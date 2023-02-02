ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

Shore News Network

Do you know them? Newark carjackers sought by police

NEWARK, NJ – A pair of carjackers have been wanted since December for a carjacking on Bloomfield Avenue. Police have not given up on their investigation to identify those suspects. According to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé, the victim double-parked his black 2016 Audi A4 in the 400 block of Bloomfield Avenue in order to run an errand at a business. “The vehicle was left running with two juvenile passengers inside. Two male suspects entered the vehicle, locked it from the inside, and drove off,” Frage said. “The suspects then ordered the juveniles to get out of the The post Do you know them? Newark carjackers sought by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

One dead in fire at Newark apartment building, officials say

A man was killed Saturday night in an apartment fire in Newark, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Charlie Casiano, 57, of Newark, was pronounced dead at Clara Maass Medical Center at 8:01 a.m., officials said. The blaze was reported at 7:40 p.m. at a high-rise apartment...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sayreville Police Seek Public's Help to Find Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour's Killer

SAYREVILLE, NJ -- The Sayreville police department is asking for the public's help to find the killer of Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour on Wednesday evening, Feb. 1. In particular, the police are seeking assistance from residents of the Harbor Club and La Mer developments who might have video footage of the complex between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. We are also seeking out anyone who might have traveled with a dashboard camera in their vehicle during those times along Ernston Road, Gondek Driver, or Point of Woods Drive. Anyone with video footage is asked to email it to CIBevidence@sayreville.com or call Det. Morales at (732) 727-4444. All information can be kept confidential. Related: Vigil Set for Slain Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour on Feb. 8 Related: Gunshots, and Then Calls to 911, as LaMer Residents Recount the Sudden Violence in Sayreville Related: Husband of Eunice Dwumfour Posts Birthday Wishes to Slain Sayreville Councilwoman on Facebook
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Another hit-and-run: Woman seriously injured in Jersey City incident

A woman was seriously injured Friday night in a hit-and-run crash in Jersey City, authorities said, the second in the city in three days and third in less than two weeks. Shortly after 8 p.m., Jersey City police were notified of a pedestrian struck in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Woodlawn Avenue. Responding officers located a victim, later identified as a 48-year-old Union City woman, with an injury to a lower extremity, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hunterdon County Prosecutor: Flemington Borough Councilman Arrested on Drug Charges

FLEMINGTON, NJ - A Flemington Borough Council member has been arrested on drug charges, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson. Malik D. Johnston, a/k/a Pippin J. Folk, 46, was charged Friday with second degree distribution of cocaine, second degree distribution of methamphetamine, second degree possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and second degree possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. According to Robeson, on several occasions between December 2022 and February 2023 in Raritan Township, Johnston allegedly sold quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine to an undercover police officer. In addition, Robeson said, further investigation found that Johnston was in...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

5 giveaways you are from the Trenton, NJ area

The saying goes “Trenton Makes the World Takes,” but what the rest of the world doesn’t know are the signs that you are from Trenton, or the areas surrounding it. Here are five giveaways you need to know about. You avoid Whitehorse circle at all costs. If...
TRENTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Woman with bright political future in New Jersey found dead, shot inside car

SAYREVILLE, NJ – An entire community and state leadership officials are mourning the passing of a rising star in New Jersey politics. An elected councilwoman from Sayreville, New Jersey, was found dead in her car outside her townhouse on Points of Wood Drive on Wednesday night, having been shot multiple times. Eunice Dwumfour, according to Sayreville police, was the intended target of the shooting, but at this point, a motive has not been determined. “I am stunned by the news of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour’s murder last evening in an act of gun violence. Her career of public service was The post Woman with bright political future in New Jersey found dead, shot inside car appeared first on Shore News Network.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Shore News Network

Stray dog found in cold by Monroe police

MONROE TWP, NJ – Police in Monroe have announced they located a dog running through the area of South Shore Drive. The white dog, a lab mix was found Friday night. “This happy young pup was found on South Shore Drive. He is missing his owner. If you know any information, please contact dispatch at 856-728-0800. He is currently at the station and hoping to find his way back home but if not, will be going to the shelter shortly,” police said. The post Stray dog found in cold by Monroe police appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
trentondaily.com

Trenton’s Jennings Village Now Accepting Applications for Residency

If you’re searching for affordable housing, the all-new Jennings Village is a fantastic opportunity to make your home right here in Trenton. Trenton’s Jennings Village is a brand-new affordable housing complex in the heart of Trenton. The stylish new build is a 4-story structure with 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes available, making the complex perfect for families. These apartments are reserved for low- and moderate-income households who meet the income guidelines for residency. Jennings Village is centrally located in Mercer County, offering residents easy access to employment opportunities, shopping, transit, entertainment, and more.
TRENTON, NJ
