ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at Publix in Myrtle Beach

By Caleb McCusker
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qZoAP_0ka9lA0u00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — No one won the Powerball jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing, but someone did buy a ticket worth $50,000 at the new Publix store on Wood Duck Drive in Myrtle Beach, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

This is the second winning ticket sold in Horry County this week, after another ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a 501 Mini Mart in Conway on Monday .

The winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were 31, 43, 58, 59 and 66. The Powerball was 9.

The estimated jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is $700 million, according to the release.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

Winning $50K Powerball lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A grocery shopper in Myrtle Beach won $50,000 playing the lottery. Someone visiting the Publix on Wood Duck Drive purchased a winning ticket for Wednesday’s Powerball®. Powerball® winning numbers were: 31 - 43 - 58 - 59 - 66 Powerball®: 9.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach could turn into ‘smart city’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach could turn into what’s called a “Smart City,” which could decrease crime, among other benefits. Chief Innovation Officer Howard Waldie is asking city council to consider turning parts of the Grand Strand into a Smart City, which is one that uses technology to provide services and solve city […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County police conduct investigation near Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are conducting an active investigation near Loris, according to a social media post from the department. At 3:40 p.m., Horry County police said the area of Highway 45 and Lawson Road had reopened. “The investigation is active and ongoing, but no further traffic interruptions are currently anticipated,” police […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at 501 Mini Mart in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — No one won the Powerball jacket in Monday night’s drawing, but someone did buy a Double Play ticket worth $50,000 at the 501 Mini Mart in Conway, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. Another winner ticket worth $50,000 was also sold at a Circle K store on St. Andrews Road […]
CONWAY, SC
foxwilmington.com

SBPD: If you locate balloon debris, contact law enforcement

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – While the Chinese balloon was shot down off of Myrtle Beach on Saturday, the Sunset Beach Police Department is warning beachgoers that some debris may wash ashore in North Carolina. “Pieces of this balloon are being collected by the US military, however, it is...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
country1037fm.com

Local Entertainer Opening Dinner Theatre At South Carolina Beach

If you ever visit Myrtle Beach, you soon find out there’s no shortage of entertainment. There’s always a great local band to see and plenty of concerts and event venues. Now, WMBF reports a Grand Strand local entertainer is opening a new dinner theatre on North Myrtle Beach’s Main Street. Valorous Church plans a move to a bigger location, and the dinner theatre takes its place. Greg Rowles, a local country star from Alabama Theater fame, left that role after 22 seasons and is opening the new spot. The Grand Strand performer played smaller one man shows over the last year. But now, The Greg Rowles Dinner Theatre is set to open a 300 seat theatre in Spring of 2024. And, once Valorous Church vacates the space in August, the transition begins. Rowles says the venue has “incredible bones.” The dinner theatre will feature a fine dining experience with booths, candlelight, black tablecloths, chandeliers and valet parking.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Crash slows traffic on Highway 17 Bypass near Coastal Grand Mall

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash has slowed traffic Friday evening along Highway 17 Bypass near Coastal Grand Mall. South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed traffic at a near-standstill in the northbound lanes shortly after 5 p.m. By 6 p.m., cameras showed all lanes of traffic were back open. Three vehicles were […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Autism night held for families at NMB restaurant

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A North Myrtle Beach restaurant closed its doors on Wednesday to host an autism night for families. Weldon Boyd, owner of Buoys on the Boulevard, started this event because of his coworkers who have kids with autism. Boyd said his coworkers told him...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

HCFR: 1 hurt in Surfside Beach crash

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured and lanes were closed on Glenns Bay Road after a crash Friday afternoon, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of Chandler Drive at around 1:05 p.m. One person is being taken to the hospital.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Fire causes Lumberton restaurant to be demolished

LUMBERTON, S.C. (WPDE) — The former Village Station Restaurant on Roberts Avenue is being demolished due to a fire that caused damage to the building last August. Some community members say the old gas station next to the eatery is being torn down as well. NEW: Past meets the...
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

103K+
Followers
10K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy