ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
Auburn Plainsman

Auburn Board of Trustees approves construction of new STEM and agriculture complex

On Friday, the Auburn University Board of Trustees granted final approval for the construction of a new science, technology, engineering, mathematics and agricultural academic building complex. Initially approved on Sept. 20, 2020, the project will consist of three buildings totaling 265,000 sq. ft. to replace existing spaces no longer suitable...
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy