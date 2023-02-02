Read full article on original website
Related
N.J. cops raided home in mistaken ID arrest that led to broken arm, suit says
A Mercer County man and his mother have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit accusing a task force led by Trenton police of mistakenly raiding their home, arresting the son and fracturing his forearm by forcing him to wear tight handcuffs for hours before letting him go. Quasean Goldstein, 34,...
Do you know them? Newark carjackers sought by police
NEWARK, NJ – A pair of carjackers have been wanted since December for a carjacking on Bloomfield Avenue. Police have not given up on their investigation to identify those suspects. According to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé, the victim double-parked his black 2016 Audi A4 in the 400 block of Bloomfield Avenue in order to run an errand at a business. “The vehicle was left running with two juvenile passengers inside. Two male suspects entered the vehicle, locked it from the inside, and drove off,” Frage said. “The suspects then ordered the juveniles to get out of the The post Do you know them? Newark carjackers sought by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
From bulletproof glass to armed guards, N.J. houses of worship are beefing up security amid threats
It was 3:19 a.m when, authorities say, an arsonist hurled a Molotov cocktail at a Bloomfield synagogue. Wearing black clothes and a ski mask, he might never have been captured — except he was caught on camera. “We’ve unfortunately been preparing for this day for a while and we...
Police ramp up efforts to solve probe of Sayreville councilwoman's fatal shooting
Police are now asking for the public's help and set up electronic boards asking the community for any information connected to Wednesday night's shooting death of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour.
One dead in fire at Newark apartment building, officials say
A man was killed Saturday night in an apartment fire in Newark, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Charlie Casiano, 57, of Newark, was pronounced dead at Clara Maass Medical Center at 8:01 a.m., officials said. The blaze was reported at 7:40 p.m. at a high-rise apartment...
Man fatally shot by police in North Jersey, Attorney General’s office says
A man was fatally shot by police Saturday morning during a response to a 911 call at a North Jersey residence, according to a news release from New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin. Fort Lee Police responded to a home on John Street at 8:13 a.m., officials said. The...
Sayreville Police Seek Public's Help to Find Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour's Killer
SAYREVILLE, NJ -- The Sayreville police department is asking for the public's help to find the killer of Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour on Wednesday evening, Feb. 1. In particular, the police are seeking assistance from residents of the Harbor Club and La Mer developments who might have video footage of the complex between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. We are also seeking out anyone who might have traveled with a dashboard camera in their vehicle during those times along Ernston Road, Gondek Driver, or Point of Woods Drive. Anyone with video footage is asked to email it to CIBevidence@sayreville.com or call Det. Morales at (732) 727-4444. All information can be kept confidential. Related: Vigil Set for Slain Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour on Feb. 8 Related: Gunshots, and Then Calls to 911, as LaMer Residents Recount the Sudden Violence in Sayreville Related: Husband of Eunice Dwumfour Posts Birthday Wishes to Slain Sayreville Councilwoman on Facebook
Another hit-and-run: Woman seriously injured in Jersey City incident
A woman was seriously injured Friday night in a hit-and-run crash in Jersey City, authorities said, the second in the city in three days and third in less than two weeks. Shortly after 8 p.m., Jersey City police were notified of a pedestrian struck in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Woodlawn Avenue. Responding officers located a victim, later identified as a 48-year-old Union City woman, with an injury to a lower extremity, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Car Thief Nabbed By Essex County Sheriff's Officers: Authorities
A 20-year-old man from Essex County was arrested with a stolen car and weapons, authorities said. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 10:11 p.m., Essex County Sheriff’s Officers arrested Basir North, of Orange, for resisting arrest by flight, unlawful possession of a handgun, and receiving stolen property among other charges.
Hunterdon County Prosecutor: Flemington Borough Councilman Arrested on Drug Charges
FLEMINGTON, NJ - A Flemington Borough Council member has been arrested on drug charges, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson. Malik D. Johnston, a/k/a Pippin J. Folk, 46, was charged Friday with second degree distribution of cocaine, second degree distribution of methamphetamine, second degree possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and second degree possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. According to Robeson, on several occasions between December 2022 and February 2023 in Raritan Township, Johnston allegedly sold quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine to an undercover police officer. In addition, Robeson said, further investigation found that Johnston was in...
