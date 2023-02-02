Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes lose 4th straight, Michigan runs away 77-69 SundayThe LanternColumbus, OH
A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Hobby Farm For Sale in Dewitt Offers Easy Country Living
For some, city living is just not that appealing. And if that someone happens to be you, there's a home and hobby farm for sale in Dewitt, Michigan that you might be interested in. Even though the home was built in 1900, it offers all kinds of modern amenities like...
Fenton Polar Plunge helps raise more than $100,000 for the Special Olympics Michigan
FENTON, MI – More than 300 people jumped into the frigid waters of Lake Fenton on Saturday, Feb. 4 to raise money for the Special Olympics of Michigan. The Area 13 Law Enforcement Polar Plunge, now in its 13th year, raised more than $100,000 for the Special Olympics. Pat...
Unsafe sidewalk conditions between Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti persist after years of talks
YPSILANTI, MI — Braving a narrow dirt path along the edge of busy Washtenaw Avenue on a recent afternoon, Tiffany Guynn stepped carefully over a mud puddle. “I’ve fallen, because when it rains or it’s slick, you just slide,” the Eastern Michigan University student said of her experience on the stretches without sidewalks. “I’ve tumbled twice.”
Detroit News
Gardening: Create a space for monarchs, native plants
I’m spending a lot of time this winter making wish lists of plants for the OPC display garden I steward in Rochester. My good news is the mail-order plant companies are again sending out catalogs and my stack is ever growing. Thanks to the efforts of a small but...
‘At what cost?’ Michigan communities fight mega sites despite promise of jobs
About 15 miles west of Lansing, a chunk of farmland roughly the size of 1,000 football fields could become a high-tech manufacturing site. In Southwest Michigan, almost 1,900 rural acres have been pegged for potential development. And largescale properties south of Flint in Mundy Township and Shiawassee County are also...
Subdivision under construction north of Ann Arbor could trigger more growth nearby
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Roger Harris can remember sitting outside his cousin’s home overlooking a cornfield just north of Ann Arbor, watching deer and foxes dart across the lawn. Today, the same view is framed by a construction zone for a 264-unit housing development rising across Whitmore Lake Road,...
fox2detroit.com
3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
WILX-TV
Pillar of Jackson community fighting deportation due to legal mistake
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Neil Fernandes created a successful nonprofit that helps troubled teenagers turn their lives around, but now he’s forced to pack up and leave the county. For the past 12 years, Fernandes has been making a difference in the lives of troubled teenagers. His organization Rise...
Norm Bryant, Flint visionary, to be honored for community excellence
FLINT, MI - Norm Bryant, 87, has seen it all in Flint. “I’m a visionary, trying to make Flint and Genesee County better without being a prisoner of the past,” Bryant said. The Genesee District Library will host its 22nd Annual Black History Month Brunch at 10 a.m....
wemu.org
Long-awaited Ypsilanti homeless shelter set to open Monday
After some staffing challenges caused some delays, Ypsilanti’s first overnight shelter for people experiencing homelessness is ready to open its doors. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on North Huron Street agreed to open its doors to the area’s less fortunate back in November. However, finding staff to run the operation has been a challenge.
Michigan school board member sues over removal as president
ADDISON, MI - A Lenawee County school board member is suing other members of the board who voted to remove him as president. Addison School Board Member Scott Williams filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court’s Eastern District in Detroit in November 2022, claiming he was removed from his role as president without cause.
tourcounsel.com
Great Lakes Crossing Outlets | Shopping mall in Michigan
Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, formerly Great Lakes Crossing, is a shopping mall in Auburn Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, Michigan, United States. The site of the mall was originally to have been occupied by a different mall called Auburn Mills, which was never built due to financial issues of its intended developer, Western Development Corporation. Great Lakes Crossing was built on the site and opened in 1998.
MDHHS, Food Bank continue Flint mobile pantries in February
FLINT, MI - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout February. MDHHS has provided the Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint. February’s mobile food pantry distribution will have plenty of delicious, vitamin-rich produce, including apples and mangoes.
Michigan’s Best Diner For ‘Down Home’ Food Has 2 Locations
Michigan is full of delicious restaurants, pubs, sports bars and diners with fantastic "down home" food (more on that momentarily). Take a look at some of the most recent spots featured nationally and state-wide for having great food + popular national spots wanting to open-up in Michigan:. Michigan Best Reuben...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Brighton City Council kicks in an additional $680,000 for 2023 streetscapes project
Following a meeting of Brighton’s Downtown Development Authority (DDA), the Brighton City Council reviewed the estimated budget and proposals for the Brighton Streetscapes project. While the final estimated projections are expected to be released next month, the current projections are substantially over budget. At the initial DDA meeting, Mayor...
Missing rappers and their friend found dead in Highland Park: What happened, and what's next?
On January 21, aspiring rappers Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker and their friend Montoya Givens disappeared after their gig in Detroit was cancelled. Nearly two weeks later, their bodies were discovered in a vacant apartment building in Highland Park.
HometownLife.com
Livonia residents don't want Basilica of St. Mary to develop vacant land into school, apartments
LIVONIA — Residents who live near the Basilica of St. Mary spoke out this week during a planning commission meeting, saying they don't want the church to develop roughly an acre of vacant property. The church, 18200 Merriman Road, wants to build a Montessori school and senior apartment complex...
Jackson County woman remembered as popular YouTuber, horse enthusiast
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Sophia Dinverno was a passionate athlete and dancer, with a love for horse-riding that made her popular both online and throughout Michigan’s equestrian community. Dinverno, a Grass Lake resident, died suddenly Jan. 17 of causes that are still under investigation. She was 23. Born in...
Value of Flint’s housing stock dropped after water crisis with ‘no evidence of recovery,’ study says
FLINT, MI -- A new study shows the value of Flint’s housing stock dropped following the city’s water crisis and says the stigma of the man-made disaster persisted with “no evidence of recovery.”. The study, “Economic Effects of Environmental Crises: Evidence from Flint, Michigan,” was published in...
washtenawvoice.com
Dental clinic reopens, offers low prices
The on-campus dental clinic at WCC will open its doors again this winter during the months of February and March. The clinic is run by WCC dental assisting students who work with other dental students at the University of Michigan. Services are provided by the students, who are overseen by a licensed dentist. In most cases, cash or check payment is expected. Anyone 18 and up living in the Washtenaw County area is welcome to be seen. Students under 18 at Washtenaw Technical Middle College, the high school at WCC, are also welcomed if accompanied by a parent or guardian.
MLive
