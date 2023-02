Iowa high school girls state wrestling tournament: Live updates as first-round results come in

CORALVILLE — The first-ever IGHSAU-sanctioned girls state wrestling tournament got underway Thursday morning.

During the opening day of the competition, which kicks off at 9 a.m., 448 wrestlers from across the state will compete in the event. State champions will be crowned on Friday evening.

Starting with the 100-pound weight class, wrestlers will compete on eight mats to kick off the first round of the tournament.

The day will conclude following the third wrestlebacks, which takes place during the second session. Be sure to follow along with this blog for all the biggest updates from the opening day of the tournament.

Results from the first round of the 130-pound bracket

(1) Lilly Luft, CHCI defeats (32) Lauralyse Flint-Spencer, GLEN (Fall 0:24)

(17) Charity Mickles, PERR defeats (16) Gracie Leslie, NEVA (Fall 3:53)

(9) Claire Brown, ICCH defeats (24) Shy Steck, COMI (SV-1 10-8)

(8) Tierney Perkins, CRES defeats (25) Macy Brown, FODO (Fall 2:31)

(5) Colbie Tenborg, SAYD defeats (28) Olivia Villegas, ESC (TF-1.5 4:12 (16-1))

(12) Baylie Beers, HUMB defeats (21) Danyka Peterson, SCN (Fall 3:33)

(13) Destiny Brown, RIVI defeats (20) Kayden Muller, APGC (SV-1 11-9)

(4) Lexy Petersen, BETT defeats (29) Emerson Gregg, TREY (Fall 0:25)

(3) Destiny Krum, (EABU) defeats (30) Ella Pitz, SUFR (Fall 2:46)

(14) Kylee Shoop, WEDE defeats (19) Alexis Hoeft, MACI (Fall 0:58)

(11) Lilly Stough, WSR defeats (22) Anna Johnson, CEFA (Fall 0:45)

(6) Noel Boettger, BALL defeats (27) Becca Hinderaker, TIPT (Fall 3:31)

(7) Lyni Gusick, CPU defeats (26) Kaly Thomas, CCA (Fall 3:48)

(10) Ashley Bjork, DECO defeats (23) Lily Hans, ANKE (Fall 3:50)

(18) Delanie Westcott, SCC defeats (15) Ashia Jahangir, DCG (Fall 3:14)

(2) Chloe Sanders, VISH defeats (31) Mara Smith, FOMA (Fall 2:44)

Results from the first round of the 125-pound bracket

(1) Mackenzie Childers, PCR defeats (32) Kily Castillo, MUSC (Fall 1:30)

(17) Carli Pfantz, WEMA defeats (16) Reese Roberts, LIMA (Fall 3:09)

(9) Erin Anderson, ICCH defeats (24) Lea Gute, MIVA (Dec. 4-0)

(8) Apryl Halsor, CEFA defeats (25) Kiley Collins, WELI (Fall 1:31)

(5) Alexis Winkey, AMES defeats (28) Ayden Erickson, PERR (Fall 0:40)

(12) Nicole Bond, REOA defeats (21) Andyn White, TREY (Dec. 5-2)

(13) Eva Heise, WSR defeats (20) Isabel Christensen, SUFR (Fall 1:40)

(4) Sophie Barnes, LECE defeats (29) Taylor Moser, CEEL (Fall 4:50)

(3) Tatum Shepherd, RIVI defeats (30) Cecelia Bowers, GILB (4:16)

(19) Riann Holt, WILL defeats (14) Nesa Semani, BETT (Fall 3:36)

(22) Autumn Stonecypher, WFS defeats (11) Addison Appelhans, ANAM (Fall 2:52)

(6) Adessa Leibfried, BELL defeats (27) Kyiah Logan, SPEN (Fall 3:26)

(7) Chyann Bullerman-Yu, CRES defeats (26) Ali Wood, GRIN (Fall 4:36)

(10) Simone Standifer, DMPS defeats (23) Abbe Gorham (SV-1 3-1)

(15) Mariaha Benedict, FODO defeats (18) Elizabeth Roberts, WAWE (Dec. 8-4)

(2) Hannah Rogers, WILT defeats (31) Sierra Wieland, CBCS (Fall 0:35)

Results from the first round of the 120-pound bracket

(1) Layla Ewing, MORA defeats (32) Anna O'Rear, WEDE (Fall 1:54)

(16) Lexa Rozevink, AMES defeats (17) Brinley Meier, WSR (Fall 1:12)

