Republicans blast Biden, saying suspected Chinese spy balloon proves U.S. isn't deterring Xi
WASHINGTON — Top Republicans in Congress are demanding answers from the Biden administration over the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been hovering over the northern U.S. over the past few days. They lashed out directly at President Joe Biden, arguing that the incident demonstrates that U.S. posture and...
The Jewish Press
Biden Tells Israel: Give Money To Terrorists, NOT Terror Victims
The Biden administration condemned Israel for giving $39 million in tax revenues to the victims of terrorism instead of the terrorists. “It is morally just and important for the war against terror. There is no greater justice than using the funds for the victims of terror,” Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said of the move.
Fallout from suspected spy balloon kills 'huge propaganda win' for China
Until it was shot down it appeared to be peacefully floating across American airspace. But on the ground the suspected use of a spy balloon triggered a diplomatic maelstrom, and experts say it has undermined efforts to repair relations between the U.S. and China. “This incident is incredibly embarrassing for...
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
What’s inside China’s spy balloon? Former CIA director explains
Former CIA Director John Brennan and Richard Haas, president of the Council of Foreign Relations, join Meet the Press NOW to explain what is known of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon flying over America, and analyze what motivations could be behind the act.Feb. 3, 2023.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Biden slaps 20-year mining ban on Minnesota land, gives more power to China
Reps. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., and Peter Stauber, R-Minn., with policy expert Christopher Bedford, argue President Biden's ban on Minnesota mining will put America and its economy "last."
Another Chinese spy balloon was spotted by the Biden administration before, House Intel chair says
House Intelligence Chair Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) says the Biden administration needs to "come forward" and say they failed to prepare after the "first time" there was a Chinese spy balloon spotted in continental U.S. Feb. 5, 2023.
Hawley demands Homeland Security investigation into Biden's 'baffling' response to Chinese spy balloon
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is demanding the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee immediately investigate President Biden's lack of response to China's spy balloon over the U.S.
AOC, other politicians paid thousands in campaign cash to Chinese foreign agent
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and a handful of other federal lawmakers had paid thousands from their campaigns to Sing Tao U.S., a registered Chinese foreign agent.
Montana governor rips Biden's Chinese balloon inaction: 'Americans are endangered'
Montana Governor Gregory Gianforte, a Republican, spoke out about the Chinese surveillance balloon that violated his state's airspace earlier.
U.S. downs Chinese spy balloon, resulting in a tense exchange between the two nations
The U.S. downed the Chinese surveillance balloon off the Carolina coast on Saturday, a U.S. official said, setting off a tense exchange between the two nations. An F-22 raptor with a single missile shot down the balloon at 2:39 p.m., according to a senior defense official. It was between 60,000 to 65,000 feet in the air when it was downed.
American medic Pete Reed killed in Ukraine
Family members say prominent U.S. medic Pete Reed was killed while volunteering in eastern Ukraine. NBC's Raf Sanchez reports.Feb. 3, 2023.
US fighter jets shoot down Chinese spy balloon off East Coast
The US military has shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean off the Eastern Seaboard of the United States, a US official said Saturday.
DOJ Warns: Disclosing Biden Documents Probe Could Jeopardize Investigation
DOJ Warns: Disclosing Biden Documents Probe Could Jeopardize Investigation. The Department of Justice (DOJ) has recently warned against disclosing information related to the Biden documents probe to Congress, citing that such action could jeopardize the integrity of the ongoing investigation. With Republicans vowing to continue to press for documents, this potential disclosure carries considerable risks and political implications, with the DOJ determined to protect the investigation from any unwanted interference. In this article, we will examine the potential risks of disclosing the documents and ways to ensure the investigation remains secure.
FBI search of Biden University of Delaware archive may be next
The University of Delaware may be the next target for federal authorities scouring President Joe Biden’s records for classified documents.
Scoop: Biden snubs license plates dear to D.C. residents
President Biden appears to be snubbing D.C.’s “End Taxation Without Representation” license plates.Driving the news: A review of videos and photos of The Beast show Biden has been rolling without the motto, which is the default on D.C. tags.Why it matters: The 672,000 residents of the nation’s capital, who pay taxes but can’t elect voting members of Congress, have long sought the solidarity of 1600 Pennsylvania, symbolic or otherwise.Bill Clinton used the plates late in his term. George W. Bush removed them.D.C. Council members petitioned Barack Obama to bring them back, which he ultimately did in 2013. The Trump White...
Outrage as US government advances $8bn Alaska oil drilling plan
Interior department report recommends scaled-back version of ConocoPhillips’ Willow project despite Biden campaign pledge
Rep. Ilhan Omar backs resolution recognizing Israel as a 'legitimate' ally as GOP moves to oust her from committee
WASHINGTON — More than 30 House Democrats have signed on to a new resolution “recognizing Israel as America’s legitimate and democratic ally and condemning antisemitism.”. The most notable among them: Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, a Muslim American who has been a fierce critic of Israel and the...
Nearly 600,000 migrants left in legal limbo after being released into U.S.
NBC News has learned that nearly 600,000 migrants have been released into the U.S. without receiving a notice to appear in court, leaving many of them in legal limbo as immigration lawyers scramble to get their clients in court before their asylum eligibility expires. NBC News’ Julia Ainsley has the details. Feb. 3, 2023.
