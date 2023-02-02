Read full article on original website
'Dream difficult dreams': Leaders advise students at Wellington Black History Month forum
WELLINGTON — Why does it matter to work on your passions? How do you open a business? What does it take to succeed in the professional world?. Eleven Black business owners, doctors and community leaders from around Palm Beach County answered these questions for local students Wednesday during Wellington's first Black History Month forum.
William H. Pitt Foundation Donates $1 Million to Center for Creative Education Generous Gift Kicks off Phase 2 of CCE’s Capital Campaign for New Campus
West Palm Beach, FL -Thanks to a generous gift from The William H. Pitt Foundation, the Center for Creative Education (CCE) will continue to expand its program offerings and serve even more students attending its signature programming at The Foundations School. Under the direction of longtime CCE supporter Pauline Pitt, the board of The William H. Pitt Foundation gifted CCE with a $1 million investment to support both capital construction as well as program scholarships for local students. Additionally, the 1,300-square-foot entry solarium at The Foundations School will be named after The William H. Pitt Foundation.
Crisis on the Coastline: Florida National Guard on patrol
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Each day an increasing number of Cuban and Haitian refugees make the dangerous journey by boat across open water to Florida's southern coastline. To slow the flood of migrants, last month Gov. Ron DeSantis mobilized the Florida National Guard to help Federal and...
Broward School Board to select current or former administrator as interim leader
The next leader for Broward schools will likely be someone with close ties to the district, having served as a current or former administrator. The School Board will meet Tuesday to vote on a $365,000 separation package for Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, who will end a turbulent 18-month tenure nearly two years before her contract was set to expire. At the same meeting, the board will ...
1,000+ Room Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida Sold
A joint venture between non-US offered real estate funds managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management and real estate funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC today announced the acquisition of The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from a Brookfield private real estate fund. The deal is one of the...
Sawgrass Mills | Shopping mall in Sunrise, Florida
Sawgrass Mills is an outlet shopping mall in Sunrise, Florida owned by Simon Property Group. With 2,370,610 square feet (220,237 m2) of retail selling space, it is the eleventh largest mall in the United States, the largest single story outlet mall in the U.S., the largest shopping mall in Broward County, the second largest mall in Florida and the Miami metropolitan area after the Aventura Mall, and the third largest shopping mall in the southeastern United States.
West Palm Beach's Antique Row fumes over 'spite,' 'aggression' in charity event dispute
The springtime gala Evening on Antique Row has endured for more than a quarter century, through years when prostitutes still strutted boldly on Dixie Highway north of Southern Boulevard and a grungy gas station sold glass pipes on the corner to a nascent renaissance of moneyed newcomers and trendy restaurants.
Food & Dining: From ribs to rotis, Black-owned restaurant favorites to savor
In a county as diverse as Palm Beach, February reminds us to not only celebrate Black History Month but explore the many cultures of the African diaspora. For local diners, it promises to be a flavorful month. Southern soul food and barbecue favorites. Trinidadian doubles. Ethiopian doro wot. Puerto Rican mofongo. Where to...
Meet Your Neighbor: Lisa Morgan
Lisa Morgan of Gulf Stream loves meeting students as scholarship committee chair of the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. Even the most well-intentioned people tend not to know a lot about the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. Lisa Morgan was one of them when she was nominated by a friend to serve on its board of directors six years ago.
Hasidic Jewish Man Removed From Fort Lauderdale Delta Flight Over Hat
Delta Airlines Tells “South Florida’s First News With Andrew Colton” It’s Investigating Incident.
3 to see: Boca Museum art festival, Eduard Angeli exhibit, 'The Science of Leaving Omaha'
Sponsored Content Enjoy a wondrous array of arts and cultural events this winter in The Palm Beaches! Here to help you with three ideas for the coming week is the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, the official support agency for arts and culture in Florida’s Cultural Capital. For more to enjoy and experience, explore the Council’s online events calendar at palmbeachculture.com/events. ...
County OKs high-density apartment complex next to LWB-area senior community
LAKE WORTH BEACH — Valencia Shores has lost its fight to block a high-density apartment complex from being built to the north of the 1,143-home retirement community. Palm Beach County commissioners approved plans by a 6-1 vote for the Villages at Windsor, a development that will abut Valencia Shores and include four buildings containing 187 apartments. Forty-seven will be workforce housing, where rents will be linked to one's income.
Former NSU professor reported missing in Wilton Manors
WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are looking for a 69-year-old man missing from Wilton Manors since Monday, the agency announced Wednesday. The agency said Dr. James Doan was last seen in the Wilton Manors area. According to the FDLE, Dean is a...
Jupiter Medical Center’s New Surgical Institute Marks Milestone with Topping Off Ceremony
The Johnny and Terry Gray Surgical Institute on track to be completed by end of 2023. February 3, 2023 – With the late afternoon sun as the backdrop, Jupiter Medical Center leadership, lead donors and construction partners gathered to witness the placement of the final structural beam for what will soon be the Johnny and Terry Gray Surgical Institute. The topping-off ceremony signifies progress for the construction project, which broke ground less than one year ago and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.
That thing in the sky over West Palm last May wasn't a Chinese spy balloon. It was weirder
A billowy object floating above West Palm Beach like an ethereal jellyfish last May wasn't a Chinese spy balloon, but it did have people wondering: "What the heck is that?" As Palm Beach Post reporter Kimberly Miller reported at the time, the object was from a company hoping to take tourists on balloon trips to space. Yes, space.
Delray Beach: Doctor gets 20 years in insurance scam
For nearly a decade, a look at the Florida Board of Medicine’s website would find Dr. Michael Ligotti in good standing. No emergency actions. No discipline. No public complaints. No indication of any investigation — criminal or administrative — of the Delray Beach physician who stood at the apex...
Ex-firefighter guilty of stealing nearly $159,000 from charity
A federal jury convicted a former Palm Beach County firefighter on three counts of misappropriating $158,960 from Piper's Angels Foundation Inc., which provides support to people with cystic fibrosis.
11 Florida Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Among The 87 Closing Nationwide
A struggling retail chain says its permanently closing 87 more stores nationwide, including eleven in Florida. Of all counties in the state, Palm Beach has the highest number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores shutting their doors at four. They are in West Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and Royal Palm Beach.
'Vibrant and fierce': Family, friends remember Wellington mother killed in murder-suicide
WEST PALM BEACH — Milly Taylor first met Brittany Dyan Carter in Royal Palm Beach when she was about 8 years old. Taylor sold Carter's mom their first house. Over two decades later, she hired Carter as a real estate agent on her Keyes Realty team. She made the offer Jan. 19.
