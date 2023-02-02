Read full article on original website
The Best Places To Get Bubble Tea In East Texas
Bubble Tea is enjoying a boom right now thanks to a recent resurgence in the marketplace according to the Tea & Coffee trade journal. The treat goes by many other names, so you might know it as Boba Tea. Boba is actually a Taiwanese slang word for breasts. These round...
Lufkin takes over dispatch duties for Diboll Police Department
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Diboll has been looking to make a change in the way it handles its dispatch system since May, 2022, according to Diboll City Manager Jason Arnold. “We have an obligation to make sure we’re spending all of our time, our money, tax payers’ money and our resources as efficiently and responsibly as we can,” Arnold said.
4-DAY SCHOOL WEEK: Is it working for East Texas?
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Across Texas, four-day school weeks have become popular, especially for schools serving rural areas. In fact, more than 40 districts currently go by this new schedule, and 12 of them are right here in East Texas. “Teachers, you know they work from 7:40 to 4:30 on Monday through Thursday, our students are scheduled […]
Crockett ISD Plans New Construction, Plans CISD Police Department
CROCKETT – The Crockett Independent School District (CISD) held its regular board of trustees meeting Thursday, Jan. 26 at the CISD administration building. The school board met to discuss a construction project for their technology suite, hear 2021-2022 financial audit report and finalize plans to form a district police department.
Update from scene of pedestrian struck by train in Lufkin
Longview health manager gives tips about how long unrefrigerated food will last during power outage. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Environmental Health Manager Leisha Kidd-Brooks about how long different types of food will last if there’s no power to the refrigerator. Deep East Texas experiencing standing flood waters...
12 Things You Absolutely Can’t Donate To Goodwill In Central East Texas
You might be surprised at the number of things that Goodwill gets as donations that have to be thrown away. Even if it is something that they accept like the usual clothing, housewares, and electronics. Goodwill isn't just a place to dump your unwanted items, they fill multiple needs in...
Columbia 20 years later: How Nacogdoches became the center of attention
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — When space shuttle Columbia disintegrated on its descent in 2003, it catapulted the small east Texas city of Nacogdoches into big-time infamy. Thousands of people across Texas witnessed Columbia race across the Texas sky. What started as an awe-inspiring moment quickly turned into a gut-wrenching moment.
Get Ready for Closures, Detours in Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas
If your usual travel plans in Nacogdoches take you near downtown, be prepared to endure some delays and detours. A busy roadway just west of the brick streets of downtown Nacogdoches will be closed for repairs beginning Tuesday, February 7. This project on West Main Street will require lane closures...
What You Need To Know: Crumbl Cookie Grand Opening Friday In Lufkin, Texas
We all found out together that there was something yummy coming to the old Which Wich location in the South Loop Crossing Shopping Center back in August. Now just five months later their grand opening is upon us. There is a full day of activities planned during the grand opening...
Lufkin High School Students Shine at Regional BPA Conference
Congratulations are in order for a number of Lufkin High School students who recently competed at the Business Professionals of America (BPA) conference. The Area 5, Region 1 competition was held Saturday, January 28 at Dayton High School. Quite a few Panthers advanced to the BPA State Leadership Conference and...
20 Years Later, East Texas Remembers the Space Shuttle Tragedy
It was just a few seconds before 8 o'clock Central Time, February 1, 2003, when the last transmission was received from the Space Shuttle Columbia as it re-entered the Earth's atmosphere some 38 miles above the Dallas area. In response to a question, mission commander Rick Husband said "Roger", and...
Railroad crossing cleared after train hits pedestrian in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas — Update: The pedestrian who was struck appears to have a broken arm but is not believed to be critically injured. According to the city of Lufkin, he told officers at the hospital that he was walking home from a nearby convenience store and attempted to beat the train to prevent standing in the rain.
East Texas man arrested for theft after sting operation
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested on Wednesday for theft after a sting operation, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Amos Lewis Keil, 36, of Lufkin, was charged with theft of property with previous convictions. This offense is a state-jail felony. The sheriff’s office said Keil was suspected of taking wheels, […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Lufkin road closed during water main repairs
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The inside lanes and turn lane of South Timberland Drive in front of Shipley’s Donuts in Lufkin will be shut down for most of Friday while the city works to repair a water main leak. Officials with the city said repairs of the six inch leak will not completely block the […]
Up Your Social Game With This Selfie Studio In Nacogdoches, Texas
Selfie studios started popping up all over Texas during the pandemic. People are now regularly paying for time with lights, props, and backgrounds to make their Instagrams pop. Some of the patrons are professional photographers looking for something interesting for their clients’ shoots. Mostly it's just regular people looking for...
Winter 2023: Will Lufkin, Texas Get Snow This Year?
Our friends in Dallas and Austin are dealing with a ton of ice resulting in useless overpasses, power outages, and downed trees. We have remained relatively unscathed here in Deep East Texas. Yes, it's cold but it's not quite freezing. There has been a ton of rain and localized flooding...
From 2003: Officials race to region as tragic details unfold
NACOGDOCHES – National and state authorities descended on Nacogdoches County Saturday, investigating hundreds of debris sites believed to be remains of space shuttle Columbia and possibly its crew. Officials were not ready to confirm reports concerning the shuttles crew, but several possible sightings of human remains had been reported...
Flooding closes several roads in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Many Nacogdoches County roads are closed today due to high rain levels. Nacogdoches and surrounding counties have experienced significant rainfall over the last few days. Abby Scorsonelli, with Nacogdoches County Emergency Management says the county has closed 13 roads so far. “Road and bridge has been...
Lufkin man who killed mother, stabbed officer found not guilty by reason of insanity
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin man was not guilty by reason of insanity on Wednesday in the fatal stabbing of his mother and the stabbing of a Lufkin Police officer in 2021. According to Angelina County Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Stroud, the court ruled that Alejandro Sanabria, 27, was insane at the time of […]
Suspect sought in Tyler County
A suspect known to occasionally reside in Polk County is being sought by the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) which is seeking the public’s help in apprehending the fugitive. Ephriam Otto Wilson III is wanted on two charges, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Wilson, 41, is...