(24) Addie Nelson, SEPK defeats (9) Ally Jelinek, LIMA (TF-1.5 6:00 (18-2))

(8) Jadalynn Daily, DAVE defeats (25) Izzy Giza, BETT (Fall 3:34)

(5) Leah Chandler, CHAR defeats (28) Susan Elderbaum, LECE (Fall 1:13)

(12) Emily Lundvall, GLEN defeats (21) Odessa Nibbelink, CRES (Dec. 13-7)

(20) Evelyn Kramer, SCC defeats (13) Jalayna Shipley, NOMA (Dec. 12-9)

(4) Ava Scranton, ANAM defeats (29) Breanna Johnson, SPEN (Fall 3:20)

(3) Kadence Pape, MFLM defeats (30) Tori Sylvester, CEEL (Fall 2:20)

(14) Grace Storjohann, APGC defeats (19) Kendra Berglund, SBL (Fall 1:55)

(22) Ava McDermott, WAHL defeats (11) Bailey Brady, LEMA (Fall 1:19)

(6) Khylie Wainwright, NOSC defeats Emma Descourouez, CCA (Fall 1:42)

(7) Carlista Rodish, RRNW defeats (26) Trudy Haag, ANKE (Fall 0:59)

(10) Carly Henderson, RIVE defeats (23) Allison Baker, BALL (MD 11-2)

(15) Kaydn Meyer, SOWI defeats (18) Cora Schut, SXCN (Fall 2:22)

(2) Abigail Meyrer, PLVA defeats (31) Grace Patterson, CDEW (Fall 0:39)

Results from the first round of the 115-pound bracket

(1) Molly Allen, RIVE defeats (32) Brianna Kiger, CARR (Fall 1:09)

(16) Taylor Atwell, PERR defeats (17) Lauren Rogalla, BETT (Fall 3:05)

(9) Libby Stocks, WAEA defeats (24) Alyssa Eckhardt, MIDL (Fall 4:49)

(8) Aaleyah McMaster, VWDM defeats (25) Stella Cupples, NEWT (Fall 4:56)

(5) Elyse Engebretson, ANKE defeats (28) Josephine Bond, DCG (Dec. 5-0)

(12) Ellie Weets, VISH defeats (21) Angelina Roling, HIGH (Fall 3:22)

(20) Kaitlyn Bjork, DECO defeats (13) Kailee Spencer, SPEN (Fall 0:50)

(4) Reese Berns, CEEL defeats (29) Kamina Munson, MACI (Fall 3:47)

(3) Caitlin Reiter, PLVA defeats (30) Devan Chadwick, COMI (MD 11-2)

(19) Natalie Hedlund, MARI defeats (14) Kyla Egli, MNW (Fall 3:16)

(22) Jasmine Oleson, CEFA defeats Jaymie Anderson, EAGR (Fall 5:09)

(6) Silvia Garcia-Vasquez, WELI defeats (27) Sydney King, OGDE (Fall 0:49)

(7) Maddie Swenson, OSAG defeats (26) Melonie Barillas, SCW (Fall 3:19)

(10) Molly Sek, SCN defeats (23) Dulce Lopez, POST (TF-1.5 5:18 (21-5))

(15) Hannah Reel, DUSE defeats (18) Adayln Minahan, TREY (Fall 3:13)

(2) Adison Musser, ANAM defeats (31) Callia Logan, CLIN (Fall 1:20)

Results from the first round of the 110-pound bracket

(1) Jalynn Goodale, OSAG defeats (32) Isabella Smith, PELL (Fall 0:20)

(16) Sophia Harris, HUMB defeats (17) Josie Lennon, SBL (Fall 5:43)

(9) Kate Seery, LIMA defeats (24) Avery Buhr, WDM (Dec. 4-0)

(8) Trista Guinn, GTRA defeats (25) Kara VeDepo, SOLO (Fall 2:28)

(5) Hope Chiattello, CEFA defeats Marlie McBride, CCA (Fall 4:15)

(12) Madison Kirby, WILL defeats (21) Kylie Hessenius, LEMA (Fall 1:40)

(13) Ryley Hartman, OELW defeats (20) Lila Sheehan, MACI (Fall 1:19)

(4) Bree Swenson, VISH defeats (29) Kenedy Stolk, DUSE (Fall 0:58)

(3) Adyson Lundquist, SWAT defeats (30) Johnelle Gliem, BAXT (Fall 0:44)

(19) Cierra Elderbaum, LECE defeats (14) Emma Hall, NCTB (Fall 5:28)

