New Brunswick, NJ

NJ.com

Rutgers basketball: 2nd best team in Big Ten? Scarlet Knights can soon prove Tom Izzo right

NEW YORK — Steve Pikiell huddled alongside his two veteran leaders for a quiet moment in the midst of the exuberant celebrations surrounding them. The scarlet-clad crowd packing out Madison Square Garden was soaking in the big Rutgers win led by this trio, a 61-55 triumph over Michigan State in which Caleb McConnell carried another elite defensive performance, Paul Mulcahy took over late with 17 second-half points and Pikiell orchestrated after losing one of his best players to injury early on.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers outlasts Wisconsin in thrilling Play4Kay contest

Different shades of pink splashed throughout Jersey Mike’s Arena, standing out from the large crowd during Rutgers 73-67 win over Wisconsin in its annual Play4Kay contest on Sunday. Fans waved pink shakers and cheered loudly, bringing an electric atmosphere to the back-and-forth, Big Ten showdown. Sir Henry even traded in his Scarlet feather for a pink one.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Hoboken over Dickinson in overtime - Boys basketball recap

Jasir Lane had 12 points with 15 rebounds for the double-double, lifting Hoboken to a 59-58 overtime victory over Dickinson in Jersey City. Joel Lopez scored a game-high 20 points and Dorien Moorman added 12 with nine rebounds for Hoboken (14-7), which used an 18-7 second quarter to take an 11-point lead into halftime.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball - South Jersey Invitational Elite Eight: Cinnaminson, Cherokee win

Elite Eight action of the South Jersey Girls Basketball Invitational kicked off at Eastern High School on Saturday evening, and two very different results took shape. In the opening game, top-seeded Cherokee - No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20 - had little issue dispatching Clearview, while fifth-seeded Cinnaminson used a defensively stringent third quarter to oust Lenape.
CINNAMINSON, NJ
NJ.com

Union over West Caldwell Tech in overtime - Boys basketball recap

Elijah Blackwell scored 20 points as Union defeated West Caldwell Tech, 71-68, in overtime, in Union. Riley Flood had 19 points for Union (11-9), while Kameron McGainey and Ralph Brucal added eight apiece. Aziz Sutton-Shorter led all scorers with 28 points for West Caldwell Tech (14-8). Jesus Koudou had 13...
UNION, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball recap: Morris County Tournament games for Feb. 4

Lincoln Zimmermann finished with 17 points as the second-seeded Delbarton School boys’ basketball team defeated 10th-seeded Morris Hills in the quarterfinals of the Morris County Tournament, 53-37, Saturday in Morristown. Michael Van Raaphorst added 10 points as the Green Wave (14-4) advanced to face third-seeded Chatham in the semifinals.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Eastern nips Woodbury - Camden Co. Tournament 2nd rd.

Max Portnoy finished with a double-double and Damien Edwards tallied 17 points and eight rebounds as seventh-seeded Eastern squeezed by 10th-seeded Woodbury 46-45 in the second round of the Camden County Tournament in Voorhees. Eastern will next face either second-seeded Camden Catholic or 15th-seeded Audubon in the quarterfinal on Saturday.
WOODBURY, NJ
NJ.com

Ferris defeats BelovED Charter - Boys basketball recap

Jaycob Salazar scored 14 points while Rahul Rahim had a double-double to lift Ferris over BelovED Charter 55-43 in Jersey City. Rahim finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. BelovED Charter (2-12) jumped out to a 13-12 lead in the first quarter before Ferris (8-12) took a one-point lead into the break. Ferris pulled away in the second half outscoring BelovED Charter 31-20.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

