12-year-old reported missing in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD – Police in Middle River are asking the public to help locate 12-year-old Mariam Moussa. Moussa is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen on Thursday at around 7:30 pm. She was wearing a pink and black winter hat, green shirt, black spandex shorts, black croc shoes, and carrying a bag of clothing. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020. The post 12-year-old reported missing in Middle River appeared first on Shore News Network.
Parkville teen reported missing
PARKVILLE, MD – The Baltimore County Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile male who has not been since Thursday night. Jahsiah Jackson, 12, is 5’4″ and weighs 70 lbs. He was last seen on Thursday at 8 p.m., from the Parkville area wearing a black coat, black shorts & colorful sneakers. If you have seen/have info, call 911 or 410-887-5310. The post Parkville teen reported missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cars involved in two single-vehicle crashes in Greenbelt stolen by three young teens
GREENBELT, MD – Police officers investigating a single-vehicle crash on Mandan Road in Greenbelt were surprised to find not only that the car was stolen but who it was stolen by. At around 2:15 pm on Saturday, police arrived at the scene and witnessed three individuals running from a Kia Soul that crashed into a tree. Officers immediately recognized the vehicle as being stolen from Lakeside Drive the day prior. The occupants were running toward a Hyundai Sonata, which was reported stolen the day earlier. In an attempt to flee the scene, the suspects crashed that car too. While crossing The post Cars involved in two single-vehicle crashes in Greenbelt stolen by three young teens appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nottingham MD
Large brawl reported in Carney
CARNEY, MD—Authorities responded to a large brawl in Parkville/Carney on Saturday evening. At around 6:15 p.m., witnesses reported seeing a heavy police presence at the North Plaza Shopping Center in the area of the Chuck E. Cheese. Multiple units and a police helicopter were reported by eyewitnesses. The Baltimore...
Takoma Park teen reported missing
Originally published by Montgomery County Department of Police TAKOMA PARK, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating, Jennifer Soto Muralles, a missing 16-year-old from Takoma Park. Muralles was last seen on Thursday, February, 2, 2023, between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., in the 8500 block of Greenwood Avenue. Muralles is 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has blue hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a flower on her hand and another on the inside of her left The post Takoma Park teen reported missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
5 injured in 2 separate overnight shootings in Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Five people were injured in two separate overnight shootings in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the first shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 1500 block of Medford Road. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found a 60-year-old woman...
WTOP
1 killed in Prince George’s Co. homicide
A woman was found dead inside a Suitland, Maryland, apartment on Saturday night and Prince George’s County police say they’re investigating her death as a homicide. The police department said it responded to reports from first responders with the Prince George’s County Fire Department at around 8:30 p.m.
Police investigating fatal crash in Newark
A 57-year-old man was killed in a fatal traffic crash on Friday night, according to Delaware State Police detectives. While traveling eastbound on New Linden Hill Road on Friday at approximately 6:46 p.m., a 2014 Cadillac SRX approached the intersection of Chadd Road. A 2015 Toyota Rav-4 attempted to drive southbound through the intersection to Chadd Road when leaving Polly Drummond Shopping Center. As the Toyota approached the intersection, it drove directly into the path of the Cadillac, causing the Toyota’s passenger side to be struck. A 26-year-old male driver of the Cadillac was transported to an area hospital where The post Police investigating fatal crash in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
15-year-old reported missing in Essex
ESSEX, MD – Police in Baltimore County issued a missing person bulletin for a 15-year-old girl in Essex. Zoey Marie Jeppi, 15, is 5’0 and weighs 120 lbs. She was last seen on Monday at 2 p.m., from the Essex area, wearing a black furry jacket & black New Balance shoes. If you have seen/have info, call 911 or 410-887-0220. The post 15-year-old reported missing in Essex appeared first on Shore News Network.
Overnight shooting reported in Greenbelt City
GREENBELT CITY, MD – Police in Greenbelt are investigating an overnight shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. According to police, no injuries were reported at this time. Police responded to a shooting inside a home in the 6200 block of Breezewood Court. Detectives and investigators were on scene. At this time, no charges have been announced. No suspects have been identified and details of the incident are minimal. The post Overnight shooting reported in Greenbelt City appeared first on Shore News Network.
