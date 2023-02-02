Read full article on original website
No. 3 Don Bosco Prep defeats No. 7 Bergen Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated No. 7 Bergen Catholic 67-55 in Ramsey. With the victory, Don Bosco Prep improved to 21-2 and won 12 of its last 13. Bergen Catholic fell to 16-7 and had its five-game winning streak snapped. Nominate your game changer...
Girls Ice Hockey: Statewide stat leaders for Feb. 8
NOTE: Stats are from information given by coaches and school officials. If any stats are missing or incorrect please ask your coaches to log into njschoolsports and fix them.
Whippany Park wins in OT over Bernards - Boys ice hockey - Haas Cup - Semifinal
Stanley Gelman found the net early in overtime as fourth-seeded Park Regional won, 3-2, over top-seeded Bernards-Somerville-Middlesex in the semifinal round of the Haas Cup at the Mennen Arena in Morristown. Park Regional (9-9-3) will face second-seeded West Morris in the final round at Mennen Arena on Monday. Chase Olszewski...
Zach Guiffrida leads Clifton over Millburn - Boys ice hockey recap
Zach Guiffrida knocked in four goals, including the game-winner, as Clifton-Cedar Grove-Passaic Valley won, 11-4, over Millburn at Codey Arena in West Orange. Trevor Rascher and Ryan Montana added two goals apiece for Clifton (10-8-2) while Ryan Kratz, Leo Marzullo and James Troller each found the net. Jonah Toubes and...
South Brunswick edges Red Bank Regional - Boys ice hockey recap
Thomas Lagomarsino struck twice while Brody Jenne added another as South Brunswick won, 3-2, over Red Bank Regional at the Red Bank Armory. Andrew Selover stopped 29 of 31 shots to preserve the win for South Brunswick (5-10-2), which trailed 2-1 entering the final period. Henry Spencer and Anthony Pinto...
Boys ice hockey: Princeton defeats West Windsor-Plainsboro in Mercer County quarters (PHOTOS)
Second-seeded Princeton earned a one-sided victory at home over seventh-seeded West Windsor-Plainsboro, 5-0, in the quarterfinal round of the Mercer County Tournament at Mercer County Skating Center in West Windsor. The shutout represents the first of the season for Princeton and its first since a 10-0 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro...
Boys ice hockey: Big North Silver Cup, Preliminary Round recap
Brandon Field posted two goals and two assists for seventh-seeded Old Tappan as it defeated 10th-seeded Fair Lawn 6-2 at the Ice Vault in Wayne. Old Tappan (6-10-2) scored three goals in the first period to take a 3-0 lead, added another in the second and two more in the third. It outshot Fair Lawn 29-14 in the game, also converting on its only power-play chance.
Boys ice hockey: No. 6 Gloucester Catholic ousts No. 7 Princeton Day - Gordon Cup quarterfinal
Billy Sheridan marked two goals and two assists to help lead fourth-seeded Gloucester Catholic, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-3 win over fifth-seeded Princeton Day, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, in the quarterfinal round of the Gordon Cup at Hollydell Arena in Sewell. Gloucester...
Boys Basketball: North Jersey Interscholastic Conference Players of the Week for Feb. 8
Each week, NJ Advance Media will select five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in that area. These first selections are made from games played between Tuesday, Jan. 31, and Monday, Feb. 6. The decisions are ours to make, but feel free to send any nominations to the email address listed below. Here are the Players of the Week in the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference for Feb. 8:
Wrestling: Here are N.J.’s 22 remaining unbeaten grapplers as postseason begins
There’s only one word to describe it – carnage. That’s right, just 22 names are undefeated with the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics team wrestling tournaments now underway.
Boys Ice Hockey: Brick and Manasquan-Point Beach victorious in Handchen Cup quarters
Brendan Shaughnessy scored the game winning goal in overtime as fourth-seeded Manasquan-Point Pleasant Beach defeated fifth-seeded Howell-Matawan 5-4 in the quarterfinals of the Handchen Cup at Jersey Shore Arena, in Wall. Manasquan-Point Beach (8-8-1) has won four out of its last five games, and has defeated Howell-Matawan in each of...
Wrestling PHOTOS: Cranford at Warren Hills, North 2, Group 3 final, Feb. 8, 2023
Warren Hills is looking to go back to a state wrestling final, but Cranford has the ability to keep that from happening. Check out photos from the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North 2, Group 3 final Wednesday. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with...
Wrestling PHOTOS: Cherry Hill West at Shawnee, South Group 4 final, Feb. 8, 2023
Shawnee went for its second straight NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey Group 4 wrestling championship on Wednesday against sixth-seeded upstart Cherry Hill West. Check out photos from the match below. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience....
Wrestling: Hanover Park cruises past Hasbrouck Heights to take N2G1 sectional title
Top-seeded Hanover Park repeated as sectional champions by cruising to a 62-9 victory over Hasbrouck Heights in the sectional final of the North 2, Group 1 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics wrestling tournament, in East Hanover. The win gave the Hornets its ninth sectional title since 2011 and its 14th sectional title overall.
Hillsborough tops Princeton Day - Boys basketball recap
Ben Spitzer scored 14 points to lead Hillsborough as it defeated Princeton Day 59-30 in Princeton. Hillsborough (16-6) held a 32-15 after a 15-8 run in the first quarter and a 17-7 run in the second. It outscored Princeton Day 22-15 in the second half. Jayden Green also had 13...
Eli steps up again to help Paulsboro win 42nd sectional championship
For a kid who supposedly hates wrestling, Jordan Eli keeps coming up with clutch wins. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Somerset Tech over Henry Hudson - Girls basketball recap
Senior Maeve O’Sullivan scored a season-high 30 points as Somerset Tech beat Henry Hudson, 70-37 in Bridgewater. O’Sullivan connected on six of her team’s 12 three-point field goals. Senior Fiona Shanahan contributed 17 points and 10 assists to the winning effort, while junior Jayla Worthey had 10...
No. 13 Rutgers Prep tops Dwight-Englewood - Boys basketball recap
Cameron Piggee led the way for Rutgers Prep, No. 13 in NJ.com’s Top 20, with 25 points, three rebounds and six assists as it defeated Dwight-Englewood 80-54 in Englewood. Jordan Atkins also had 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists with Franklin Jones adding 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists, seven blocks and six steals. John Kelly tallied 14 points and six rebounds.
Wrestling: Mount Olive rolls past Morris Knolls to claim N1G4 crown
Top-seeded Mount Olive racked up the pins to take a 40-36 victory over Morris Knolls in the championship of the NJSIAA Rothman Orthopaedics North 1, Group 4 sectional tournament, in Flanders. Mount Olive (11-9) won eight of the 12 matches that were contested, as Morris Knolls (11-9) won the final...
Girls Basketball: West Windsor-Plainsboro South snaps streak, defeats Princeton Day
West Windsor-Plainsboro South got back into the win column by defeating Princeton Day 34-23, in Princeton. West Windsor-Plainsboro South (5-18) snapped a four game losing streak with the win. The Pirates will look to make it two straight wins on Saturday in the first round of the Mercer County Invitational.
