Get ready for some fun: Topgolf announces third Alabama location under construction

Architectural Photography by Michael Baxter, Baxter Imaging LLC

Topgolf announced this week that construction efforts are underway in Mobile, Alabama, to bring its family-friendly technology-enabled experience to the city.

The venue, which will be located near the intersection of I-65 and Government Boulevard in the McGowan Park Shopping Center, will be the third to serve the state of Alabama and is expected to open in late 2023.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to be part of the city’s growing culture and excited to contribute another way for locals to have fun,” said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. “The warm welcome we received as we began construction efforts has been second to none, and we’re looking forward to enabling communities in and around Mobile to come play around.”

At Topgolf Mobile, the “not golf” is just as much fun as the “golf.” For example:

Golf: The future two-level venue will feature 60 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays to ensure maximum Player comfort no matter the time of year. Players of all ages will be able to experience the sport in a new way thanks to the brand’s signature, technology-driven point-scoring golf games. With the help of Topgolf’s Toptracer ball-tracking technology – which traces each ball’s flight path, distance and more – Players will be able to play interactive games like Angry Birds. In addition to the signature gameplay, Topgolf Mobile will feature a nine-hole mini-golf course to amplify the golfing fun.

Not Golf: With an energetic and fun environment, Topgolf Mobile will offer Players access to a full-service restaurant with chef-inspired menu items, top-shelf drinks, music and year-round family-friendly programming. On top of that, Topgolf Mobile’s private event spaces will be the perfect place to host any occasion – from business meetings to bachelor parties.

“At the City of Mobile, our team is always working to bring visitors into Mobile and provide attractions and entertainment for Mobilians to enjoy: Topgolf does both,” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “We are excited the project has broken ground, and I look forward to teeing off soon.”

Alongside entertainment, Topgolf Mobile will create roughly 150 full- and part-time jobs, and the opportunity for future Topgolf Playmakers (Associates) to grow their careers, work in a unique culture-first environment and be part of a company that welcomes everyone as they are.

“We’re pleased with the progress Topgolf is making on its 60-bay venue near the intersection of I-65 and I-10 in Mobile,” said Mobile County Commission President Connie Hudson. “The Mobile County Commission looks forward to its opening, not only for the anticipated impact of the multimillion dollar capital investment in drawing visitors to our region, but for the construction jobs and new hospitality and management jobs required for facility operations.”

Until the venue is complete, Players can enjoy the tech-enabled fun and tasty food and beverages at the two existing Topgolf venues in Alabama – Topgolf Birmingham and Topgolf Huntsville.

“Breaking ground on the highly anticipated Topgolf project is a major milestone for Mobile and a testament to our city and county’s commitment to attracting top-tier development and a vibrant future,” said Mobile Chamber President and CEO Bradley Byrne. “We’re thrilled to see this project come to fruition and can’t wait for its expected opening later this year.”