One person injured following a fire in Essex
One person is injured following a fire in Essex Saturday. The fire began around 12:47 a.m., firefighter responded to the 300 block of South Marlyn Avenue.
Nottingham MD
Burglaries reported in Rosedale, Middle River, Baldwin
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three burglaries that were reported over the past week. Sometime between January 16 and 26, an unknown number of individuals burglarized two garages in the 400-block of Holloway Street in Middle River (21220). The suspect(s) stole multiple home improvement items, then fled the scene. At...
Teacher at all-boys school in Baltimore arrested after having ‘suspicious relationships’ with students
BALTIMORE, MD – A former teacher at the Gilman School, a private boys school in Baltimore was terminated last month after officials learned of several ‘suspicious relationships’ with past and present students, according to police. On Friday, police announced the arrest of Christopher Bendann on sexual abuse charges. “In January 2023, detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit were alerted by Child Protective Services that a teacher at the Gilman School had been terminated for inappropriate and suspicious relationships with current and former students,” the Baltimore County Police Department said today. “An investigation led to the The post Teacher at all-boys school in Baltimore arrested after having ‘suspicious relationships’ with students appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nonverbal Woman Found In Baltimore County, Police Ask For Help Locating Family
Baltimore County Police are looking to help identify a young nonverbal woman who was found in Randallstown this morning, authorities announced. The young woman pictured was found in the 4100 block of Windmill Circle around 11:45 a.m., Friday, Feb. 3, according to Baltimore County Police. Police say that the woman...
Rape suspect caught in Baltimore, but police believe there are more victims
BALTIMORE, MD – Police believe a suspect arrested for multiple rape incidents may have assaulted other women. Detectives from the Baltimore Police Department’s Sex Offense Unit recently made an arrest of a suspect who was wanted for two separate rapes. “The suspect drove a silver BMW and was known to frequent the E. Patapsco Avenue Corridor and the Washington Boulevard corridor,” police said. On Friday, police released a photo of the suspect’s vehicle. Detectives also believe there are additional women who were victimized by the arrested suspect. Anyone who may have fallen prey to this suspect is asked to call The post Rape suspect caught in Baltimore, but police believe there are more victims appeared first on Shore News Network.
15-year-old reported missing in Wheaton
WHEATON, MD – Police in Wheaton are asking the public for assistance in locating 15-year-old Emerson Joel Funes Marquez. He was last seen Thursday afternoon in Wheaton. Family members said Emerson left their home on Lafayette Drive at around 2:30 pm. He is 5-feet, 5-inches to 5-feet, 6-inches tall, and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, khaki cargo pants and white slides. Police and family are concerned for his welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Emerson Joel Funes Marquez is asked to call The post 15-year-old reported missing in Wheaton appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Vehicle crash with 2 people trapped in northeast Baltimore Saturday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were trapped after a vehicle crash in the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello neighborhood of northeast Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Fire Union. Fire crews on the scene used specialized equipment to free the victims trapped, said the city union. Authorities say medics were on...
Officials investigating after cat thrown in dumpster, tied in plastic bag
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD – Police in Chesapeake Beach are investigating after a cat was thrown in a dumpster, tied up in a plastic bag on Wednesday. Police reported the incident at around 4:25 p.m., when deputies with the Twin Beaches Patrol of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3900 block of Gordon Stinnett Avenue in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of a cat in a dumpster. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered the cat had been tied in a plastic bag and disposed of in the dumpster. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please The post Officials investigating after cat thrown in dumpster, tied in plastic bag appeared first on Shore News Network.
Three shot in East Baltimore early Sunday morning
BALTIMORE, MD – Police officers from Baltimore’s eastern district are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday. At around 12:15 am, officers on patrol in the area of Harford Road heard multiple gunshots and responded to the area where the gunshots were coming from. Once at the scene, they found three people had been shot. A 27-year-old woman and 27-year-old male victim sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. A third victim, a 32-year-old male was treated for critical life-threatening gunshot wounds. All three were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time. No suspects The post Three shot in East Baltimore early Sunday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
