Salisbury, MD

Salisbury woman sentenced in scheme to steal funds from Wi-Hi Band Boosters

By Kristian Jaime, Salisbury Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 3 days ago
A former treasurer for the Wicomico High School Band Boosters pleaded guilty to one count of theft scheme from $1,500 to $25,000 in circuit court Wednesday.

Brooke Cook, 32, of Salisbury was sentenced to five years with all but six months suspended to be served on home detention. Following that, Cook will be on three years of supervised probation and will be required to pay $15,085.04 in restitution to the Wicomico High School Band Boosters.

According to the Office of the State's Attorney, between December 2021 and June 2022, Cook stole more than $15,000 by fraudulently using a band boosters’ debit card for her own personal benefit. In addition to using the debit card at multiple stores throughout Wicomico County, she used Band Booster funds to make payments on her mortgage and her car loan, prosecutors say.

On July 13, 2022, the Wicomico County Sheriffs Office Criminal Investigation Division was notified by the administration of Wicomico High School that there was a subject stealing funds from the Band Boosters account. On Aug. 16, 2022 Cook was served with a criminal summons for embezzlement and related charges.

Assistant State’s Attorney Kyle J.F. Colbert prosecuted the case, with Judge S. James Sarbanes handing down the sentence.

Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

ABOUT

DelmarvaNow focuses on in-depth and breaking news, sports, things to do at the beach and features on Delmarva, including Salisbury Md., Ocean City Maryland, Delaware beaches and the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

 http://delmarvanow.com

