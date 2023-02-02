Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
New Balance Offers Three 2002R’s in Its New "Denim Pack"
Quickly following up on Teddy Santis’ Made in USA collection, New Balance has just presented a new “Denim Pack” of its 2002R silhouette. Over recent times, New Balance has expanded its 2002R offering, showcasing the model with fresh colorways, collaborations — with the likes of atmos — and even with slight adaptations, such as its recently-unveiled “Nightwatch Green” iteration with removable pouches on the upper.
hypebeast.com
Nike ACG’s Mountain Fly GORE-TEX "Khaki" Is Being Reissued
Nike’s ACG umbrella is reissuing its Mountain Fly GORE-TEX hiker silhouette and it is soon to be available once again in an earthy “Khaki” colorway. Since debuting the model in October 2020, the waterproof sneaker has been a regular option for avid hikers due to its durable rubber and grippy outsole. Additionally, the shoe is also highly performance-driven with the enhanced uppers featuring two differentiating grid patterns to prevent water or snow slush from seeping into the wearer’s socks.
goodmorningamerica.com
How to know when it's time for new sneakers
Did you know that working out in old sneakers can do more harm to your body than good?. According to podiatrist Dr. Priya Parthasarathy, you should test your sneakers to see if it is time for new ones. "Most experts say [you should replace shoes after every] 300 to 500...
hypebeast.com
Mr. Bailey’s adidas Originals “OZLUCENT” Sneaker Releases Next Week
Update: Mr. Bailey has shared via Instagram that his collaborative “OZLUCENT” sneaker with adidas Originals is scheduled to launch February 9 via adidas at a price of $160 USD. In addition to this, he mentioned an early access opportunity with a sign up page now appearing on his personal website.
hypebeast.com
Nike Presents New Air Max Plus Sneaker Inspired By The Nation of Brazil
Is continuing its close affiliation with the Brazilian national football team with a new iteration of its Air Max Plus. The Swoosh and Brazil have been close collaborators since 1996 and have worked together over a total of seven World Cup competitions. During that time, Nike has designed some of the cleanest football jerseys to hit the pitch — check out the 1998 home jersey for proof of that — and this new sneaker takes inspiration from the classic colors of the team’s jersey and national flag.
sneakernews.com
A Cool Olive And Green Outfit Appears On This Modified Nike Air Max Plus
The Nike Air Max Plus is currently celebrating its 25th birthday. As such, the design is expected to release in dozens of old and new styles – including an olive and black option. Built with speed lacing toggles, the unreleased pair features a mesh and fuse mix of materials...
Complex
‘Fuchsia Dream’ Nike Air Max 1 Women’s Releasing in 2023
Nike’s plans for women’s Air Max 1 colorways for the second half of this year include a bright “Fuchsia Dream” pair, one inspired by collectible toys, and another done in premium tan materials, according to an internal brand document viewed by Complex. The women’s “Fuchsia Dream”...
Meet the Black-owned business behind the new Nike Air Force 1 design
Jennifer Ford, the owner of the Houston shoe boutique Premium Goods, has linked up with the world’s largest athletic apparel company, Nike, to deliver a high-fashion version of the iconic Air Force 1 shoe. Ford became the only Black female entrepreneur to own a sneaker retail store in the country when she opened in 2004, according to Vogue magazine. Her designs are inspired by her daughter Sophia and niece Bella, who Ford named the shoes after.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air More Uptempo Slides Are Releasing In The OG “Black/White”
Hate it or love it, the Nike Air More Uptempo Slides have only begun to stake their claim within the Beaverton brand’s slip-on catalog. Continuing to add a diverse level of design language into the Scottie Pippen-endorsed silhouette, a monochromatic black/white ensemble invigorates the latest ensemble. Last receiving the...
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at These Unreleased Virgil Abloh-Designed "Faux Fur" Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s
Images of an unreleased pair of Virgil Abloh-designed x Nike Air Force 1 have just been teased by Don C. For a better look, ph_community has made a cleaner mockup of the faux cur-covered sneaker. Made from hues of orange, pink, and yellow, the silhouette is hardly distinguishable minus the...
hypebeast.com
Marcus Brutus and the Nike Air Flightposite 1 for Hypebeast’s Sole Mates
Marcus Brutus’s studio is a creative haven, one that allows him to render captivating and figurative paintings illustrating Black life. His richly-colored worksand pull inspiration from music, sports, literature, photography and socio-political history. “Black culture was always a subject that I would explore and read about”, Brutus tells Hypebeast. “So when it became time to decide what I wanted my work to depict and represent, that was the easiest choice.”
Tiffany and Nike Tease Upcoming Collaboration After Sneaker Photos Leak
Call it a meeting of the minds. Speculation that Tiffany & Co. is collaborating with Nike was confirmed Sunday when the two brands released a visual teaser to officially reveal their tie-up. The teaser was posted to both Tiffany and Nike’s social media accounts, and was also featured in a New York Times ad in the paper’s Sunday print edition. It shows a Tiffany blue shoe box with a Nike swoosh and says, “A legendary pair.”More from WWDInside Tiffany & Co.'s Party Celebrating its Miami Holiday ResidenceLouis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening EventFirst Look at Supreme's Collaboration With Tiffany Rumors around the collaboration...
Elle
How to Get Your Hands on a Pair of Adidas Samba Sneakers
There’s something about sneakers that seems to make everyone, and I mean everyone, stop in their tracks—literally. Over the past handful of years, specific styles like the Adidas Stan Smith, Nike AF1s, and New Balance’s 990s and 550s have taken to the streets in waves, where seemingly every sartorially savvy person donned a pair (or two). Up next? The Adidas Samba sneaker.
Gear Patrol
Why Right Now Is the Best Time to Buy a Pax Weed Vape
Way back in 2007, a company called Ploom was founded with the aim of revolutionizing the vaporizer industry. A few years later, in 2012, the original Pax weed vape was born. By 2017, Ploom rebranded as Pax Labs (styled simply as Pax) and the company had already moved onto the Pax 3 weed vape, which would go on to dominate the weed vape industry until this past year when it was usurped by its successor, the Pax Plus.
sneakernews.com
Nike SB Ushers In A Brand New Box Era
Officially formed back in 2002, Nike SB is the brainchild of the late Sandy Bodecker, whose vision encompassed much more than simply crafting shoes for skateboarding. During the sub-label’s conception, Bodecker not only listened to the community but immersed himself in it, all the while familiarizing himself with the shops and skaters that helped turn the sport into what it is today.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stussy x Nike Air Penny 2 “Fossil” Revealed: Details
Stussy is one of the best streetwear brands in the entire world. They have had an amazing catalog of pieces throughout the years. Additionally, they have some pretty dope collaborations with huge brands like Nike. Over the last decade, Nike and Stussy have teamed up for some pretty cool shoes.