Warren County house fire sends resident to hospital for minor smoke inhalation
A resident trying to extinguish a house fire Saturday in Warren County suffered minor smoke inhalation and was taken to an area hospital, the county fire marshal said. The blaze was reported late Saturday morning on Deer Run in Washington Township. The cause remained under investigation, but the fire appeared...
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Ocean County Law Enforcement Agencies Hold Town Hall Community Dialogue in Wake of Death of Tyre Nichols
Law enforcement agencies throughout Ocean County this morning held a community dialogue in wake of Tyre Nichols. The event, held at the Ocean County College, featured a candid conversation and open dialogue with the public. The event was hosted by the OCPO in collaboration with Office of the AG, the...
5 giveaways you are from the Trenton, NJ area
The saying goes “Trenton Makes the World Takes,” but what the rest of the world doesn’t know are the signs that you are from Trenton, or the areas surrounding it. Here are five giveaways you need to know about. You avoid Whitehorse circle at all costs. If...
Atlantic County, NJ man charged with starving dogs
MULLICA — An Atlantic County man was arrested and charged with animal cruelty. Following a tip to police that 50-year-old John Roblin, of Mullica Township, was not caring for his dogs, authorities responded to his home and discovered a severely malnourished dog and the body of a deceased dog in Roblin’s yard.
Woman with bright political future in New Jersey found dead, shot inside car
SAYREVILLE, NJ – An entire community and state leadership officials are mourning the passing of a rising star in New Jersey politics. An elected councilwoman from Sayreville, New Jersey, was found dead in her car outside her townhouse on Points of Wood Drive on Wednesday night, having been shot multiple times. Eunice Dwumfour, according to Sayreville police, was the intended target of the shooting, but at this point, a motive has not been determined. “I am stunned by the news of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour’s murder last evening in an act of gun violence. Her career of public service was The post Woman with bright political future in New Jersey found dead, shot inside car appeared first on Shore News Network.
wrnjradio.com
Wanted man accused of giving police false identity during traffic stop in Morris County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A man wanted was taken into custody in Washington Township after police say he provided them with a false information about his identity. On Jan 26, police stopped a vehicle on Route 46 and during the course of the stop, the driver, who...
Stray dog found in cold by Monroe police
MONROE TWP, NJ – Police in Monroe have announced they located a dog running through the area of South Shore Drive. The white dog, a lab mix was found Friday night. “This happy young pup was found on South Shore Drive. He is missing his owner. If you know any information, please contact dispatch at 856-728-0800. He is currently at the station and hoping to find his way back home but if not, will be going to the shelter shortly,” police said. The post Stray dog found in cold by Monroe police appeared first on Shore News Network.
Adults and teens charged in fire that torched 7 NJ Transit buses
NJ Transit police arrested six people in connection with a spectacular bus fire that was seen by rush hour commuters in April 2022 that completely destroyed five buses and badly damaged two others in North Bergen. NJ Transit police Friday announced the arrests, which happened late last year, of two...
trentondaily.com
Trenton’s Jennings Village Now Accepting Applications for Residency
If you’re searching for affordable housing, the all-new Jennings Village is a fantastic opportunity to make your home right here in Trenton. Trenton’s Jennings Village is a brand-new affordable housing complex in the heart of Trenton. The stylish new build is a 4-story structure with 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes available, making the complex perfect for families. These apartments are reserved for low- and moderate-income households who meet the income guidelines for residency. Jennings Village is centrally located in Mercer County, offering residents easy access to employment opportunities, shopping, transit, entertainment, and more.
Ocean County Man Killed In Off-Road Vehicle Crash
LACEY – A Jackson man is dead after a serious accident involving his side by side off-road vehicle on Saturday afternoon, police said. Lacey Township Police were called to the scene of Lacey Materials at around 5:22 p.m on February 4 where they found 58-year-old Michael Damore unresponsive. Police...
NJ.com
NJ
238K+
Followers
143K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0