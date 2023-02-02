ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Mother Jones

Before a 6-Year-Old Shot His Teacher, the School District Failed on Threat Assessment

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A decade ago, with school shootings on the rise across the country, Virginia passed a law requiring all K-12 districts to adopt a violence-prevention method called threat assessment. The method—which relies on trained teams of administrators, counselors, police officers, and others to evaluate and manage alarming behavior—is designed to help avert tragedies like the one last month at Richneck Elementary in Newport News, where a 6-year-old seriously wounded his teacher.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Deadly pedestrian crash on J Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian being hit by a car. On February 5, around 2:03 a.m. police responded to J Clyde Morris Boulevard and Thimble Shoals Boulevard in reference to an auto-pedestrian accident. When officers arrived they found...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
tourcounsel.com

Chesapeake Square | Shopping mall in Chesapeake, Virginia

Chesapeake Square is a 717,282 square feet (66,637.7 m2) regional mall in Chesapeake, Virginia, in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. The mall has approximately 70 stores, four anchors (Burlington, Cinemark Theatres, JCPenney, and Target), several eateries at the mall's food court including one restaurant: Big Woody's (located at the mall's main entry).
CHESAPEAKE, VA