(11) Josseline Hageman, SOWI defeats (22) Nora Bockes, ANKE (Dec. 7-5)

(6) Kacy Miller, WI defeats (27) Alissa Sanchez, WELI (MD 11-2)

(7) Emmersen Thomas, WEBR defeats (26) Anika Stearns, EMME (Dec. 5-3)

(10) Ashlyn Leslie, NEVA defeats (23) Lia Hovenga, APGC (Fall 3:16)

(15) Morgan Krall, INDE defeats (18) Rylee Rice, WACO (MD 10-1)

(2) Jasmine Luedtke, OTTU defeats (31) Emma Ites, IFA (Fall 0:30)

Results from the first round of the 105-pound bracket

(1) Jillian Worthern, UNIO defeats (32) Ava Bilden, NFV (Fall 1:26)

(16) Chloe Sheffield, DECO defeats (17) Macy Tiedt, WSR (Fall 4:19)

(9) Carissa Hersom, SEPK defeats (24) Madi Lundvall, WAPE (Dec. 9-2)

(8) Lauren Whitt, CEFA defeats (25) Ella Hron, ANKE (Fall 3:30)

(5) Keira Hessenius, LEMA defeats (28) Emma Gillen, VISH (Fall 1:24)

(12) Lainey Shelangoski, DURA defeats (21) Emma Miller, TREY (Fall 3:30)

(13) Ella McNamee, MOPL defeats (20) Grace Hoffman, KUCA (Fall 3:51)

(4) Hillary Trainor, SUFR defeats (29) Brooklynn Rudkin, WEMA (Fall 0:58)

(3) McKenna Rogers, SOLO defeats (30) Evelyn Jergenson, EAGR (Fall 1:50)

(19) Liv Halfpap, RRNW defeats (14) Alyia Abbott, FAIR (Fall 5:07)

(11) Julia Kanne, CARR defeats (22) Alexis Kolbet, OSAG (Fall 1:08)

(6) Taylor Strief, BETT defeats (27) Faith Cooper, WAUK (Fall 0:33)

(7) Layla Phillips, MACI defeats (26) Valeria Torres, EABU (Fall 1:37)

(10) Ava Gannon, DCG defeats (23) Mercedes Ponce, PERR (Dec. 4-0)

(15) Jerzey Shultz, ALBU defeats (18) Emerson Kelderman, CLGL (Fall 5:54)

(2) Maya Humlicek, LECE defeats (31) Iris Melody, SCC (Fall 0:26)

Results from the first round of the 100-pound bracket

(1) Katie Biscoglia, RRNW defeats (32) Daniela Salinas, CBCS (Fall 0:49)

(17) Aroura Preston, SPLA defeats (16) Jazz Christensen, SWAT (Dec. 9-3)

(9) Harley Tobin, ALGO defeats (24) Kourtney King, SCC (Fall 1:10)

(8) Elizabeth Elliott, NEWT defeats (25) Genessis Corado, EAGR (Fall 0:54)

(5) Ava McNeal, LECE defeats (28) Abby Kennis, BETT (Fall 0:46)

(12) Greta Goodman, AMES defeats (21) Liliana Cortes, POST (Fall 5:20)

(13) Hailey Kemper, FOMA defeats (20) Koda Fogg, TIPT (Fall 2:00)

(4) Mariah Michels, NCTB defeats (29) Taylor Cavanh, ICL (Fall 1:57)

(3) Mia Kurth, WAUK defeats (30) Sabrina Johnston, WEMA (Fall 1:02)

(19) Emily Fritz, ANAM defeats (14) Olivya Mack, ESC (TF-1.5 6:00 (21-5))

(11) Lily Webster, COMI defeats (22) Riley Gach, CARL (Fall 1:50)

(6) Myah Rausch, PCR defeats (27) Lemuna Gurisho, DMPS (Fall 1:02)

(7) Gabi Robertson, MIPR defeats (26) Wynter Morgan, MARI (Fall 1:42)

(10) Natalie Blake, CEFA defeats (23) Grace Murphy, EWD (Fall 1:44)

(15) Amber Hoth, WSR defeats (18) Isabel Ekchan, RIVI (Fall 3:11)

(2) Gable Hemann, OSAG defeats (31) Macy Rose, NFV (Fall 0:36)

Iowa girls state wrestling schedule for Thursday

Here is the schedule for the day:

Session One :

9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

First Round

Second Round & 1st Wrestleback

Session Two:

5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Quarterfinals & 2nd Wrestleback

3rd Wrestleback

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa high school girls state wrestling tournament: Live updates as first-round results come in