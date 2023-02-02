Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at Publix in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — No one won the Powerball jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing, but someone did buy a ticket worth $50,000 at the new Publix store on Wood Duck Drive in Myrtle Beach, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

This is the second winning ticket sold in Horry County this week, after another ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a 501 Mini Mart in Conway on Monday .

The winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were 31, 43, 58, 59 and 66. The Powerball was 9.

The estimated jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is $700 million, according to the release.

