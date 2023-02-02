ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, OH

miamistudent.net

Fairness can prevail with the help of Miami University and Attorney General Yost

Students and graduates of Miami University can be proud that our school is recognized nationally as a “Public Ivy” and a top 50 national public university. The education, resources, campus life and our college town of Oxford are among the best in the nation. It’s because of these factors that I, like so many others, decided to attend Miami.
OXFORD, OH
miamistudent.net

How Greek Life organizations get suspended – and come back

Miami University’s Pi Beta Phi chapter was suspended after its 2017 spring formal where guests went to the bathroom in sinks, broke items and behaved generally unruly. Now, it’s making its return to campus in the 2023-2024 academic year. Approximately one third of Miami's undergraduate student population is...
miamistudent.net

Transforming Oxford’s landfill into solar energy

And eventually, its surface could sustain enough solar power to run the city. In 2021, Oxford signed a three-year exercisable lease option giving BQ Energy Development the right to build and manage a solar farm on its 20-acre closed landfill on Riggs Road. However, Clean Capital acquired the company the same year, stunting the process indefinitely.
OXFORD, OH
WCPO

Warren County elementary school removes student, investigates ‘kill list’

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Two Warren County school districts are investigating school threat incidents this week. One involved a fourth-grader at Waynesville Elementary School who reportedly had a list of first names of classmates being passed among themselves with the word “kill” on it. Students named on the list were sitting at the same table when the note was turned over to a staff member.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

What is the new Women’s Art Club of Hamilton?

Group meets monthly for talks and demonstrations. The Women’s Art Club of Hamilton is bringing local women together through creation and friendship. The Journal-News asked founder Elizabeth Rohrbaugh, an artist and educator, to tell us the mission of this newly formed group. “I started the Women’s Art Club of...
HAMILTON, OH
wyso.org

Residents speak out about AES proposal to raise electric rates

Some residents spoke out on Thursday night about a proposal that would raise their electricity rates by up to $4 a month. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio held a hearing in Dayton on AES Ohio's application with the state for its electric security plan. An electric security plan gives...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Local nonprofits offer CPR classes for free

CINCINNATI — In an emergency, every second counts. Medical Professionals say every moment that passes in an emergency is muscle loss. True Community joined with Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and The Center For Closing The Health Gap in outreach to protect those precious moments and save lives. Nnamdi...
CINCINNATI, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Oxford businesses receive critical and non-critical violations

Since Dec. 5, the Butler County Health Department inspected 56 Oxford eateries, finding critical violations at 19 establishments. The eateries cited were:. Happy Kitchen, 32 W. High St., inspected Jan. 9, received four critical and seven non-critical violations. Critical violations included the inability to demonstrate knowledge of food safety; not properly protecting food from contamination, not holding cold foods at the proper temperature; and not properly dating refrigerated, ready-to-eat foods. All critical violations were corrected during the inspection.
OXFORD, OH
miamistudent.net

Eye on Miami – Cathy Wagner

Eye on Miami is a new series profiling Miami's stylish professors!. Style is a language – and Miami University English professor Cathy Wagner is fluent in it. As a traveling poet, she used to give readings of her own writing to crowds of fellow artists across the country. It exposed her to various new fashions, inspired by arguably the most hip people around.
OXFORD, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Two Complete City of Lawrenceburg Laborer Apprentice Program

Congratulations to Blake Collins and Ben Munoz. Lawrenceburg Mayor Kelly Mollaun with Blake Collins and Ben Munoz. Photo provided. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The City of Lawrenceburg has recognized two individuals for completing the 4-year Laborer Apprentice Program. Blake and Ben successfully completed the training requirements as well as on the...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WLWT 5

Moeller's Marshall unveils final four schools ahead of commitment

CINCINNATI — Moeller running back Jordan Marshall, one of the top running backs in the country, has unveiled his top four schools. Among Marshall's final decisions are three Big 10 programs - Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio State - as well as Tennessee out of the SEC. This content is...
CINCINNATI, OH
kiss951.com

Queen City Audio & Appliances Is Celebrating Veterans & More

Queen City Audio & Appliances is always connecting with community stakeholders and giving back. Fran Marie had the pleasure of interviewing Victoria Alicea, Director of Marketing @ Queen City Audio, Video, and Appliances regarding their past events and new ones.
CINCINNATI, OH
Daily Advocate

Fair Board approves plan for new buildings

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Agricultural Society has come up with its building plan and it will include three phases. Visitors to the fair could see changes as soon as the 2023 fair. Following an executive session that lasted more than an hour, directors emerged to approve the plan.
GREENVILLE, OH
dayton.com

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Threads of Miami Valley needs your clothing

We’ve previously shared information about Threads of Miami Valley, a free clothing resource in Miamisburg for adults and children. The boutique is open by appointment and offers clothing options for all sizes and ages. There are no residency or income requirements. During an appointment, individuals may shop for themselves, their children and often for other family members.
MIAMISBURG, OH

