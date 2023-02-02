GREENBELT, MD – Police officers investigating a single-vehicle crash on Mandan Road in Greenbelt were surprised to find not only that the car was stolen but who it was stolen by. At around 2:15 pm on Saturday, police arrived at the scene and witnessed three individuals running from a Kia Soul that crashed into a tree. Officers immediately recognized the vehicle as being stolen from Lakeside Drive the day prior. The occupants were running toward a Hyundai Sonata, which was reported stolen the day earlier. In an attempt to flee the scene, the suspects crashed that car too. While crossing The post Cars involved in two single-vehicle crashes in Greenbelt stolen by three young teens appeared first on Shore News Network.

GREENBELT, MD ・ 5 HOURS AGO