Rutgers basketball: 2nd best team in Big Ten? Scarlet Knights can soon prove Tom Izzo right
NEW YORK — Steve Pikiell huddled alongside his two veteran leaders for a quiet moment in the midst of the exuberant celebrations surrounding them. The scarlet-clad crowd packing out Madison Square Garden was soaking in the big Rutgers win led by this trio, a 61-55 triumph over Michigan State in which Caleb McConnell carried another elite defensive performance, Paul Mulcahy took over late with 17 second-half points and Pikiell orchestrated after losing one of his best players to injury early on.
Seton Hall keeps NCAA Tournament drive alive with win over DePaul: 5 observations
It’s a good thing Seton Hall was playing DePaul on Sunday, and not a Big East heavyweight like Xavier, Marquette or Creighton. The Pirates got down 13 points in a sleepy start to a noon tip-off and one of those teams likely would’ve landed the knockout punch.
Boys Basketball: Harris records career-high, Freehold Township defeats Long Branch
Despite being without Jayden Holmes-Cotter due to sickness, Malachi Harris stepped up for Freehold Township with a career-high 30 points and 9 rebounds to defeat Long Branch 65-41 in Freehold. Freehold Township (16-3) sported a 43-34 advantage at the end of the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth...
Rutgers outlasts Wisconsin in thrilling Play4Kay contest
Different shades of pink splashed throughout Jersey Mike’s Arena, standing out from the large crowd during Rutgers 73-67 win over Wisconsin in its annual Play4Kay contest on Sunday. Fans waved pink shakers and cheered loudly, bringing an electric atmosphere to the back-and-forth, Big Ten showdown. Sir Henry even traded in his Scarlet feather for a pink one.
Hitting the transfer portal key to keeping Seton Hall competitive, Shaheen Holloway’s former coach says
After beating St. John’s Wednesday night at Carnsecca Arena, Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway didn’t rest. He and assistant Corey Lowery spent Thursday and Friday recruiting at the Metro Classic at Kean University, and Seton Hall also hosted Top-150 junior guard Tyler Bailey of La Lumiere (IN) on a recruiting visit.
Hoboken over Dickinson in overtime - Boys basketball recap
Jasir Lane had 12 points with 15 rebounds for the double-double, lifting Hoboken to a 59-58 overtime victory over Dickinson in Jersey City. Joel Lopez scored a game-high 20 points and Dorien Moorman added 12 with nine rebounds for Hoboken (14-7), which used an 18-7 second quarter to take an 11-point lead into halftime.
Girls basketball - South Jersey Invitational Elite Eight: Cinnaminson, Cherokee win
Elite Eight action of the South Jersey Girls Basketball Invitational kicked off at Eastern High School on Saturday evening, and two very different results took shape. In the opening game, top-seeded Cherokee - No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20 - had little issue dispatching Clearview, while fifth-seeded Cinnaminson used a defensively stringent third quarter to oust Lenape.
Union over West Caldwell Tech in overtime - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Blackwell scored 20 points as Union defeated West Caldwell Tech, 71-68, in overtime, in Union. Riley Flood had 19 points for Union (11-9), while Kameron McGainey and Ralph Brucal added eight apiece. Aziz Sutton-Shorter led all scorers with 28 points for West Caldwell Tech (14-8). Jesus Koudou had 13...
Rutgers’ Steve Pikiell updates Mawot Mag’s injury status after Michigan State win
NEW YORK — Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell said the team “does not really know anything” in regards to the knee injury Mawot Mag suffered in the first half of the Scarlet Knights’ win over Michigan State at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. “Really feel for...
Rutgers gets revenge over Michigan State at MSG behind another elite defensive performance
NEW YORK — Scarlet shirts and block Rs filled in the rows at Madison Square Garden, where chants of “R-U” rang around the walls in the moments before the main event tipped off. Rutgers was designated as the home team at the Mecca for its rematch against...
Boys basketball recap: Morris County Tournament games for Feb. 4
Lincoln Zimmermann finished with 17 points as the second-seeded Delbarton School boys’ basketball team defeated 10th-seeded Morris Hills in the quarterfinals of the Morris County Tournament, 53-37, Saturday in Morristown. Michael Van Raaphorst added 10 points as the Green Wave (14-4) advanced to face third-seeded Chatham in the semifinals.
Boys basketball: Eastern nips Woodbury - Camden Co. Tournament 2nd rd.
Max Portnoy finished with a double-double and Damien Edwards tallied 17 points and eight rebounds as seventh-seeded Eastern squeezed by 10th-seeded Woodbury 46-45 in the second round of the Camden County Tournament in Voorhees. Eastern will next face either second-seeded Camden Catholic or 15th-seeded Audubon in the quarterfinal on Saturday.
Ferris defeats BelovED Charter - Boys basketball recap
Jaycob Salazar scored 14 points while Rahul Rahim had a double-double to lift Ferris over BelovED Charter 55-43 in Jersey City. Rahim finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. BelovED Charter (2-12) jumped out to a 13-12 lead in the first quarter before Ferris (8-12) took a one-point lead into the break. Ferris pulled away in the second half outscoring BelovED Charter 31-20.
Bowling: Burlington boys run away with crown, Ewing girls win too at BCSL Tournament
Burlington Township, No. 2 in the NJ.com Boys Bowling Top 10, and Ewing, No. 6 in the NJ.com Girls Bowing Top 10, both won championships at the BCSL Tournament this past Thursday at Laurel Lanes in Maple Shade.
Wrestling: Freshman shines, Don Bosco Prep sweeps quad at No. 9 St. Joseph (Met.)
Don Bosco Prep is peaking at the right time. The Ironmen traveled to Metuchen for a quad on Saturday, where they beat St. Joseph (Met.), No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 37-24 final, No. 10 Seton Hall Prep in a 40-14 runaway and DePaul 62-12.
Boys basketball: Haddonfield tops Gloucester - Camden Co. Tournament 2nd rd.
Nate Rohlfing finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots while Patrick Ryan had 15 points and four rebounds as sixth-seeded Haddonfield ousted 11th-seeded Gloucester 66-43 in the second round of the Camden County Tournament in Haddonfield. Haddonfield will face either third-seeded Camden Eastside or 14th-seeded Paulsboro in...
Shorthanded Roselle Catholic finds challenge too tall against powerhouse Montverde
It is one thing playing a roster full of four-and-five star talents when your team is intact and playing at pretty much peak level. It is another thing completely when your regular starting lineup is reduced by 40 percent and that visiting group of multi-star prospects decides to play as if the intent is to pass along those stars to a more deserving teammate.
North Hunterdon boys basketball knocks off top-seeded Phillipsburg in H/W/S quarters
Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex quarterfinal: North Hunterdon boys basketball vs. Phillipsburg — There were no strategic halftime adjustments. There were no personnel changes. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Times boys hoops notes, Week 7: Mercer County Tournament gets underway Saturday
What a week it was for some of the Times area’s best boys basketball teams. Trenton and Ewing, who had long locked up Colonial Valley Conference division titles, battled it out for conference supremacy, and it was the Tornadoes that ended up as kings of the CVC. Can they...
Boys Basketball: Bergen County Jamboree- Quarterfinals - at Hackensack - Recaps
Wyatt Eglinton Manner led with 24 points while nailing five 3-pointers and going three for three from the line as second-seeded Ramapo, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 47-41, over seventh-seeded Ramsey in the quarterfinal of the Bergen Jamboree in Hackensack. Ramapo (21-2) will host third-seeded Bergen Catholic,...
