cw34.com

Nurses of the future: IRSC receives $1.9 million grant to bolster nursing education

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Indian River State College has been awarded a $1.9 million PIPELINE Grant (Prepping Institutions, Programs, Employers and Learners through Incentives for Nursing Education) from the DeSantis Administration to go towards their nursing school, located at the Pruitt Campus in Port St. Lucie. This...
bocaratontribune.com

William H. Pitt Foundation Donates $1 Million to Center for Creative Education Generous Gift Kicks off Phase 2 of CCE’s Capital Campaign for New Campus

West Palm Beach, FL -Thanks to a generous gift from The William H. Pitt Foundation, the Center for Creative Education (CCE) will continue to expand its program offerings and serve even more students attending its signature programming at The Foundations School. Under the direction of longtime CCE supporter Pauline Pitt, the board of The William H. Pitt Foundation gifted CCE with a $1 million investment to support both capital construction as well as program scholarships for local students. Additionally, the 1,300-square-foot entry solarium at The Foundations School will be named after The William H. Pitt Foundation.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward School Board to select current or former administrator as interim leader

The next leader for Broward schools will likely be someone with close ties to the district, having served as a current or former administrator. The School Board will meet Tuesday to vote on a $365,000 separation package for Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, who will end a turbulent 18-month tenure nearly two years before her contract was set to expire. At the same meeting, the board will ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Jim Moran Institute Accepting Applications for the South Florida Small Business Executive Program

Fort Lauderdale, FL — The Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship, part of the Florida State University College of Business, is accepting applications for its Fall 2023 Small Business Executive Program (SBEP) held in South Florida. Offered at no cost to participants, the program is funded by The Jim Moran Foundation and Jan Moran and her late husband, automotive pioneer Jim Moran. The application deadline is Friday, March 31.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Jupiter Medical Center’s New Surgical Institute Marks Milestone with Topping Off Ceremony

The Johnny and Terry Gray Surgical Institute on track to be completed by end of 2023. February 3, 2023 – With the late afternoon sun as the backdrop, Jupiter Medical Center leadership, lead donors and construction partners gathered to witness the placement of the final structural beam for what will soon be the Johnny and Terry Gray Surgical Institute. The topping-off ceremony signifies progress for the construction project, which broke ground less than one year ago and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.
JUPITER, FL
wqcs.org

City of Fort Pierce Hosts 6th Annual Highwaymen Heritage Trail & Art Show

Fort Pierce - Sunday February 5, 2023: The City of Fort Pierce’s annual tribute to the world-renown Florida Highwaymen Artists and their contribution to the rich cultural history of Fort Pierce will be held Saturday, February 18 from 10 AM to 4 PM at Moore’s Creek Linear Park (435 N 7th Street), at the corner of Avenue D and 7th Street. Moore’s Creek Linear Park is located in the heart of the Lincoln Park neighborhood, the birthplace of the Highwaymen artists who are said to have begun the ‘Last Great American Art Movement of the 20th Century.”
FORT PIERCE, FL
Kristin Leigh Wilson

Free Admission Day: Ft. Pierce Manatee Center

2023 Free Admission Day Schedule: Manatee Observation & Education Center. Where: Manatee Observation & Education Center, 480 N Indian River Dr, Fort Pierce, FL 34950. The center has been absolutely delighted to offer this day, every month, since 2022. This is what the center says about the event:
FORT PIERCE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

County OKs high-density apartment complex next to LWB-area senior community

LAKE WORTH BEACH — Valencia Shores has lost its fight to block a high-density apartment complex from being built to the north of the 1,143-home retirement community. Palm Beach County commissioners approved plans by a 6-1 vote for the Villages at Windsor, a development that will abut Valencia Shores and include four buildings containing 187 apartments. Forty-seven will be workforce housing, where rents will be linked to one's income.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
bocaratontribune.com

“Famous T.V. and Motion Picture Actor Lorenzo Lamas Visits Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton as the Guest Speaker of the Week

Shares stories of his famous parents, Hollywood Icons, Arlene Dahl, Fernando Lamas and Esther Williams. Boca Raton, FL —You could hear a pin drop as Lorenzo Lamas, guest speaker at the Friday lunch meeting for the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton recently shared heartwarming and entertaining stories about growing up as the son of famous MGM Hollywood Icons, Arlene Dahl, Fernando Lamas and stepmom Esther Williams.
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Crisis on the Coastline: Florida National Guard on patrol

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Each day an increasing number of Cuban and Haitian refugees make the dangerous journey by boat across open water to Florida's southern coastline. To slow the flood of migrants, last month Gov. Ron DeSantis mobilized the Florida National Guard to help Federal and...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Deerfield News

Deerfield Beach Residents Who Vote By Mail Must Request Ballots For Upcoming Municipal Election

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-All Florida residents must request a ballot in order to vote in upcoming municipal elections as well as for election day voting. You must go online to request the ballot from The Supervisor of Elections in Broward County. Municipal elections for the City of Deerfield Beach will be held on March 14, 2023.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL

