texasmetronews.com
Black And Missing Foundation Tracks And Advocates For Families With Missing Children And Adults
Two weeks after her stepfather reported her missing and a region-wide effort to find her was undertaken, Kadence S. Morrell, 15, of Norfolk, was safely located in Tolleson, Arizona. The Norfolk Police, FBI, and other officials have not announced why she left home, prompting her stepfather to call for help.
Newport News teachers to school board: 'We need support now'
The shooting of a Richneck Elementary School teacher set off a flurry of emails from dozens of teachers from the school, the district and even from past educators, all speaking out about concerns.
Police investigate shooting on Bayville St. in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 6:53 p.m. in the 1500 block of Bayville St.
Hampton inmate dies at Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Lynchburg
According to the Hampton Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Kernet Holloway was found around 8:29 p.m. on Friday unresponsive in her cell.
Virginia Beach teacher charged for making threats against school
A Virginia Beach teacher has been placed on administrative leave after making statements that worried colleagues enough that they called police.
Man sentenced following ‘gay panic’ beating in Norfolk
A man has been sentenced to several years in prison after pleading guilty to charges following what prosecutors say was a "gay panic" beating incident in Norfolk.
Norfolk Superintendent presents $401M budget proposal
During a school board meeting Wednesday, Dr. Byrdsong proposed the budget, which focuses on five priority areas including employee recruitment and the safety and security of students and staff.
13newsnow.com
These Hampton Roads school divisions have some of the highest teacher vacancy rates in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a story that aired on October 6, 2022. As the nation continues to face a widespread shortage of teachers, recent data from the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) shows that several school divisions here in Hampton Roads are especially feeling the strain.
Teacher emails reveal 'behavioral difficulties' with 6-year-old shooter at Richneck Elementary
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newly obtained documents shed light on behavioral problems with a 6-year-old boy in the months leading up to when police said he intentionally shot his first-grade teacher at a Newport News elementary school. The shooting inside Richneck Elementary left the teacher, 25-year-old Abby Zwerner, critically...
Before a 6-Year-Old Shot His Teacher, the School District Failed on Threat Assessment
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A decade ago, with school shootings on the rise across the country, Virginia passed a law requiring all K-12 districts to adopt a violence-prevention method called threat assessment. The method—which relies on trained teams of administrators, counselors, police officers, and others to evaluate and manage alarming behavior—is designed to help avert tragedies like the one last month at Richneck Elementary in Newport News, where a 6-year-old seriously wounded his teacher.
Investigation team to review testimony surrounding Spirit of Norfolk fire
An investigation team will analyze testimony presented over the last few days about the fire aboard the Spirit of Norfolk cruise ship.
WAVY News 10
Newport News teachers express culture of fear, insecurity after Richneck shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Some Newport News district teachers blame the shooting which seriously hurt first grade teacher Abby Zwerner squarely on the shoulders of now-former school Superintendent Dr. George Parker III. Parker was voted out of the superintendent role less than three weeks after the shooting, but...
At town hall with mayor, NN parents push for more classroom discipline
The Newport News Education Association on Thursday night hosted a community conversation with Mayor Phillip Jones.
One hospitalized in Norfolk fire
One person has been taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and two apartments have been damaged in a fire Friday evening on Albemarle Drive in Norfolk.
Former Portsmouth employee sues city, claims former city manager tried to bribe her
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Another former city employee is suing the City of Portsmouth, claiming that her boss at the time, now-former City Manager Tonya Chapman, tried to bribe her to resign. Sunshine Swinson was hired as deputy city manager in late 2022 but was fired less than a month...
WAVY News 10
Deadly pedestrian crash on J Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian being hit by a car. On February 5, around 2:03 a.m. police responded to J Clyde Morris Boulevard and Thimble Shoals Boulevard in reference to an auto-pedestrian accident. When officers arrived they found...
Vehicle crashes into water near Jefferson Ave. in Newport News
According to a Facebook post from the Newport News Fire Department, the vehicle crashed into a bottle of water near the 1300 block of Jefferson Ave.
tourcounsel.com
Chesapeake Square | Shopping mall in Chesapeake, Virginia
Chesapeake Square is a 717,282 square feet (66,637.7 m2) regional mall in Chesapeake, Virginia, in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. The mall has approximately 70 stores, four anchors (Burlington, Cinemark Theatres, JCPenney, and Target), several eateries at the mall's food court including one restaurant: Big Woody's (located at the mall's main entry).
Former principal of Virginia school where 6-year-old shot teacher wasn’t warned about gun, lawyer claims
The former principal of Richneck Elementary School says she was not aware of the accused student bringing a weapon to school on the day of the shooting, her lawyer states.
Police name Kempsville High staff member arrested for domestic assault
A staff member working at Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach was arrested on assault charges, school officials say.
