Atlantic City, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Shore News Network

Female employee stabbed at Jersey Shore Shoprite

ABSECON, NJ – Police are trying to figure out why a man entered a Shoprite supermarket at the Jersey Shore and stabbed an employee. According to the Absecon Police Department, a woman suffered injuries from a stab wound after an unprovoked encounter with a man at the Shoprite of Absecon, 616 White Horse Pike. “Officers were called to the Shoprite just before 10:00 AM on Saturda for a report of an employee who had been stabbed,” the department said. “The victim, whose identity is being withheld, was rushed to the hospital with injuries. Investigators learned that the attack was unprovoked The post Female employee stabbed at Jersey Shore Shoprite appeared first on Shore News Network.
ABSECON, NJ
Shore News Network

Police seeking suspects in Philadelphia takeout double shooting

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A fatal shooting in Philadelphia has left two people dead and one critically injured. Today, police released video surveillance footage and photographs of the suspects wanted for murder. On January 17th, two gunmen approached the Chinese takeout restaurant at 5409 Chester Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia. The suspects were captured on video approaching the restaurant before pulling their guns and firing multiple shots into the restaurant. Police arrived shortly before midnight to find a 19-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, both customers inside the restaurant had been shot and killed. A third victim, a 20-year-old man, was critically The post Police seeking suspects in Philadelphia takeout double shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Suspect arrested in Queens assault and robbery

NEW YORK, NY – A man armed with a hammer is wanted in connection with two incidents that occurred on Wednesday in Queens. Update: Police have arrested 31-year-old Blake Sizer, of Clayton, New Jersey in connection with this robbery. Blake was arrested on Saturday. A 65-year-old man was attacked on the southbound platform of the Northern Boulevard subway station at approximately 3:30 am. After approaching the victim, an unknown male individual grabbed his glasses, causing scratches to his face. The individual then pulled out a hammer from his jacket pocket and swung it at the victim, hitting him in the The post Suspect arrested in Queens assault and robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
QUEENS, NY
Shore News Network

Two teens charged for shooting of juvenile in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON, NJ – Detectives investigating a January 29 shooting death of a 17-year-old male victim have arrested two more suspects in the case. Two unidentified 17-year-olds have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault, and other charges in connection to the death of the 17-year-old victim. 21-year-old Iban Perez was previously charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection to this shooting. At around noon on that day, the three individuals allegedly shot and killed the teen in the area of North Pearl Street. Police found a 17-year-old male deceased at the location and a 17-year-old girl suffering The post Two teens charged for shooting of juvenile in Bridgeton appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRIDGETON, NJ
Shore News Network

78-year-old Philadelphia man beaten unconscious and robbed

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia are continuing their search for a suspect who sucker punched an elderly man, knocking him out and robbing him on January 2. This week, detectives with the Philadelphia Central Division Detective Department released a video of the brutal attack. On January 2, at approximately 4:18 pm, the victim, a 78-year-old male, was on the 100 block of North Broad Street when a suspect approached him from behind and punched him in the face rendering him unconscious. The suspect then went through the victim’s pockets and took his wallet. Polce are seeking two black males The post 78-year-old Philadelphia man beaten unconscious and robbed appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot, killed in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed Friday night in West Philadelphia, according to police.Officers arrived at 40th and Market Streets after reports of gunshots and found a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the face and neck.Paramedics soon arrived and took the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 9:50 p.m.The suspect was wearing a mask, gloves and all-black clothing, police say.Homicide detectives are investigating. No arrests have been made.A motive has not been determined.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Police seek suspects who took bags of cash, goods from Philadelphia market

PHILADEPHIA, PA – Two burglars who broke into a market on Woodland Avenue in January fled with trash bags full of cash and goods, police say. The robbery happened in January, but this week police released video surveillance footage of the break-in. The Philadelphia Police Department is now asking the public for assistance with identifying the burglars. The police are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on January 18th, 2023, in Southwest Philadelphia. Two males broke into the T & F Market at 7052 Woodland Avenue. Once inside, the offenders removed the ATM machine before making their way behind the The post Police seek suspects who took bags of cash, goods from Philadelphia market appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

17-year-old shot 5 times, killed in Grays Ferry

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 17-year-old was shot five times and killed in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section Thursday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 1200 block of South 23rd Street just after 8:30 p.m.Police say the victim was shot five times in his torso.The teen was transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and pronounced dead at 8:47 p.m., according to authorities. Police say no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man who said he was stabbed may have robbed someone: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man was questioned after he reported a stabbing to police overnight, but police said his story doesn't add up.Investigators found the victim at 5th and Market Streets near Independence Mall just after 11:30 p.m.He's now out of the hospital.Detectives say they don't believe the story he told them.They believe he robbed a person at 15th and Market Streets, just west of City Hall, and may have been stabbed there.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

