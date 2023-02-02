ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zach Guiffrida leads Clifton over Millburn - Boys ice hockey recap

Zach Guiffrida knocked in four goals, including the game-winner, as Clifton-Cedar Grove-Passaic Valley won, 11-4, over Millburn at Codey Arena in West Orange. Trevor Rascher and Ryan Montana added two goals apiece for Clifton (10-8-2) while Ryan Kratz, Leo Marzullo and James Troller each found the net. Jonah Toubes and...
South Brunswick edges Red Bank Regional - Boys ice hockey recap

Thomas Lagomarsino struck twice while Brody Jenne added another as South Brunswick won, 3-2, over Red Bank Regional at the Red Bank Armory. Andrew Selover stopped 29 of 31 shots to preserve the win for South Brunswick (5-10-2), which trailed 2-1 entering the final period. Henry Spencer and Anthony Pinto...
Boys ice hockey: Big North Silver Cup, Preliminary Round recap

Brandon Field posted two goals and two assists for seventh-seeded Old Tappan as it defeated 10th-seeded Fair Lawn 6-2 at the Ice Vault in Wayne. Old Tappan (6-10-2) scored three goals in the first period to take a 3-0 lead, added another in the second and two more in the third. It outshot Fair Lawn 29-14 in the game, also converting on its only power-play chance.
Boys Basketball: North Jersey Interscholastic Conference Players of the Week for Feb. 8

Each week, NJ Advance Media will select five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in that area. These first selections are made from games played between Tuesday, Jan. 31, and Monday, Feb. 6. The decisions are ours to make, but feel free to send any nominations to the email address listed below. Here are the Players of the Week in the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference for Feb. 8:
Somerset Tech over Henry Hudson - Girls basketball recap

Senior Maeve O’Sullivan scored a season-high 30 points as Somerset Tech beat Henry Hudson, 70-37 in Bridgewater. O’Sullivan connected on six of her team’s 12 three-point field goals. Senior Fiona Shanahan contributed 17 points and 10 assists to the winning effort, while junior Jayla Worthey had 10...
No. 13 Rutgers Prep tops Dwight-Englewood - Boys basketball recap

Cameron Piggee led the way for Rutgers Prep, No. 13 in NJ.com’s Top 20, with 25 points, three rebounds and six assists as it defeated Dwight-Englewood 80-54 in Englewood. Jordan Atkins also had 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists with Franklin Jones adding 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists, seven blocks and six steals. John Kelly tallied 14 points and six rebounds.
