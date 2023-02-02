Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Lightning likely sparked Fort Worth apartment fire, neighbors say
FORT WORTH, Texas - Lightning may have started a fire that sent people running out of their apartments in far southwest Fort Worth. It happened just before 5 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex on Bayline Drive, near Chisholm Trail Parkway and Altamesa Boulevard. There was a lot of lightning in the area at the time.
fox4news.com
Houston man captured in Dallas, charged with murder in November 2022 shooting
HOUSTON - Houston police have charged Timothy Aaryn Holland, 22, with murder in the fatal shooting of Jeremy Roberts, 27. On Nov. 11, 2022, Houston police responded to the 900 block of Ridge Street around 7:05 p.m. and found Roberts laying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. CRIME...
fox4news.com
Dallas PD say people are pretending to be officers. Here's what you should do if an imposter pulls you over
DALLAS - Dallas police say people in the city have been posing as officers and using flashing flights to pull people over or move through traffic. According to police, they have investigated multiple recent incidents where suspects pretended to be a police officer. Dallas police notes 3 incidents from January...
fox4news.com
Garland Convenience Store Shooting Trial Day 2: Interview with father of suspected shooter played in court
DALLAS - Testimony continued Wednesday in the capital murder trial of Richard Acosta, the father of a teenager accused of shooting and killing 3 other teens at a Garland convenience store. During opening statements Tuesday, prosecutors said Acosta drove his then 14-year-old son, Abel Acosta, to commit the murders on...
fox4news.com
2 men found shot in car that crashed into Garland apartment
Garland police are investigating a car crash into an apartment building as a murder. They say the driver was shot before he died. His passenger was wounded too.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find the Pandora Gentleman's Club shooter
DALLAS - Dallas police need help to track down a man who shot and wounded a dancer after she left a strip club. Detectives say he argued with her over a table dance. They hope you can help them find him. The shooting happened outside Pandora's Gentleman's Club on Harry...
fox4news.com
Arlington man arrested for allegedly assaulting officer during Jan. 6 riot
ARLINGTON, Texas - Jason Ferris of Arlington is facing felony charges in connection to his actions in Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021, including allegedly assaulting a police officer. Farris was arrested Wednesday in Texas and charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers; obstructing, impeding, or interfering with officers during...
fox4news.com
Man killed in Ellis County shooting
ITALY, Texas - Investigators in Ellis County are trying to find the person who shot and killed a man Sunday night. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Rosemond Lane in Italy. The Ellis County Sheriff's Department said when deputies got to the scene, they found 54-year-old Jackie Shelby. He...
fox4news.com
Man's body found in Trinity River; Dallas police ask for help identifying him
DALLAS - Dallas police need help identifying a man whose body was found floating in the Trinity River. Police said someone spotted the body in the water on Jan. 18. Officers recovered the remains, which were taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office. They were not able to determine the man’s identity.
fox4news.com
Dallas Zoo missing monkeys suspect planned to keep stealing animals, court docs reveal
DALLAS - A man accused of taking two monkeys from the Dallas Zoo and damaging other animal habitats said he would steal more animals, court documents reveal. Police say the man suspected of stealing two monkeys from the Dallas Zoo last week admitted he broke into the zoo at night, stole the monkeys and then took them on a DART train to an abandoned house.
fox4news.com
Garland convenience store shooting trial: Prosecution gives opening statement
Prosecutors lay out the case against Richard Acosta in the shooting that killed three teenagers at a convenience store in Garland on Dec. 26, 2021. Richard Acosta faces a capital murder charge.
fox4news.com
Proposal could bring commercial flights to McKinney airport
McKINNEY, Texas - McKinney leaders are considering a multi-million-dollar expansion at the McKinney National Airport. The plan could mean commercial flights taking off in Collin County. Currently, the airport is only for general aviation services like fuel service and flight lessons. But a proposed plan would create an opportunity for...
fox4news.com
Opal Lee portrait unveiled at Texas State Capitol Wednesday
AUSTIN, Texas - Opal Lee entered the Texas Senate with a big smile on her face Wednesday morning, with friends and family packed into the upper gallery. The grandmother of Juneteenth, was honored Wednesday with a new portrait that will hang in the Texas State Capitol. The portrait was unveiled...
fox4news.com
Republican leaders announce election integrity task force for Tarrant County
FORT WORTH, Texas - Three Republican leaders in Tarrant County announced an "election integrity task force." They hope it will improve confidence in elections, despite the fact that a recent audit praised elections in the Republican-majority county. One Democrat elected official said this is just about appeasing election deniers. Officials...
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: Feb. 7 morning forecast
Storms are in the forecast for North Texas on Tuesday. FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Evan Andrews has more on when and where it will rain.
fox4news.com
North Texans collecting supplies to send to Turkey after deadly earthquakes
DALLAS - Rescuers are working in freezing temperatures looking for survivors in the rubble of the deadly earthquake that hit Turkey and neighboring Syria. The death has climbed to more than 7,200 people and is expected to rise with thousands still unaccounted for. The region also suffered widespread damage and more than 100 aftershocks.
fox4news.com
East Oak Cliff food desert adds much-needed new grocery store
DALLAS - There is a new supermarket on Simpson Stuart Road in East Oak Cliff in an area where there has been no nearby supermarket since 2020. A grand opening was held for The Food Basket in the neighborhood. "I always say the sun shines on the southern part of...
fox4news.com
City of Dallas launches program to help residents prepare their homes for extreme weather
DALLAS - The city of Dallas just launched a new program to help educate residents about the resources available to make their homes more energy efficient and resilient to extreme weather. Last week's ice storm is just the latest example of how severe weather is impacting North Texas. Many residents...
fox4news.com
DeSoto High School choir teacher on her Grammy Award: 'I guess it means I'm good at what I do'
DESOTO, Texas - A DeSoto High School choir teacher now has a new title under her belt: Grammy Award winner. "I have a Grammy now," said Pamela Dawson. "I guess it means I’m good at what I do." Dawson was back in her DeSoto High School classroom just three...
fox4news.com
Updated Dallas convention center plans include I-30 deck park
DALLAS - A deck park is now part of the plans for a new Dallas convention center. Dallas City Council members discussed the project and its increased price tag of about $3 billion on Monday. The deck park would be built over Interstate 30 and connect the new convention center...
