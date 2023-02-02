Read full article on original website
Related
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn Board of Trustees approves construction of new STEM and agriculture complex
On Friday, the Auburn University Board of Trustees granted final approval for the construction of a new science, technology, engineering, mathematics and agricultural academic building complex. Initially approved on Sept. 20, 2020, the project will consist of three buildings totaling 265,000 sq. ft. to replace existing spaces no longer suitable...
Comments / 0