
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno Fire Department crews extinguished a car fire in a drive-thru on Saturday night. The fire occurred at a Jack-in-the-Box on Feb. 4. Authorities say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Sierra Sun
Placer County Tahoe Plan code changes encourages redevelopment; community concerns expressed
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Placer County has introduced a large package of changes to the Tahoe Area Plan codes, many of which are meant to encourage development in city and town centers. However, several of the changes have raised red flags among some environmental organizations. The Tahoe Basin Area...
Mountain Democrat
Gold Country Retirement sold
Retirement Housing Foundation, a California nonprofit that through its affiliates sponsors multiple senior care facilities, has announced the sale of four properties in California including Gold Country Retirement Center in Placerville. The purchaser, Pacifica Companies LLC, has agreed to a total cash price of $183.5 million for an asset purchase...
More snow falls amid winter storm warning for Sierra, Tahoe
RENO — A winter storm warning remained in effect for Lake Tahoe and much of the Sierra through Sunday night as another storm packing up to two feet of snow and winds gusting in excess of 100 mph makes its way into the area.The Reno office of the National Weather Service issued the warning Friday. It commenced at 7 p.m. Saturday and remains in place until 10 p.m. Sunday. In Tahoe, the forecast called for 5 to 10 inches of snow at lake level.Preliminary reports on Sunday morning indicated Pallisades Tahoe Ski Resort got about ten inches of snow, with...
CHP Truckee announces chain controls
SIERRA — California Highway Patrol Truckee has announced chain controls on multiple highways.Chain controls are in effect on I-80 in both directions from Truckee to Eagles Lake and on SR-267 from Northstar to Kings Beach.Trucks are at minimum restrictions.For more information on highway conditions, click here.
mynews4.com
Residents displaced after Reno apartment fire tears through several units
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Residents from at least three apartment units are without a place to live after a structure fire broke out near Kietzke Lane late Thursday night. The fire broke out at a complex off the 2300 block Orange Lane just before 8...
Record-Courier
The Feb. 3, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — The long and winding road to establishing a conservation easement on Van Sickle property northeast of the intersection of Muller Lane and Foothill Road may come to its destination this year. Acting Sierra Front Field manager Brady Owens said a new title company will be selected in the next two weeks.
2news.com
More than 9,500 NV Energy customers without power in Reno
NV Energy is reporting that more than 9,500 customers are without power in Reno Saturday night. We first heard reports of a possible power outage in north Reno and near the University of Nevada, Reno around 9:45 p.m. According to NV Energy, they hope to have power restored to affected...
OnlyInYourState
Whale Beach Is A Unique Dog-Friendly Destination In Nevada Perfect For An Outdoor Adventure
The only thing better than being at a lovely outdoor destination is being there with your dog. Whale Beach near Carson City, Nevada, is an ideal dog-friendly getaway on the shores of Lake Tahoe. Your canine companion is likely to make new friends as this spot is well-known for being a paradise for dogs, where they can run, swim, perch on rocks, and play to their heart’s content.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s blotter Jan. 26-29: Schoolyards are tough, cold brings plenty of problems
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Jan. 26-29 January 26. Don’t come...
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County OKs land swap for Mound House center
The Lyon County Commission on Thursday approved a proposal to exchange property for the future community center in Mound House. The proposal includes the exchange of 158 Garnet Circle with the Central Lyon County Fire Protection District’s property at 56 Red Rock to establish a community center in Mound House and to set a public hearing on the exchange for March 2.
