Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Police fatally shot an Ohio man as he was clearing out his grandmother's house, according to familySherif SaadWyoming, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Among The Countless Guests Of Ohio’s Oldest Hotel Founded In 1803 Are 12 Erstwhile U.S. PresidentsMadocLebanon, OH
Popular grocery chain opens new and improved store location in OhioKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
miamistudent.net
Fairness can prevail with the help of Miami University and Attorney General Yost
Students and graduates of Miami University can be proud that our school is recognized nationally as a “Public Ivy” and a top 50 national public university. The education, resources, campus life and our college town of Oxford are among the best in the nation. It’s because of these factors that I, like so many others, decided to attend Miami.
miamistudent.net
How Greek Life organizations get suspended – and come back
Miami University’s Pi Beta Phi chapter was suspended after its 2017 spring formal where guests went to the bathroom in sinks, broke items and behaved generally unruly. Now, it’s making its return to campus in the 2023-2024 academic year. Approximately one third of Miami's undergraduate student population is...
New Middletown superintendent becomes first woman to lead the district
On March 1, Deborah Houser becomes Middletown's superintendent, the first woman to hold this position in its 170-year history.
miamistudent.net
Transforming Oxford’s landfill into solar energy
And eventually, its surface could sustain enough solar power to run the city. In 2021, Oxford signed a three-year exercisable lease option giving BQ Energy Development the right to build and manage a solar farm on its 20-acre closed landfill on Riggs Road. However, Clean Capital acquired the company the same year, stunting the process indefinitely.
YAHOO!
Opinion: Mayor's tax abatement proposal will only worsen racial segregation
We live in a racially segregated city. National studies have rated Cincinnati to be among the most-segregated cities in the United States. But our eyes, as well, tell us that Cincinnati is deeply segregated. The Eastern Caucasian neighborhoods of Hyde Park, Mount Lookout, Columbia-Tusculum, Oakley and Mount Adams are almost...
WCPO
Warren County elementary school removes student, investigates ‘kill list’
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Two Warren County school districts are investigating school threat incidents this week. One involved a fourth-grader at Waynesville Elementary School who reportedly had a list of first names of classmates being passed among themselves with the word “kill” on it. Students named on the list were sitting at the same table when the note was turned over to a staff member.
dayton.com
What is the new Women’s Art Club of Hamilton?
Group meets monthly for talks and demonstrations. The Women’s Art Club of Hamilton is bringing local women together through creation and friendship. The Journal-News asked founder Elizabeth Rohrbaugh, an artist and educator, to tell us the mission of this newly formed group. “I started the Women’s Art Club of...
wyso.org
Residents speak out about AES proposal to raise electric rates
Some residents spoke out on Thursday night about a proposal that would raise their electricity rates by up to $4 a month. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio held a hearing in Dayton on AES Ohio's application with the state for its electric security plan. An electric security plan gives...
WLWT 5
Local nonprofits offer CPR classes for free
CINCINNATI — In an emergency, every second counts. Medical Professionals say every moment that passes in an emergency is muscle loss. True Community joined with Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and The Center For Closing The Health Gap in outreach to protect those precious moments and save lives. Nnamdi...
oxfordobserver.org
Oxford businesses receive critical and non-critical violations
Since Dec. 5, the Butler County Health Department inspected 56 Oxford eateries, finding critical violations at 19 establishments. The eateries cited were:. Happy Kitchen, 32 W. High St., inspected Jan. 9, received four critical and seven non-critical violations. Critical violations included the inability to demonstrate knowledge of food safety; not properly protecting food from contamination, not holding cold foods at the proper temperature; and not properly dating refrigerated, ready-to-eat foods. All critical violations were corrected during the inspection.
miamistudent.net
Eye on Miami – Cathy Wagner
Eye on Miami is a new series profiling Miami's stylish professors!. Style is a language – and Miami University English professor Cathy Wagner is fluent in it. As a traveling poet, she used to give readings of her own writing to crowds of fellow artists across the country. It exposed her to various new fashions, inspired by arguably the most hip people around.
eaglecountryonline.com
Two Complete City of Lawrenceburg Laborer Apprentice Program
Congratulations to Blake Collins and Ben Munoz. Lawrenceburg Mayor Kelly Mollaun with Blake Collins and Ben Munoz. Photo provided. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The City of Lawrenceburg has recognized two individuals for completing the 4-year Laborer Apprentice Program. Blake and Ben successfully completed the training requirements as well as on the...
Why is everyone wearing red today?
More than 44 percent of women aged 20 and older are living with some form of cardiovascular disease. Additionally, heart disease is the number one killer of new moms.
ems1.com
Lawsuit: Patient had heart attack after Ky. medics administered wrong drug in ambulance
NEWPORT, Ky. — A woman who fell and hit her head while at a theater in Kentucky said she was taken away in an ambulance as she suffered a deep cut and injury. But while being treated in the ambulance, she was given the wrong medication, which caused her to have a heart attack, according to a lawsuit recently filed in Campbell County.
WLWT 5
Moeller's Marshall unveils final four schools ahead of commitment
CINCINNATI — Moeller running back Jordan Marshall, one of the top running backs in the country, has unveiled his top four schools. Among Marshall's final decisions are three Big 10 programs - Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio State - as well as Tennessee out of the SEC. This content is...
kiss951.com
Queen City Audio & Appliances Is Celebrating Veterans & More
Queen City Audio & Appliances is always connecting with community stakeholders and giving back. Fran Marie had the pleasure of interviewing Victoria Alicea, Director of Marketing @ Queen City Audio, Video, and Appliances regarding their past events and new ones.
Daily Advocate
Fair Board approves plan for new buildings
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Agricultural Society has come up with its building plan and it will include three phases. Visitors to the fair could see changes as soon as the 2023 fair. Following an executive session that lasted more than an hour, directors emerged to approve the plan.
Fox 19
Covington woman made terroristic threats against school teachers, prosecutor says
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Covington woman is behind bars accused of threatening to “take out” multiple teachers at her daughter school, Latonia Elementary. Family members contest the charges, saying she was only upset because her daughter was being bullied. Cierra Wright was arrested Wednesday. She is...
Springfield family files lawsuit against military in daughter’s death
In October 2022, the family of Kaylie Harris obtained an attorney and filed a wrongful death and medical malpractice lawsuit against the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force. They say her suicide was triggered by a sexual assault that was the result of a hate crime.
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Threads of Miami Valley needs your clothing
We’ve previously shared information about Threads of Miami Valley, a free clothing resource in Miamisburg for adults and children. The boutique is open by appointment and offers clothing options for all sizes and ages. There are no residency or income requirements. During an appointment, individuals may shop for themselves, their children and often for other family members.
