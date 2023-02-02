ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

KLTV

Lufkin takes over dispatch duties for Diboll Police Department

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Diboll has been looking to make a change in the way it handles its dispatch system since May, 2022, according to Diboll City Manager Jason Arnold. “We have an obligation to make sure we’re spending all of our time, our money, tax payers’ money and our resources as efficiently and responsibly as we can,” Arnold said.
DIBOLL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

4-DAY SCHOOL WEEK: Is it working for East Texas?

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Across Texas, four-day school weeks have become popular, especially for schools serving rural areas. In fact, more than 40 districts currently go by this new schedule, and 12 of them are right here in East Texas. “Teachers, you know they work from 7:40 to 4:30 on Monday through Thursday, our students are scheduled […]
ATHENS, TX
messenger-news.com

Crockett ISD Plans New Construction, Plans CISD Police Department

CROCKETT – The Crockett Independent School District (CISD) held its regular board of trustees meeting Thursday, Jan. 26 at the CISD administration building. The school board met to discuss a construction project for their technology suite, hear 2021-2022 financial audit report and finalize plans to form a district police department.
CROCKETT, TX
KTRE

Update from scene of pedestrian struck by train in Lufkin

Longview health manager gives tips about how long unrefrigerated food will last during power outage. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Environmental Health Manager Leisha Kidd-Brooks about how long different types of food will last if there’s no power to the refrigerator. Deep East Texas experiencing standing flood waters...
LUFKIN, TX
CBS19

Railroad crossing cleared after train hits pedestrian in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas — Update: The pedestrian who was struck appears to have a broken arm but is not believed to be critically injured. According to the city of Lufkin, he told officers at the hospital that he was walking home from a nearby convenience store and attempted to beat the train to prevent standing in the rain.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man arrested for theft after sting operation

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested on Wednesday for theft after a sting operation, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Amos Lewis Keil, 36, of Lufkin, was charged with theft of property with previous convictions. This offense is a state-jail felony. The sheriff’s office said Keil was suspected of taking wheels, […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Winter 2023: Will Lufkin, Texas Get Snow This Year?

Our friends in Dallas and Austin are dealing with a ton of ice resulting in useless overpasses, power outages, and downed trees. We have remained relatively unscathed here in Deep East Texas. Yes, it's cold but it's not quite freezing. There has been a ton of rain and localized flooding...
LUFKIN, TX
inforney.com

From 2003: Officials race to region as tragic details unfold

NACOGDOCHES – National and state authorities descended on Nacogdoches County Saturday, investigating hundreds of debris sites believed to be remains of space shuttle Columbia and possibly its crew. Officials were not ready to confirm reports concerning the shuttles crew, but several possible sightings of human remains had been reported...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Flooding closes several roads in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Many Nacogdoches County roads are closed today due to high rain levels. Nacogdoches and surrounding counties have experienced significant rainfall over the last few days. Abby Scorsonelli, with Nacogdoches County Emergency Management says the county has closed 13 roads so far. “Road and bridge has been...
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

Suspect sought in Tyler County

A suspect known to occasionally reside in Polk County is being sought by the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) which is seeking the public’s help in apprehending the fugitive. Ephriam Otto Wilson III is wanted on two charges, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Wilson, 41, is...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

News Talk 860 KSFA

