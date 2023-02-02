ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox4news.com

Lightning likely sparked Fort Worth apartment fire, neighbors say

FORT WORTH, Texas - Lightning may have started a fire that sent people running out of their apartments in far southwest Fort Worth. It happened just before 5 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex on Bayline Drive, near Chisholm Trail Parkway and Altamesa Boulevard. There was a lot of lightning in the area at the time.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find the Pandora Gentleman's Club shooter

DALLAS - Dallas police need help to track down a man who shot and wounded a dancer after she left a strip club. Detectives say he argued with her over a table dance. They hope you can help them find him. The shooting happened outside Pandora's Gentleman's Club on Harry...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Arlington man arrested for allegedly assaulting officer during Jan. 6 riot

ARLINGTON, Texas - Jason Ferris of Arlington is facing felony charges in connection to his actions in Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021, including allegedly assaulting a police officer. Farris was arrested Wednesday in Texas and charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers; obstructing, impeding, or interfering with officers during...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Man killed in Ellis County shooting

ITALY, Texas - Investigators in Ellis County are trying to find the person who shot and killed a man Sunday night. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Rosemond Lane in Italy. The Ellis County Sheriff's Department said when deputies got to the scene, they found 54-year-old Jackie Shelby. He...
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Man's body found in Trinity River; Dallas police ask for help identifying him

DALLAS - Dallas police need help identifying a man whose body was found floating in the Trinity River. Police said someone spotted the body in the water on Jan. 18. Officers recovered the remains, which were taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office. They were not able to determine the man’s identity.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas Zoo missing monkeys suspect planned to keep stealing animals, court docs reveal

DALLAS - A man accused of taking two monkeys from the Dallas Zoo and damaging other animal habitats said he would steal more animals, court documents reveal. Police say the man suspected of stealing two monkeys from the Dallas Zoo last week admitted he broke into the zoo at night, stole the monkeys and then took them on a DART train to an abandoned house.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Proposal could bring commercial flights to McKinney airport

McKINNEY, Texas - McKinney leaders are considering a multi-million-dollar expansion at the McKinney National Airport. The plan could mean commercial flights taking off in Collin County. Currently, the airport is only for general aviation services like fuel service and flight lessons. But a proposed plan would create an opportunity for...
MCKINNEY, TX
fox4news.com

Opal Lee portrait unveiled at Texas State Capitol Wednesday

AUSTIN, Texas - Opal Lee entered the Texas Senate with a big smile on her face Wednesday morning, with friends and family packed into the upper gallery. The grandmother of Juneteenth, was honored Wednesday with a new portrait that will hang in the Texas State Capitol. The portrait was unveiled...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Republican leaders announce election integrity task force for Tarrant County

FORT WORTH, Texas - Three Republican leaders in Tarrant County announced an "election integrity task force." They hope it will improve confidence in elections, despite the fact that a recent audit praised elections in the Republican-majority county. One Democrat elected official said this is just about appeasing election deniers. Officials...
fox4news.com

North Texans collecting supplies to send to Turkey after deadly earthquakes

DALLAS - Rescuers are working in freezing temperatures looking for survivors in the rubble of the deadly earthquake that hit Turkey and neighboring Syria. The death has climbed to more than 7,200 people and is expected to rise with thousands still unaccounted for. The region also suffered widespread damage and more than 100 aftershocks.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

East Oak Cliff food desert adds much-needed new grocery store

DALLAS - There is a new supermarket on Simpson Stuart Road in East Oak Cliff in an area where there has been no nearby supermarket since 2020. A grand opening was held for The Food Basket in the neighborhood. "I always say the sun shines on the southern part of...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Updated Dallas convention center plans include I-30 deck park

DALLAS - A deck park is now part of the plans for a new Dallas convention center. Dallas City Council members discussed the project and its increased price tag of about $3 billion on Monday. The deck park would be built over Interstate 30 and connect the new convention center...
DALLAS, TX

