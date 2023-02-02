NEW YORK — Steve Pikiell huddled alongside his two veteran leaders for a quiet moment in the midst of the exuberant celebrations surrounding them. The scarlet-clad crowd packing out Madison Square Garden was soaking in the big Rutgers win led by this trio, a 61-55 triumph over Michigan State in which Caleb McConnell carried another elite defensive performance, Paul Mulcahy took over late with 17 second-half points and Pikiell orchestrated after losing one of his best players to injury early on.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO