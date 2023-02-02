Read full article on original website
Female employee stabbed at Jersey Shore Shoprite
ABSECON, NJ – Police are trying to figure out why a man entered a Shoprite supermarket at the Jersey Shore and stabbed an employee. According to the Absecon Police Department, a woman suffered injuries from a stab wound after an unprovoked encounter with a man at the Shoprite of Absecon, 616 White Horse Pike. “Officers were called to the Shoprite just before 10:00 AM on Saturda for a report of an employee who had been stabbed,” the department said. “The victim, whose identity is being withheld, was rushed to the hospital with injuries. Investigators learned that the attack was unprovoked The post Female employee stabbed at Jersey Shore Shoprite appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police seeking suspects in Philadelphia takeout double shooting
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A fatal shooting in Philadelphia has left two people dead and one critically injured. Today, police released video surveillance footage and photographs of the suspects wanted for murder. On January 17th, two gunmen approached the Chinese takeout restaurant at 5409 Chester Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia. The suspects were captured on video approaching the restaurant before pulling their guns and firing multiple shots into the restaurant. Police arrived shortly before midnight to find a 19-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, both customers inside the restaurant had been shot and killed. A third victim, a 20-year-old man, was critically The post Police seeking suspects in Philadelphia takeout double shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
21-year-old shot multiple times, killed in University City
A 21-year-old died Friday night after a shooting in University City, in a business on 40th and Market streets. The man was shot multiple times.
Suspect arrested in Queens assault and robbery
NEW YORK, NY – A man armed with a hammer is wanted in connection with two incidents that occurred on Wednesday in Queens. Update: Police have arrested 31-year-old Blake Sizer, of Clayton, New Jersey in connection with this robbery. Blake was arrested on Saturday. A 65-year-old man was attacked on the southbound platform of the Northern Boulevard subway station at approximately 3:30 am. After approaching the victim, an unknown male individual grabbed his glasses, causing scratches to his face. The individual then pulled out a hammer from his jacket pocket and swung it at the victim, hitting him in the The post Suspect arrested in Queens assault and robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man and 5-year-old son shot in Northeast Philadelphia
A man and his small child were shot on Saturday night in Northeast Philadelphia.
Two teens charged for shooting of juvenile in Bridgeton
BRIDGETON, NJ – Detectives investigating a January 29 shooting death of a 17-year-old male victim have arrested two more suspects in the case. Two unidentified 17-year-olds have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault, and other charges in connection to the death of the 17-year-old victim. 21-year-old Iban Perez was previously charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection to this shooting. At around noon on that day, the three individuals allegedly shot and killed the teen in the area of North Pearl Street. Police found a 17-year-old male deceased at the location and a 17-year-old girl suffering The post Two teens charged for shooting of juvenile in Bridgeton appeared first on Shore News Network.
Sicklerville, NJ, Man Charged With Attempted Murder For November Shooting
Authorities in Camden County say a man from Sicklerville has been arrested and charged for shooting a man late last year. According to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, 35-year-old Khadafy Jones allegedly shot a 33-year-old man in Winslow Township on November 4th. Patch.com cites Winslow Police as saying the...
Atlantic City teen already detained is ordered held in double shooting
An Atlantic City teen already held on a gun charge was ordered detained Friday in a shooting that wounded a man and woman in December. Quadri Cooper, 18, and two others ambushed the pair sitting in a car in the 400 block of North New Jersey Avenue just after 3 p.m. Dec. 16, according to information released in court.
78-year-old Philadelphia man beaten unconscious and robbed
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia are continuing their search for a suspect who sucker punched an elderly man, knocking him out and robbing him on January 2. This week, detectives with the Philadelphia Central Division Detective Department released a video of the brutal attack. On January 2, at approximately 4:18 pm, the victim, a 78-year-old male, was on the 100 block of North Broad Street when a suspect approached him from behind and punched him in the face rendering him unconscious. The suspect then went through the victim’s pockets and took his wallet. Polce are seeking two black males The post 78-year-old Philadelphia man beaten unconscious and robbed appeared first on Shore News Network.
Pair allegedly took woman from Atlantic City, held her captive in Mays Landing
A Mays Landing man with a long criminal history is accused of chasing an acquaintance with a gun in Atlantic City and then holding the woman against her will. Another woman was also charged with criminal restraint and simple assault. The victim called 911 at about 12:36 p.m. Monday, saying...
19-year-old Arrested in Connection to January Shooting in Atlantic City, NJ
Officials in Atlantic City say a man wanted in connection to a shooting in the city last month is now off of the streets. The shooting happened in the early morning hours of January 13th in the 3900 block of Ventnor Avenue. At the scene, officers located a 20-year-old man...
Man shot, killed in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed Friday night in West Philadelphia, according to police.Officers arrived at 40th and Market Streets after reports of gunshots and found a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the face and neck.Paramedics soon arrived and took the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 9:50 p.m.The suspect was wearing a mask, gloves and all-black clothing, police say.Homicide detectives are investigating. No arrests have been made.A motive has not been determined.
35-Year-Old Sicklerville Man Faces First-Degree Attempted Murder & Weapons Offenses in Connection With Shooting
A Sicklerville man has been arrested and charged with the shooting of a man on November 4, 2022, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons. On January 4, 2023, following an investigation by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the...
Man found guilty of manslaughter in fatal stabbing of motorist in N.J. road rage incident
A jury found a Gloucester County man guilty of manslaughter and two weapons charges Thursday in the stabbing death of a motorist in a 2018 road rage incident. Everett E. Moore Jr., 58, of Clayton, was accused of slashing 32-year-old Joseph Pirri, of Blackwood, in the face as the victim sat in his car.
Police seek suspects who took bags of cash, goods from Philadelphia market
PHILADEPHIA, PA – Two burglars who broke into a market on Woodland Avenue in January fled with trash bags full of cash and goods, police say. The robbery happened in January, but this week police released video surveillance footage of the break-in. The Philadelphia Police Department is now asking the public for assistance with identifying the burglars. The police are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on January 18th, 2023, in Southwest Philadelphia. Two males broke into the T & F Market at 7052 Woodland Avenue. Once inside, the offenders removed the ATM machine before making their way behind the The post Police seek suspects who took bags of cash, goods from Philadelphia market appeared first on Shore News Network.
Caught on camera: Robbery duo takes ATM before stealing cash, gun from Southwest Philadelphia market
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a robbery duo caught on camera stealing from a market in the Southwest Philadelphia section of the city. According to authorities, the incident occurred on January 18 at a market on the 7000 block of Woodland...
Woman stabbed to death inside North Philadelphia Rite Aid
A woman was stabbed to death inside a Rite Aid store in North Philadelphia.
17-year-old shot 5 times, killed in Grays Ferry
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 17-year-old was shot five times and killed in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section Thursday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 1200 block of South 23rd Street just after 8:30 p.m.Police say the victim was shot five times in his torso.The teen was transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and pronounced dead at 8:47 p.m., according to authorities. Police say no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.
Man who said he was stabbed may have robbed someone: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man was questioned after he reported a stabbing to police overnight, but police said his story doesn't add up.Investigators found the victim at 5th and Market Streets near Independence Mall just after 11:30 p.m.He's now out of the hospital.Detectives say they don't believe the story he told them.They believe he robbed a person at 15th and Market Streets, just west of City Hall, and may have been stabbed there.
