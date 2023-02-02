ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MI

Detroit News

Gardening: Create a space for monarchs, native plants

I’m spending a lot of time this winter making wish lists of plants for the OPC display garden I steward in Rochester. My good news is the mail-order plant companies are again sending out catalogs and my stack is ever growing. Thanks to the efforts of a small but...
ROCHESTER, MI
fox2detroit.com

3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Pillar of Jackson community fighting deportation due to legal mistake

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Neil Fernandes created a successful nonprofit that helps troubled teenagers turn their lives around, but now he’s forced to pack up and leave the county. For the past 12 years, Fernandes has been making a difference in the lives of troubled teenagers. His organization Rise...
JACKSON, MI
wemu.org

Long-awaited Ypsilanti homeless shelter set to open Monday

After some staffing challenges caused some delays, Ypsilanti’s first overnight shelter for people experiencing homelessness is ready to open its doors. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on North Huron Street agreed to open its doors to the area’s less fortunate back in November. However, finding staff to run the operation has been a challenge.
YPSILANTI, MI
tourcounsel.com

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets | Shopping mall in Michigan

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, formerly Great Lakes Crossing, is a shopping mall in Auburn Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, Michigan, United States. The site of the mall was originally to have been occupied by a different mall called Auburn Mills, which was never built due to financial issues of its intended developer, Western Development Corporation. Great Lakes Crossing was built on the site and opened in 1998.
AUBURN HILLS, MI
The Flint Journal

MDHHS, Food Bank continue Flint mobile pantries in February

FLINT, MI - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout February. MDHHS has provided the Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint. February’s mobile food pantry distribution will have plenty of delicious, vitamin-rich produce, including apples and mangoes.
FLINT, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Brighton City Council kicks in an additional $680,000 for 2023 streetscapes project

Following a meeting of Brighton’s Downtown Development Authority (DDA), the Brighton City Council reviewed the estimated budget and proposals for the Brighton Streetscapes project. While the final estimated projections are expected to be released next month, the current projections are substantially over budget. At the initial DDA meeting, Mayor...
BRIGHTON, MI
washtenawvoice.com

Dental clinic reopens, offers low prices

The on-campus dental clinic at WCC will open its doors again this winter during the months of February and March. The clinic is run by WCC dental assisting students who work with other dental students at the University of Michigan. Services are provided by the students, who are overseen by a licensed dentist. In most cases, cash or check payment is expected. Anyone 18 and up living in the Washtenaw County area is welcome to be seen. Students under 18 at Washtenaw Technical Middle College, the high school at WCC, are also welcomed if accompanied by a parent or guardian.
ANN ARBOR, MI
