2 Teams that could trade Detroit Lions for No. 6 pick
In case you have not heard by now, the Detroit Lions currently have two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. They have the No. 18 overall pick, which they earned for finishing with a 9-8 record in 2022, and they also have the No. 6 overall pick, which they acquire via the Los Angeles Rams as part of the 2021 trade for Matthew Stafford. That No. 6 pick could be a pick that is coveted by teams looking to trade up for a quarterback.
Eagles could suffer massive loss before Super Bowl even starts
The Philadelphia Eagles could potentially lose a member of their coaching staff just prior to the start of Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles are over a week away from competing in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, AZ. They reached this point after finishing the season with a 14-3 record, the best in the NFC, and defeating the rival New York Giants in the Divisional Round and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
Jerry Jones puts Dak on notice, targets Heisman Trophy finalist QB at Senior Bowl
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn’t walking back his comments on drafting a quarterback in 2023 anytime soon. In fact, Jones seems to have his eye on one intriguing target in the Senior Bowl. On Thursday, Jerry Jones said the Dallas Cowboys are committed to drafting a quarterback this...
Detroit Lions linked to S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
Ever since Brad Holmes took over as general manager of the Detroit Lions, he has made it very clear that he believes in building a core roster through the NFL Draft. Well, Holmes now has two offseasons under his belt, and he has stayed true to building through the draft, as he is yet to make a huge splash in free agency. Could Holmes switch gears in free agency and sign S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson when the free agency period begins?
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
Detroit Lions’ most significant off-season need
Following the 2021 regular season, there was no question about it that the Detroit Lions had a plethora of off-season needs, and they addressed some of those needs via free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft. When it comes to the defensive side of the ball, GM Brad Holmes was able to improve the defensive line by adding the likes of Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston. He also added LB rookies Malcolm Rodriguez and S Kerby Joseph, who made tangible impacts in 2022. As far as the offensive side of the ball goes, WR DJ Chark was signed as a free agent and WR Jameson Williams was selected in the draft. The team was certainly improved in 2022, but the hope is that they can add a few more pieces during the upcoming offseason, and win the NFC North in 2023.
MLive.com
Jack Morris speaks out on TV split with Detroit Tigers
FLINT – Jack Morris won’t be part of the Detroit Tigers television broadcast team this season but that’s OK with the Hall of Fame pitcher. Morris said Saturday that there are no hard feelings over the split with the Tigers, for whom he spent 14 seasons pitching before joining the TV crew for the first time in 2015.
MLive.com
Watch: Jared Goff sharp at Pro Bowl, Amon-Ra St. Brown flips into pool for catch
The Pro Bowl is out, the Pro Bowl Games are in, and it was interesting if nothing else. Which as anyone watching the traditional Pro Bowl can attest, is at least an improvement. All four Detroit Lions Pro Bowlers participated in the first day of festivities on Thursday night, with...
Detroit Lions: Brad Holmes may roll the dice in 2023 NFL Draft
After starting off the 2022 season with a 1-6 record, there was plenty of talk about the Detroit Lions potentially “earning” the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But rather than throwing in the towel, the team rallied and ended up winning eight of their final ten games to finish with a 9-8 record. Because of that, Detroit just missed the playoffs, and rather than having the No. 1 pick, their selection will come at No. 18. That being said, GM Brad Holmes is not only going to have the No. 18 pick, but he is also going to have a serious chunk of house money to play with when the draft rolls around. Because of that, Holmes may just decide to roll the dice in the opening round.
Cowboys take a massive L with Kellen Moore replacement
The Dallas Cowboys have replaced Kellen Moore in-house, as they promoted offensive analyst Brian Schottenheimer to offensive coordinator. Kellen Moore and the Cowboys parted ways at the end of the season, with the Boise State product taking on a new challenge with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers feature one...
New Alabama defensive coordinator candidate has a touch of Iron-y
Alabama’s new defensive coordinator target is both a friendly face and a familiar foe. After winning so many Iron Bowls, Nick Saban could look to bring in some Steele to the Alabama equation. Unlike iron, steel does not rust. Although Kevin Steele is in his mid-60s, the Johnny Cash...
Jason Cabinda explains huge difference between Dan Campbell and Matt Patricia
When the Detroit Lions fired Jim Caldwell and hired Matt Patricia as their head coach prior to the 2018 season, the hope was that he would come in and take the team to the next level. Well, as we now know, rather than taking Detroit to the next level, Patricia pretty much burned the organization to the ground, and he ended up getting fired before the 2020 season was over. Now, Dan Campbell is running the show, and fullback Jason Cabinda sees some big differences.
3 teams that should steal Geno Smith from the Seahawks in NFL free agency
The Seattle Seahawks want Geno Smith back, but three other teams should swoop in and steal him away. Nobody expected such a dramatic turnaround and, quite frankly, late breakout from Geno Smith. But, that’s exactly what happened in 2022. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback was supposed to be a stopgap...
Alabama Crimson Tide: OC Hire & Latest News from Tuscaloosa
The Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator search finally came to a close on Friday, as Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees accepted an offer to take the same position at Alabama. Rees, a former Notre Dame quarterback, served as the OC in South Bend for three seasons after beginning his career as a quarterbacks coach. Many believe he will help instill a shift in the Alabama offense, returning the unit to more balanced, complementary football.
Vikings could have top defensive coordinator candidate stolen from them
The Minnesota Vikings could lose top defensive coordinator target Ejiro Evero to another team. With the Denver Broncos finally allowing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to interview with other teams, the Minnesota Vikings could have their top candidate stolen right out from under them. Given that the Broncos hired former New...
In-state four-star recruit Jacob Oden commits to Michigan football over MSU, others
Michigan’s football program put a bow on its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday. On Thursday, it added a key addition to its 2024 class. Harper Woods four-star athlete Jacob Oden made his college decision Thursday night in an announcement on 247Sports’ YouTube channel, choosing Michigan over other finalists Michigan State, Penn State, Iowa and Tennessee.
Detroit Lions Lose Coach
The Detroit Lions are coming off an incredibly promising season, finishing with a 9-8 record and just barely missing the playoffs. Everything seemed to go right for the team's offense, and under Dan Campbell's leadership, they came out prepared and ready to power through opposing teams.
Jacob Oden, 2024 four-star ATH from Harper Woods, picks Michigan football
Jacob Oden’s future is so bright, to borrow a phrase, he’s gotta wear shades. The 2024 four-star athlete from Harper Woods announced his commitment on Thursday night via 247 Sports on YouTube, opting to stay in state and head to Ann Arbor to play for coach Jim Harbaugh and Michigan football.
Derek Carr takes another shot at Raiders by going full-blown Rob Lowe
Derek Carr goes full-blown Rob Lowe as a big fan of the NFL, and not of the Las Vegas Raiders. Nobody is a bigger fan of the NFL than Rob Lowe. Derek Carr may have been drafted by them nine years ago, but his days as the franchise quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders are so over. He made it two more seasons with the Silver and Black than Parks and Recreation did on NBC. Even though Lowe literally changed the game beginning in Season 3, we all got tired of the Ben Wyatt and Leslie Knope sappiness really fast.
Hall of Fame pitcher Jack Morris weighs in on the outlook for 2023 Detroit Tigers
FLINT – Baseball spring training is a time for optimism, regardless of what has happened in the past. Players and die-hard fans believe that maybe this is the year their team breaks through and does something special. Nobody knows that better than Hall of Fame pitcher Jack Morris, who...
