VikingsTerritory

The 49ers Are Right about the QB Idea

The San Francisco 49ers had zero healthy quarterbacks in the middle of the 2022 NFC Championship. Trey Lance fractured his ankle a few months ago, Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in December, Brock Purdy reportedly tore his UCL against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship, and veteran journeyman Josh Johnson was concussed about an hour later.
MINNESOTA STATE
NJ.com

Son of Yankees, Mets legend commits to playing football at Maryland

Dylan Gooden, the son of former New York Yankees and New York Mets right-hander Dwight Gooden, officially committed Wednesday to playing football at the University of Maryland. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Dylan Gooden initially announced his commitment in December, and put pen to paper on National...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bvmsports.com

Andy Reid asked Troy Aikman to join the Eagles in 2002

Reasons for Eagles optimism and expectancy ahead of Super Bowl LVII by James Jackson Eagles News Andy Reid asked Troy Aikman to join the Eagles in 2002 by Geoffrey Knox 10 minutes ago Follow @GQ_4_Eva Tweet Share x Pin Comment It always hurts at the time. It’s one of those sensitive topics that makes the blood boil, There’s just something…
Athlon Sports

Three Eagles Starters Missed Practice Thursday

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs both took the practice field on Thursday for the first time in preparation for Super Bowl LVII. Both were shorthanded.  While the Chiefs were without three of their top wide receivers, all of whom suffered injuries during the AFC Championship ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Bay Area anchors pay up after Eagles beat 49ers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This Friday was payday for our CBS News Philadelphia morning team. They got to watch the morning crew for CBS Bay Area ride the trolley, or as they call it the "cable car," through the city wearing Eagles gear since the 49ers lost to our Eagles in the NFC championship. But the video they sent us wasn't exactly how we pictured it would look. The Bay Area anchors wore Eagles jerseys but had them on inside-out in order to make it look like they were just wearing green jerseys. *cue the boos*In the video, they take a ride on the cable car showing us Philadelphians what we are "missing out on" not living in the Bay Area. Jim and Janelle say the anchors are sore losers for wearing the jerseys inside-out. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL SEGMENT. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Devils’ Jack Hughes wants NHL to change regular season OT rules: ‘It kind of sucks when you go into a shootout’

Jack Hughes is sick of the shootout deciding games. Speaking with reporters at NHL All-Star media day on Thursday, Hughes, the Devils’ lone representative at All-Star weekend in Florida, was asked if he would prefer to keep the league’s current format of a five-minute overtime period followed by a shootout, or implement a 10-minute overtime to determine regular season games.
NEWARK, NJ
The Spun

Look: 49ers Star Shuts Down Retirement Rumors

Following the 49ers' playoff loss to the Eagles, offensive tackle Trent Williams admit the past few seasons have been "pretty grueling." Some fans in the Bay Area were worried that he's considering walking away from the game.  On Saturday, the All-Pro left tackle confirmed that he'll be back ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Radio Ink

Station Won’t Play Eagles Before Super Bowl

A Midwest radio station says it will stop playing music from the Los Angeles rock band The Eagles until after the Super Bowl. Starting on Monday, February 6, KJMK (93.9 FM) in Joplin, Missouri says it will show solidarity and allegiance with the Kansas City Chiefs by pulling Eagles hits like “Hotel California,” “Take It Easy” and “Take It to the Limit” until at least February 13.
KANSAS CITY, MO
