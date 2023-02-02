Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn TurkeyTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Biden’s First for 2024 Election (Non-Election Speech): “America is Back!”Matthew C. WoodruffPhiladelphia, PA
New Jersey Man Admits to Paying $20K in Bitcoin for Murder of 14-Year-Old ChildMorristown MinuteHaddonfield, NJ
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Jealous Jerry Jones Erroneously Claims the Eagles Sold Their Future Away for a Super Bowl Run
The Philadelphia Eagles have reached three Super Bowls and six NFC Championships since the last time the Dallas Cowboys made it past the Divisional Round, and Jerry Jones is starting to feel a bit salty. In an effort to diminish Philadelphia’s second Super Bowl run in five years, the longtime...
4 Chiefs besides Patrick Mahomes looking to ruin the Eagles Super Bowl party
There’s more to the Kansas City Chiefs roster than Patrick Mahomes, and the Eagles will learn that on Super Bowl Sunday. On February 12th, the talk is over. The Philadelphia Eagles will finally meet the Kansas City Chiefs in a head-to-head matchup for Super Bowl LVII glory. This one is loaded with both headlines and subplots.
The 49ers Are Right about the QB Idea
The San Francisco 49ers had zero healthy quarterbacks in the middle of the 2022 NFC Championship. Trey Lance fractured his ankle a few months ago, Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in December, Brock Purdy reportedly tore his UCL against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship, and veteran journeyman Josh Johnson was concussed about an hour later.
NFL Announces Punishment for Trent Williams After Body Slamming Eagles Player
The painful San Francisco loss to Philadelphia still is lingering with the 49ers. This weekend, the NFL fined two players, including Trent Williams, who lost their tempers in the 31-7 defeat. The NFL will collect a $12,731 check from Williams, the offensive tackle, for his ejection late in the NFC...
Son of Yankees, Mets legend commits to playing football at Maryland
Dylan Gooden, the son of former New York Yankees and New York Mets right-hander Dwight Gooden, officially committed Wednesday to playing football at the University of Maryland. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Dylan Gooden initially announced his commitment in December, and put pen to paper on National...
Astros cheating conspirator admits Houston ‘stole that (bleeping) World Series’
Back in 2017, the Houston Astros illegally used electronic equipment to steal signs on their way to beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. And current Boson Red Sox manager Alex Cora reportedly bragged about it. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. A report from Mass...
NFL Draft 2023: Giants trade up; Jets get QB help; Eagles overhaul secondary in latest 1st-round mock
The Chicago Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. They are followed by the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Rounding...
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
James Harden sounds off on Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey-led bench unit after season-high performance
In the Philadelphia 76ers’ road win over the San Antonio Spurs, the bench lineup had a great performance. Joel Embiid and James Harden teamed up to lead the team as they usually do. But this time, the Sixers bench unit had a huge impact thanks in large part to Tyrese Maxey.
bvmsports.com
Andy Reid asked Troy Aikman to join the Eagles in 2002
Reasons for Eagles optimism and expectancy ahead of Super Bowl LVII by James Jackson Eagles News Andy Reid asked Troy Aikman to join the Eagles in 2002 by Geoffrey Knox 10 minutes ago Follow @GQ_4_Eva Tweet Share x Pin Comment It always hurts at the time. It’s one of those sensitive topics that makes the blood boil, There’s just something…
Former Phillies World Series hero has ‘good chance at a comeback’
Cole Hamels is looking for more. Hamels, 39, hasn’t pitched in a game since 2020, but the former Philadelphia Phillies ace and 2008 World Series MVP wants to make a comeback. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports: Cole Hamels is...
Three Eagles Starters Missed Practice Thursday
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs both took the practice field on Thursday for the first time in preparation for Super Bowl LVII. Both were shorthanded. While the Chiefs were without three of their top wide receivers, all of whom suffered injuries during the AFC Championship ...
Eagles players deal with the ‘headache’ of a Super Bowl appearance
PHILADELPHIA – Defensive end Robert Quinn was sitting at his locker, enjoying lunch from the cafeteria inside the NovaCare Complex and looking very relaxed. An hour before, the Eagles had held a walkthrough to prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, and now Quinn was chilling to music coming from a Bluetooth speaker.
atozsports.com
Eagles’ Jason Kelce gives confusing answer to question fans want to know
The Philadelphia Eagles have had some of the most consistent pieces on the offensive line in the last nine years or so. Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce are those two pieces. The two are former All-Pro players and are some of the best at their position. But, careers do come...
atozsports.com
Eagles’ veteran reveals the difference for him between this Super Bowl and the last one
The Philadelphia Eagles have been here before, but the team is a lot different than the last time they were in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs, well, they have been to the Super Bowl three times now in the last three years. So, it is fair to say the Chiefs...
CBS Bay Area anchors pay up after Eagles beat 49ers
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This Friday was payday for our CBS News Philadelphia morning team. They got to watch the morning crew for CBS Bay Area ride the trolley, or as they call it the "cable car," through the city wearing Eagles gear since the 49ers lost to our Eagles in the NFC championship. But the video they sent us wasn't exactly how we pictured it would look. The Bay Area anchors wore Eagles jerseys but had them on inside-out in order to make it look like they were just wearing green jerseys. *cue the boos*In the video, they take a ride on the cable car showing us Philadelphians what we are "missing out on" not living in the Bay Area. Jim and Janelle say the anchors are sore losers for wearing the jerseys inside-out. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL SEGMENT.
Devils’ Jack Hughes wants NHL to change regular season OT rules: ‘It kind of sucks when you go into a shootout’
Jack Hughes is sick of the shootout deciding games. Speaking with reporters at NHL All-Star media day on Thursday, Hughes, the Devils’ lone representative at All-Star weekend in Florida, was asked if he would prefer to keep the league’s current format of a five-minute overtime period followed by a shootout, or implement a 10-minute overtime to determine regular season games.
Look: 49ers Star Shuts Down Retirement Rumors
Following the 49ers' playoff loss to the Eagles, offensive tackle Trent Williams admit the past few seasons have been "pretty grueling." Some fans in the Bay Area were worried that he's considering walking away from the game. On Saturday, the All-Pro left tackle confirmed that he'll be back ...
Kyrie Irving is prepared to sit out remainder of season if the Nets don’t trade him
Kyrie Irving is prepared to sit out the remainder of the NBA season if the Nets don’t grant his trade request, according to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. Irving did not play in the Nets’ 125-123 win over Washington Saturday night and was listed with right calf soreness.
Radio Ink
Station Won’t Play Eagles Before Super Bowl
A Midwest radio station says it will stop playing music from the Los Angeles rock band The Eagles until after the Super Bowl. Starting on Monday, February 6, KJMK (93.9 FM) in Joplin, Missouri says it will show solidarity and allegiance with the Kansas City Chiefs by pulling Eagles hits like “Hotel California,” “Take It Easy” and “Take It to the Limit” until at least February 13.
NJ.com
NJ
238K+
Followers
143K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0