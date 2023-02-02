Abdul-Hakim Shabazz to run for Indy mayor. Here's how that shakes up the election.

Political commentator Abdul-Hakim Shabazz is running for mayor of Indianapolis as a Republican, setting up a three-way primary between him, pastor James Jackson , and John Couch .

He made the announcement on WIBC-FM 93.1’s “Kendall & Casey Show" Thursday morning. He had said he was forming an exploratory committee for a possible mayoral run in December. He is the editor and publisher of IndyPolitics.org , publishes a political newsletter, has a weekly radio show on WIBC and over the years has written columns for local media, including at one point in The Indianapolis Star.

According to his campaign website, his policy agenda includes tougher penalties for crimes committed in low-income areas or "economically challenged zones," increasing school choice, and working with state lawmakers to protect long-time homeowners from increases in property tax assessments.

Shabazz also suggested that the city should work with the state to capture a portion of the gas tax collected in certain economically challenged areas that would be dedicated to roads, streets and sidewalk repair.

"We’ve had eight years of Democratic policies running the city of Indianapolis and I ask people, are we better off than eight years ago?" Shabazz said. "If you think we are, then the incumbent is your guy. If you don’t, maybe you'll give my work a second look."

In the Democratic primary, Mayor Joe Hogsett is facing state Rep. Robin Shackleford , Gregory Meriweather , Clif Marsiglio , Larry Vaughn and Bob Kern.

Indianapolis Democrats were quick to respond to his mayoral announcement, slamming what they called his vulgar character.

"Since moving here, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz has spent his time in Indianapolis making fun of women, people of color, and vulnerable residents – but running a diverse city of nearly one million people is no laughing matter,” Myla Eldridge, Chair of the Marion County Democratic Party, wrote in an email. “For years, Mr. Shabazz has been telling everyone in this city that they shouldn’t take him too seriously, and we are confident that voters will take him up on that offer.”

As a political commentator, Shabazz has a history of inflammatory remarks that likely will come up in the campaign, from a 2014 tweet about what he called "homeycides" in which he stated not everyone is worth saving to a 2012 tweet that read "Want to fight poverty, how about we start with a moratorium on feral breeding and shoot for that responsible two-parent household?" Just last year, he asked why people were "freaking out" over the baby formula shortage when women can breast feed.

"What I've done as a radio talk show host and political commentator is to write things that challenge people to think," he told IndyStar in response to the Democrats' criticism. "For my Democratic friends to say I've made fun of POCs, that’s just their interpretation."

Shabazz described his approach to criminal justice as being tough but smart on crime.

"Indiana should be the worst place to commit a crime but the best place to get a second chance," he told IndyStar. "But third, fourth, fifth chances of getting out on bail..."

Shabazz said he supported alternative forms of sentencing, like education , for first-time offenders. He pointed to former President George HW Bush's 1990s "Weed and Seed" policy , which targeted crime in blighted urban neighborhoods, as a model he supported.

When asked by IndyStar if he will continue his political commentary work during his mayoral campaign, Shabazz said he plans to continue to cover the Indiana Statehouse but won't personally cover Indianapolis city hall and his website will use other reporters as sources for city news.

He said his radio talk show will go on hiatus until the primary, but he will continue his political newsletter, known as the Cheat Sheet, because he said it is too fun.

When IndyStar asked if he should refrain from journalism altogether due to a conflict of interest as an active Republican mayoral candidate, he suggested transparency that he is a candidate would resolve the issue.

"My thing is everybody knows I'm running for mayor," he said.

The primary is May 2. The general election is Nov. 7.

