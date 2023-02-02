Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Nurses of the future: IRSC receives $1.9 million grant to bolster nursing education
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Indian River State College has been awarded a $1.9 million PIPELINE Grant (Prepping Institutions, Programs, Employers and Learners through Incentives for Nursing Education) from the DeSantis Administration to go towards their nursing school, located at the Pruitt Campus in Port St. Lucie. This...
bocaratontribune.com
William H. Pitt Foundation Donates $1 Million to Center for Creative Education Generous Gift Kicks off Phase 2 of CCE’s Capital Campaign for New Campus
West Palm Beach, FL -Thanks to a generous gift from The William H. Pitt Foundation, the Center for Creative Education (CCE) will continue to expand its program offerings and serve even more students attending its signature programming at The Foundations School. Under the direction of longtime CCE supporter Pauline Pitt, the board of The William H. Pitt Foundation gifted CCE with a $1 million investment to support both capital construction as well as program scholarships for local students. Additionally, the 1,300-square-foot entry solarium at The Foundations School will be named after The William H. Pitt Foundation.
'Dream difficult dreams': Leaders advise students at Wellington Black History Month forum
WELLINGTON — Why does it matter to work on your passions? How do you open a business? What does it take to succeed in the professional world?. Eleven Black business owners, doctors and community leaders from around Palm Beach County answered these questions for local students Wednesday during Wellington's first Black History Month forum.
Broward School Board to select current or former administrator as interim leader
The next leader for Broward schools will likely be someone with close ties to the district, having served as a current or former administrator. The School Board will meet Tuesday to vote on a $365,000 separation package for Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, who will end a turbulent 18-month tenure nearly two years before her contract was set to expire. At the same meeting, the board will ...
bocaratontribune.com
Jim Moran Institute Accepting Applications for the South Florida Small Business Executive Program
Fort Lauderdale, FL — The Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship, part of the Florida State University College of Business, is accepting applications for its Fall 2023 Small Business Executive Program (SBEP) held in South Florida. Offered at no cost to participants, the program is funded by The Jim Moran Foundation and Jan Moran and her late husband, automotive pioneer Jim Moran. The application deadline is Friday, March 31.
School staffer on leave, used 'obscene language' around students, principal says
A staff member at Wellington Landings Middle School is on administrative leave and could face disciplinary action after using "highly offensive" language around students, the school's principal said.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Jupiter Medical Center’s New Surgical Institute Marks Milestone with Topping Off Ceremony
The Johnny and Terry Gray Surgical Institute on track to be completed by end of 2023. February 3, 2023 – With the late afternoon sun as the backdrop, Jupiter Medical Center leadership, lead donors and construction partners gathered to witness the placement of the final structural beam for what will soon be the Johnny and Terry Gray Surgical Institute. The topping-off ceremony signifies progress for the construction project, which broke ground less than one year ago and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.
WPBF News 25
Wellington middle school staff member on leave after video of racial slur surfaces
WELLINGTON, Fla. — A Wellington Landings Middle School staff member is on administrative leave after using "highly offensive and obscene language in the presence of students" Thursday. Lindsay Ingersoll, the school principal, sent a message to guardians and staff Friday stating that there is an open investigation into the...
Carver Middle School marching band back in action after almost a decade
In 2013, the Carver Middle School marching band stopped its performances for nearly a decade. The reasons for that stoppage are unclear, as the school has had several administrators since then.
cw34.com
Two local women Orthopedic Surgeons sending a message ahead of Natl. Women Physician's Day
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — People in certain careers would say there's a stigma surrounding female workers in STEM fields. This Thursday, a day before National Women Physician's Day, two local female Orthopedic Surgeons are using the annual day to highlight how women make up only 8-percent of workers in the Orthopedic world.
Manatees draw audience's attention during presentation at FPL's ManateeFest
Heartwarming, ironic moments were captured in a Facebook live [fb.watch] during the seventh ManateeFest at FPL’s Manatee Lagoon on Saturday.
wqcs.org
City of Fort Pierce Hosts 6th Annual Highwaymen Heritage Trail & Art Show
Fort Pierce - Sunday February 5, 2023: The City of Fort Pierce’s annual tribute to the world-renown Florida Highwaymen Artists and their contribution to the rich cultural history of Fort Pierce will be held Saturday, February 18 from 10 AM to 4 PM at Moore’s Creek Linear Park (435 N 7th Street), at the corner of Avenue D and 7th Street. Moore’s Creek Linear Park is located in the heart of the Lincoln Park neighborhood, the birthplace of the Highwaymen artists who are said to have begun the ‘Last Great American Art Movement of the 20th Century.”
Free Admission Day: Ft. Pierce Manatee Center
2023 Free Admission Day Schedule: Manatee Observation & Education Center. Where: Manatee Observation & Education Center, 480 N Indian River Dr, Fort Pierce, FL 34950. The center has been absolutely delighted to offer this day, every month, since 2022. This is what the center says about the event:
County OKs high-density apartment complex next to LWB-area senior community
LAKE WORTH BEACH — Valencia Shores has lost its fight to block a high-density apartment complex from being built to the north of the 1,143-home retirement community. Palm Beach County commissioners approved plans by a 6-1 vote for the Villages at Windsor, a development that will abut Valencia Shores and include four buildings containing 187 apartments. Forty-seven will be workforce housing, where rents will be linked to one's income.
bocaratontribune.com
“Famous T.V. and Motion Picture Actor Lorenzo Lamas Visits Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton as the Guest Speaker of the Week
Shares stories of his famous parents, Hollywood Icons, Arlene Dahl, Fernando Lamas and Esther Williams. Boca Raton, FL —You could hear a pin drop as Lorenzo Lamas, guest speaker at the Friday lunch meeting for the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton recently shared heartwarming and entertaining stories about growing up as the son of famous MGM Hollywood Icons, Arlene Dahl, Fernando Lamas and stepmom Esther Williams.
WPBF News 25
'Very rewarding': City officials in Boynton Beach promote new home repair and assistance program
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Relief is here for some Boynton Beach residents who are in need of funding for home repairs or help with purchasing a home. Community Improvement Division Manager R.J Ramirez said homeowners who are income eligible may now apply to receive up to $25,000 for home repairs.
cw34.com
Crisis on the Coastline: Florida National Guard on patrol
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Each day an increasing number of Cuban and Haitian refugees make the dangerous journey by boat across open water to Florida's southern coastline. To slow the flood of migrants, last month Gov. Ron DeSantis mobilized the Florida National Guard to help Federal and...
Deerfield News
Deerfield Beach Residents Who Vote By Mail Must Request Ballots For Upcoming Municipal Election
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-All Florida residents must request a ballot in order to vote in upcoming municipal elections as well as for election day voting. You must go online to request the ballot from The Supervisor of Elections in Broward County. Municipal elections for the City of Deerfield Beach will be held on March 14, 2023.
What you need to know about Brightline's upcoming 110 mph train tests in Palm Beach County
The next phase of Brightline's $2.7 billion connection from South Florida to Orlando will take place in the form of testing trains at 110 mph in West Palm Beach and northern Palm Beach County. Here's everything Palm Beach County residents need to know. ...
'Vibrant and fierce': Family, friends remember Wellington mother killed in murder-suicide
WEST PALM BEACH — Milly Taylor first met Brittany Dyan Carter in Royal Palm Beach when she was about 8 years old. Taylor sold Carter's mom their first house. Over two decades later, she hired Carter as a real estate agent on her Keyes Realty team. She made the offer Jan. 19.
