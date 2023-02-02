Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023
Both the travel and telehealth industries have undergone rapid changes in the last few years. Teladoc is shaving net losses and seeing rapid adoption in its core business segments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Mercedes Just Beat Tesla To a Key Electric Vehicle Milestone
It's still early, but the German manufacturer takes a big step toward an EV end-goal
Car buyers frustrated with inventory shortages should head to a Ford or GM dealer
Auto dealers had more inventory in January than they did this time last year. That's good news for car-shoppers opting for certain brands.
Motley Fool
The Biggest Reason Why Rivian Could Be a Dark Horse EV Stock in 2023
Consumers seem more willing to try different brands when it comes to electric vehicles. Rivian has enough cash on hand to fund operations through 2025. The automaker has a backlog of orders and is accelerating production. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Carvana Surges Again Despite Its Difficulties
Shares of Carvana, the 'Amazon of used cars,' continue to rise this week.
CNBC
Here’s how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 into McDonald's 10 years ago
McDonald's customers are still "lovin' it" despite cutting back on restaurant spending due to inflation. For the fiscal fourth quarter, McDonald's reported earnings per share of $2.59 on $5.93 billion in revenue. That compares with earnings per share of $2.45 on $5.68 billion of revenue Wall Street expected, according to Refinitiv.
Motley Fool
Here's What Happens When You Leave a Lot of Money in Your Savings Account
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Even when interest rates are high, you...
I Delivered Food for DoorDash. Here's How Much I Earned in 2 Weeks
Tips matter a lot, as does the type of car you drive.
Leaked Amazon memo shows it only wants to hire students and new grads for entry-level software roles
Amazon will now only hire students and new grads for entry-level software positions, according to an internal memo shown to Insider.
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever. You’re reading a free article...
Retirees Can Double Their Money in 5 Years With These 3 Time-Tested Stocks
These highly profitable, industry-leading businesses can deliver triple-digit total returns for retired investors.
A laid-off Meta worker says she's struggling after not getting the 16 weeks of severance her fellow employees received: 'I'm going through my kids' closet and selling their old clothes'
Meta offered laid off employees a baseline four months of severance pay, except for workers cut from a year long diversity program.
Autoweek.com
This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8
General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
Motley Fool
4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire
A good deal of stocks appear to have begun a recovery from bear market lows. Depressed valuations make a fivefold (or more) rebound in many growth stocks increasingly likely. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Buy This Beaten-Down EV Stock Before It's Too Late
GM is ready to start ramping up its EV business, with major launches planned for this year. The company is targeting $50 billion in EV revenue and a production capacity of 1 million units by 2025. GM's longer-term goals are equally ambitious, and the company's EV initiatives can be funded...
Motley Fool
These 28 States Will Extend Emergency Food Benefit Payments Through February
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Some parts of the U.S. are still...
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023 for a Lifetime of Passive Income
If you buy these passive-income machines now, you could build a fortune.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street
E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Blackstone is stepping up evictions of hundreds of tenants across the US as a top exec vows 'cash-flow growth'
One of the country's biggest landlords, the $975 billion investment firm has primarily increased efforts to evict tenants in Georgia and Florida.
CNET
What Is the Average Credit Card Debt in the US?
Carrying thousands in credit card debt has become normal for many Americans. The average credit card balance is $5,589, according to a 2022 Experian report. Last year, total credit card debt in the US rose by $38 billion from Q2 to Q3, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. With high inflation driving up the cost of everyday essentials, it's not surprising that some are turning to credit cards to finance purchases.
Comments / 0