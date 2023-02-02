ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

Both the travel and telehealth industries have undergone rapid changes in the last few years. Teladoc is shaving net losses and seeing rapid adoption in its core business segments.
Motley Fool

The Biggest Reason Why Rivian Could Be a Dark Horse EV Stock in 2023

Consumers seem more willing to try different brands when it comes to electric vehicles. Rivian has enough cash on hand to fund operations through 2025. The automaker has a backlog of orders and is accelerating production.
CNBC

Here’s how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 into McDonald's 10 years ago

McDonald's customers are still "lovin' it" despite cutting back on restaurant spending due to inflation. For the fiscal fourth quarter, McDonald's reported earnings per share of $2.59 on $5.93 billion in revenue. That compares with earnings per share of $2.45 on $5.68 billion of revenue Wall Street expected, according to Refinitiv.
Motley Fool

Here's What Happens When You Leave a Lot of Money in Your Savings Account

Even when interest rates are high, you...
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever.
Autoweek.com

This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8

General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
Motley Fool

4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

A good deal of stocks appear to have begun a recovery from bear market lows. Depressed valuations make a fivefold (or more) rebound in many growth stocks increasingly likely.
Motley Fool

Buy This Beaten-Down EV Stock Before It's Too Late

GM is ready to start ramping up its EV business, with major launches planned for this year. The company is targeting $50 billion in EV revenue and a production capacity of 1 million units by 2025. GM's longer-term goals are equally ambitious, and the company's EV initiatives can be funded...
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street

E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term.
CNET

What Is the Average Credit Card Debt in the US?

Carrying thousands in credit card debt has become normal for many Americans. The average credit card balance is $5,589, according to a 2022 Experian report. Last year, total credit card debt in the US rose by $38 billion from Q2 to Q3, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. With high inflation driving up the cost of everyday essentials, it's not surprising that some are turning to credit cards to finance purchases.
