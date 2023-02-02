ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Tells Israel: Give Money To Terrorists, NOT Terror Victims

The Biden administration condemned Israel for giving $39 million in tax revenues to the victims of terrorism instead of the terrorists. “It is morally just and important for the war against terror. There is no greater justice than using the funds for the victims of terror,” Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said of the move.
What’s inside China’s spy balloon? Former CIA director explains

Former CIA Director John Brennan and Richard Haas, president of the Council of Foreign Relations, join Meet the Press NOW to explain what is known of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon flying over America, and analyze what motivations could be behind the act.Feb. 3, 2023.
DOJ Warns: Disclosing Biden Documents Probe Could Jeopardize Investigation

DOJ Warns: Disclosing Biden Documents Probe Could Jeopardize Investigation. The Department of Justice (DOJ) has recently warned against disclosing information related to the Biden documents probe to Congress, citing that such action could jeopardize the integrity of the ongoing investigation. With Republicans vowing to continue to press for documents, this potential disclosure carries considerable risks and political implications, with the DOJ determined to protect the investigation from any unwanted interference. In this article, we will examine the potential risks of disclosing the documents and ways to ensure the investigation remains secure.
Scoop: Biden snubs license plates dear to D.C. residents

President Biden appears to be snubbing D.C.’s “End Taxation Without Representation” license plates.Driving the news: A review of videos and photos of The Beast show Biden has been rolling without the motto, which is the default on D.C. tags.Why it matters: The 672,000 residents of the nation’s capital, who pay taxes but can’t elect voting members of Congress, have long sought the solidarity of 1600 Pennsylvania, symbolic or otherwise.Bill Clinton used the plates late in his term. George W. Bush removed them.D.C. Council members petitioned Barack Obama to bring them back, which he ultimately did in 2013. The Trump White...
Nearly 600,000 migrants left in legal limbo after being released into U.S.

NBC News has learned that nearly 600,000 migrants have been released into the U.S. without receiving a notice to appear in court, leaving many of them in legal limbo as immigration lawyers scramble to get their clients in court before their asylum eligibility expires. NBC News’ Julia Ainsley has the details. Feb. 3, 2023.
